Fittingly, the first piece I write about taxes is coming out late.

I watched/listened to/read hours of “information” about Preschool for All (P4A) and taxes in Oregon — a lot of it incorrect. I’m not a tax expert. The bad news is that doesn’t matter. Tax experts weighed in and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson (JVP), the DSA, and their allies have replied with a sort of “no thank you lamestream media. We have our own set of facts.”

An ascendant populist minority wrestling power from “the establishment,” then immediately showing distain for facts and rules... Why does that sound so familiar?

The funny bit is, in Portland at least, JVP is the establishment (see also Candace Avalos and many others at City Hall.) These fools and their predecessors have run things for a decade or more. Now they’ve managed a rebrand. They joined up with the DSA and are casting themselves as the “voice of the people,” finally grabbing the levers of power from that most dreaded evil: the Portland Business Alliance.

In many ways this situation is a mirror image of the “Parks vs Police” fight during the budget process — one side creates a straw man to slay for the amusement of their voters and the other side... doesn’t even want to fight.

The “Teams”

Most participants can be grouped into two main groups:

Taxes are too high for the level of service we’re getting. Some people are moving because of it. Doing business here is becoming unattractive. We should be careful we don’t push the state further into a doom loop, aka Team Pragmatism.

Members included Governor Tina Kotek, County Commissioner Julia Brim Edwards, economists who aren’t DSA members, seemingly the entire business community, almost half of the City Council, and likely the majority of Portlanders.

Tax flight is a myth and our taxes are actually too low now that you mention it. Don’t listen to the newspapers, kid. We’ve got big plans and we’re gonna need a lot more money, aka Team Tax the Rich.

Members include County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Commissioners Meghan Moyer, Shannon Singleton, the Peacock, the entire DSA, assorted nonprofits, activists groups, and deeply gullible progressives.

The Argument

Preschool for All is only the issue of the moment. The big strategy is big tax increases for big ideas. Don’t worry. “The rich” will pay for all of it.

This filled my bingo card:

Hero worship of Zohran Mamdani. (con artist, douchebag)

The DSA’s preference for Rolling Stone (friendly, chill) over the New York Times (“mouthpiece of genocide,” more like Jew York Times amirite?)

Treating Portland like we have any parallel with NYC.

Obsession with millionaires/billionaires (Oregon has very few).

Mamdani hasn’t shown “what’s possible.” He’s shown what you can sell people. He’s delivered on exactly zero of those promises. I could promise you free/clean transit and the 2027 WNBA championship by the end of my first year on council if elected but believing me would make you a fool.

This is the DSA’s playbook — promise you a “better world” if only you would just “tax the rich” you NIMBY shithead! Take the boot out of your mouth for one second and just TAX them. They won’t move. We have charts!

Just take their money → give it to me → I will build you a paradise.

Counting the Ultra Wealthy

How many of these rich assholes are actually living in Multnomah County? Well, counting them is tricky, in part because the DSA keeps moving the goalposts.

According to this post back in 2020:

1,785 residents have incomes of $1.7 million+ yet median income is just $37,200.

No citation for where they got that number. And then this year the DSA’s Mary King reported from PSU that:

the number of households with incomes over $500,000 tripled [to 7,683] from 2019 to 2023...

The DSA went from talking about almost 1800 residents who earned over $1.7 million to talking about households with income over $500k. Both these groups are wealthy to me, but I’m a working class Arkansas hillbilly. It does seem strange that the DSA didn’t just use the updated version of that $1.7 million figure, wherever they got it. So either it was made up, the number went down, or... both?

It’s not hard to find reporting on how we lost residents faster than any other Oregon county (Oregonian 2023), or how that population dip matched up with losing $1 billion in income between 2020 and 2021 (Oregonian 2023).

But maybe Mitch Green is right and it was just poor and working class families who moved away. Surely the 2.5% who left (10,500), resulting in a $1 billion loss, were just working families. I have no clue how that math works but Mitch and his friends have charts! He’s the economist. I’m just an exercise guy.

