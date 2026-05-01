Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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Alex Reid's avatar
Alex Reid
1d

I suspect it's less that WW missed all of this, more they're aware, they agree and that's entirely why they're endorsing her. That they're lying through their teeth about her positions in order to make her sound palatable to their readers is all the more damning.

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1 reply by Max Steele
Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
1d

Max,

The real issue here is even more moderate progressives are now just voting against Trump. Somehow they think voting for the most extreme LOCAL (State, County and City) candidates sends a message to the Orange Guy. Instead it just fuels the Oregon Doom Loop.

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