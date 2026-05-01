Willamette Week (WW) published their endorsement of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate Tammy Carpenter for the Oregon House District 27 Democratic Primary. They chose her over popular Progressive Democrat Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg.

In the article, WW acknowledges “Carpenter lacks Hartmeier-Prigg’s experience,” but argues “Carpenter’s left-wing presence would make [the Oregon Legislature] more of a thinking place.” Their account of Tammy Carpenter as “no caricature” of typical DSA politics doesn’t stand up to basic scrutiny. You can read through Carpenter’s DSA Endorsement Questionnaire to learn this for yourself.

The document, which anyone seeking a DSA “Cadre Candidate” endorsement must submit, wasn’t hard to find. Any reporter could have gained access to it, if only they’d been looking. I’m making the entire thing public here:

Tammy Carpenter Dsa Endorsement Questionnaire 2025 374KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It’s not short, but let’s compare Willamette Week’s claims about Carpenter to what she says in her own words:

The 2025 Hostile Learning Environment Claims

From WW:

Her name took a turn through the news last year, when school district investigators looked into social media posts she’d made—on a personal account—condemning Israel’s war in Gaza. The investigation cleared her of any wrongdoing. But some in her orbit haven’t done her any favors: “I am Hamas, we are all Hamas,” said a Portland State University professor at a rally organized for Carpenter’s cause. (The professor contends this was meant as sarcasm.)

The complaint was not that Carpenter had “condemn[ed] Israel’s war in Gaza.” She was accused of condemning Israel’s existence, spreading hate and conspiracy theories, and contributing to a culture of antisemitic harassment in Beaverton Public Schools.

What the investigation, and WW’s reporting, left out was the evening teachers, parents, and students showed up to the Beaverton School Board to plead for Jewish and Israeli students to be left alone. Carpenter and the DSA referred to them as “the Israel lobby” and treated them to chants for “Intifada” on their way out of the building.

Perhaps that’s a victory for free speech, but it’s not in line with the claim that “some in her orbit haven’t done her any favors.” Carpenter’s own loud, outspoken, and ignorant statements should be allowed to stand on their own. You can watch a clip of how she misrepresented parents and students here.

“Of course,” WW argues, “Carpenter’s politics run far broader...”

No caricature?

From WW, again:

Second, just as Republicans at their best add productive tensions to an Oregon Legislature dominated by Democrats, we think Carpenter’s left-wing presence would make it more of a thinking place. We don’t say this naively—she’s backed by unions like SEIU that already wield considerable power, and asked about DSA’ s reputation for dogmatism, Carpenter acknowledges some members can be “a little much.” But Carpenter is no caricature; her values are sound and she sees building relationships within her caucus—and across the aisle—as paramount to her success in the Legislature.

WW describes Carpenter as more than her membership in the DSA. “Her values are sound.” Let’s look at those values, which seem to align perfectly with even the most extreme bits of the DSA platform.

From her questionnaire:

6. Are you a socialist? Yes. Please elaborate on the answer. What do you consider socialism to mean? Socialism seeks to decommodify the drivers that dominate our lives. That includes supposedly-public utilities, transportation, education, healthcare, housing. It also means being on equal footing with employers through workplace democracy, and removing the outsized political power of our oligarchic ruling class.

12. Will you commit to refusing all donations, campaign contributions, and endorsements from corporations, corporate officers, corporation-backed front groups, big landlords, and police unions? YES, and I will also refuse support from AIPAC and Israel-lobby related entities

Alas, from the Oregonian:

Her three largest individual donors include the billionaire co-founder of GitHub, Tom Preston-Werner, and his wife, Theresa, each of whom gave $3,300, plus Perham, the Lake Oswego corporate CEO.

13. Have you read the DSA National Platform? YES

Do you agree with the DSA National platform? YES

Should you be elected, will you fight for the demands in the platform? YES

The DSA National Platform includes fun ideas like a “32 hour work week” alongside less popular goals like extreme isolationism, a call to essentially dissolve borders, and radical changes to the makeup of the Federal Government.

16. Will you use your campaign and office to publicly and openly criticize the Democratic Party establishment? In my current position I have criticized the Democratic Party frequently and I will continue to do so. 17. Will you pledge to endorse other candidates endorsed by Portland DSA? Yes 18. If you hold office with other DSA endorsed candidates, will you pledge to form a Socialist Caucus with them? Yes

20. How would you handle disagreements between yourself and Portland DSA? Given the close working relationship I plan to have with the chapter, there should be no surprises about how I will move as a state representative.

Does she not plan on having disagreements because she knows her place?