Oh, another problem is that the P4A tax doesn’t just hit the ultra rich. It hits a lot of regular, middle class, six-figure earners. You know — my clients. The people who go to shows, eat at restaurants, and buy condos. The tax base.

But yeah, I guess the ultra rich also pay it. Fuck the middle class. We’re obsessing over yacht people. (Distraction #1)

“They Don’t Move”

Meghan Moyer also attempted to demonstrate that the ultra rich aren’t mobile, just like Rolling Stone said. County Commissioner Brings Expert on Millionaire Migration Into Preschool Debate (WW)

“There really is no tendency for millionaires to live in low-tax states,” Young said. “As income increases, migration goes down. The more money you make, the less likely you are to move.”

Too bad no one is claiming they leave the state, just that they may hop across county lines to dodge thousands in extra taxes. Also, I don't give a shit about millionaires but I’ll play the game. Even WW’s normally solid Joanna Hou flubs this one in Effort to Index the Preschool for All Tax Hits Snags (WW):

But it has gained popularity since as the county has grappled with possible taxpayer migration. (Whether a statistically significant number of millionaires actually flee high-tax states is an assertion disputed by a Cornell economist at today’s hearing.)

This isn’t a state tax! Notice the links above for population and income loss are related to Multnomah County, not the State of Oregon. So, again, we’re stuck talking about different things. (Distraction #2) It’s almost like the group who wants to debunk this “myth” can’t do it, so they’d rather trick you with data about something that sounds similar.

WW previously covered tax migration/avoidance in Tax Foes Say Those Who Can Leave Portland Do (WW) and Kotek Says Preschool for All Tax Imperiling Oregon Tax Base (WW)

“I am troubled by the overall decline in the total number of taxpayers filing for the PFA tax, a drop of more than 1,700 total filers since 2021,” Kotek wrote.

That number seems smaller. Maybe some of them are moving?

An Issue of Trust

Then there’s the issue of faith in the program itself. P4A has over-earned and under-spent: Preschool for All Had $485 Million Left in Its Coffers After Fiscal Year 2024 (WW) It’s also struggled with expansion — some claim it’s far behind schedule.

There’s also the Leslee Barnes controversy. She was the director of P4A. First, WW reported that Preschool Promise, a state program similar to P4A, wasted $1.4 million, which might have been an unrelated bit of drama until:

Preschool for All’s Director Owns a Provider That Collected $833,494 From the State to Serve Just Nine Children (WW). Oops. That story was shortly followed by her resignation and a call for an external ethics investigation.

So, aside from being a popular program funded by an unpopular tax, P4A carries the stink of corruption and wastefulness. That’s par for the course at Multnomah County, but it’s still a shame.

The Indexing Plan

A popular but controversial program, with controversial funding, at a time when the governor’s priorities are protecting the tax base and spurring development. Maybe index it? After all, it’s a popular solution for other taxes: Metro Regional Government Aims to Index Housing Tax to Inflation With New Ordinance - WW

To be clear: indexing to inflation would simply move the lowest qualifying amount upward along with inflation — making sure the group originally intended to pay the tax, stay paying it, and no one else slips in simply through cost of living increases. That’s progressive taxation!

Multnomah County threw together an advisory group. They’re at least good at that. Things didn’t go well. Suddenly everyone’s brain melted and people stopped understanding how math works. How would tax overhaul impact Multnomah County’s universal preschool program? Commissioners say they don’t know - Oregonian

Only Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards seemed capable. Everyone else just stirred up fear, including that this was Kotek’s back door plan to kill P4A. Who knows how many teachers will be fired? Who knows how many schools will shutter? It’s just impossible to say. Maybe we’ll have to eat the kids? Anything could happen.