Other answers include her plans for statewide publicly owned utilities, fighting charter schools, blocking highway expansions, “a fareless public transit model funded by taxes on the rich,” de-commodifying housing, and socialist education for all:

26. What is your broader vision for a socialist approach to education? In your perspective, what would education look like in a socialist society? How can DSA, in coordination with DSA Cadre Candidates, organize to move towards such a society? A socialist education system would be free for every person from birth until death and be exceptionally well-resourced through public money, free of influence from the capitalist class. Democratically elected workers’ councils would operate the schools, and schools would promote free inquiry and teach working-class history.

I promise you that’s going to land differently for my readers from post-Soviet states.

34. How would you address homelessness in Portland? I support universal housing programs and the Renters’ Bill of Rights.

That’s it. That’s all she wrote.

On healthcare, she cites Alder-Bolton and Viekant’s Health Communism and, while WW gushes about her credentials as an anesthesiologist, most of her potential colleagues from health care (Dexter, Potter, Reynolds, Steiner) endorsed her opponent.

Labor, what is it for?

A key platform element in Communist and Socialist orgs, including the DSA and Communist Party USA is “for a militant, united labor movement.” Carpenter agrees.

47. What should be the relationship between the labor movement and the socialist movement? Our ultimate goal is to re-merge the labor movement and the socialist movement. In the short and medium term, this means that 1) socialists support worker militancy, union democracy, and the growth and revitalization of the labor movement, 2) socialists bring organized workers into the socialist movement, and 3) workers and unions treat DSA as the political arm of their goals – their “party.”

Labor is never to include the police unions, which should be defunded:

49. Is there any circumstance in which you would vote to limit any workers’ ability to organize a union or go on strike? No ( except police unions).

56. Do you support creating publicly elected police oversight boards with subpoena power? Do you support reducing overall funding for policing? Yes.

“US Out of Everywhere” and Other Fringe Positions

Outside Portland City Hall in November - KATU

50. Do you support any current American military intervention or funding abroad? Do you support any current American sanctions? No. 51. Do you support the Palestinian call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to pressure Israel until it complies with international law by ending the occupation, instituting equal rights for its Palestinian citizens and respecting Palestinian refugees’ right to return? Yes.

Also from the DSA Platform:

“Greatly reduce the U.S. military budget, close overseas bases, and bring troops home.”

“End economic sanctions that impact the sovereignty of countries whose governments act independently of the United States, such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran.”

The DSA wants an end to sanctions on North Korea (which they just call Korea). No sanctions anywhere, except for Israel.

The DSA wants “peace in Ukraine” but condemned sanctions on Russia. They also oppose NATO. Does “any funding abroad” mean USAID? This is getting precariously close to “America First” ultra-isolationism, and by that I mean I can’t see the daylight between the two.

The DSA also supports open borders instead of progressive immigration reform.

“Allow workers to freely migrate between countries to seek employment without restrictive immigration controls. Demilitarize the border, end all immigrant detention and deportations, immediate amnesty for all immigrants regardless of current immigration status, and provide access to jobs, labor rights, and social services to all immigrants.”

That’s all deportations ended, not just Trump’s ICE horror show, plus free migration for all workers between all countries. That’s far from a mainstream political opinion.

And all of this is without mentioning the DSA’s broader stated goal to “expose the contradictions” and destroy the Democratic Party. From an interview on the Trillbilly Worker’s Party Podcast, where Portland City Councilor Mitch Green, who endorsed Carpenter, and then-co-chair of the DSA Olivia Katbi explained this goal:

Katbi:

I think we do need to use the Democratic Party ballot line in a lot of instances. But it’s always with the end goal of eventually rupturing with the Democratic Party. And in situations where we have to be in the party to be in office, we are using that to expose those contradictions and bring people into DSA. And I think using these non-partisan seats as an example of like, we are the party here. It’s DSA versus the Democrats. We’re a different thing and we’re building something bigger and something that actually represents working people.

Incuriosity from our Local Media

None of this information was difficult to obtain or to organize. You might even agree with part of the DSA platform, but no reasonable adult would say these are popular progressive positions.

…asked about DSA’ s reputation for dogmatism, Carpenter acknowledges some members can be “a little much.”

The call is coming from inside the house.

How can Willamette Week possibly have missed all of this? Can we expect them to reconsider their endorsement, given that Carpenter’s own words refute their characterization of her? Her politics do not “run far broader” than this.

Tammy Carpenter is the quintessential DSA candidate. She agrees, as any hopeful candidate is required to, with the DSA’s National Platform. All of it.

Moving forward, can we trust WW to re-examine their own work or do we need to depend on the Oregonian to thoroughly vet these candidates?