“I think it’s perfectly reasonable for my colleagues to be asking for more information,” Brim-Edwards said. “And I will say with indexing, if you look at it, especially the way I’ve modified it, it’s not a significant change in the slope of the revenue.”

But who really knows? Economics are hard. An overfunded program struggling to spend the money it already has + a small change in the slope of income to “maintain a progressive tax structure” might cause the whole thing to implode.

At least that’s the impression you might get listening to JVP, the DSA, Candace Avalos, or the public testimony on 8/7/25 and the 8/20/25 listening session. The DSA and Working Families Party absolutely packed that chamber on the 20th. The result?

County Board Votes to Delay Discussion of Indexing Preschool for All Tax - WW

Vote to change Multnomah County’s Preschool for All tax delayed after intense pushback - Oregonian

Feelings over figures again. It doesn’t matter that indexing is progressive. It doesn’t matter that it wasn’t a tax cut for the ultra wealthy, as Candace Avalos claimed. They lied and told you kids would be out on the street, and they won — because facts don’t matter when you’re passionate enough.

Kotek the Republican?

Tina Kotek convened another advisory group of her own: Portland-area taxes need major overhaul, advisory group says - OPB

Mitch Green referred to it as “a concise list of all of the politics that I oppose, that I ran to oppose and will continue to oppose.”

My favorite piece of nonsense was from the Coalition of Communities of Color (CCC)’s Instagram account:

While we recognize that Portland faces tough economic challenges, particularly in delivering core services, CCC believes all solutions should be rooted in equity. Equity may not always align with efficiency, but it is essential to creating a just and sustainable future. We will continue to advocate for policies that truly reflect community needs and priorities while honoring commitments made to voters.

Equity™ again. Efficiency be damned. Even if the program doesn’t work, or it’s taxing the wrong people — you need to shut up because this was a promise made to voters. We stick to the plan because the plan is Equity™.

I actually disagree with several of the group’s recommendations but they are just that — recommendations. Mitch Green and his comrades won’t entertain them because P4A is the only thing they’ve accomplished. That’s why they’re hitching their wagon to JVP, possibly the least liked politician on the West Coast. Good luck to them in 2026.

Quick Sanity Break

It’s not all bad. Here are two sensible viewpoints from Portlanders:

I’m someone who supports public investment. I don’t believe in austerity politics or privatizing civic responsibility. But I also believe in accountability. And right now, we have a city and county that’s extremely focused on collecting revenue and painfully slow at turning it into results. This isn’t sustainable. Not for residents. Not for businesses. And not for the long-term credibility of our public institutions. That’s why I’m calling for reform—not to gut programs, but to save them.

That’s from the second piece by David Newsom. David, I’ll buy you a drink or a coffee anytime you want.

Summary

How do I sum this mess up? None of it makes sense because one side is lying, so facts don’t really matter.

Here’s how I explained their argument to some poor soul after I’d had two beers:

There’s a growing class of millionaires → who aren’t mobile → but it seems like there are lot fewer of them than 5 years ago (if you trust DSA numbers) → but they didn’t move because they don’t do that → and yes, the P4A tax brought in way more money than expected → but it isn't doing that anymore → BUT NOT BECAUSE RICH PEOPLE MOVED → actually they are richer now and there are more of them → but you can’t index P4A to inflation because that will kneecap the program → which is only taxing rich people → but oh G-d don’t cut the lowest earners out of the group → because the whole thing will collapse → because it needs a huge strategic reserve in order to make it all the way to 2030 → because income is declining → FOR SOME REASON OTHER THAN RICH PEOPLE MOVING → GET THAT BOOT OUT OF YOUR MOUTH.

It’s all very simple.

There are thousands of these rich bastards, and as long as you let me change how I calculate it, there are more every day. I am going to take their money and put it into a system that keeps getting embroiled in controversy and seems to be way behind schedule but don’t ask questions about that because Equity™!

Also do not listen to the media - except Street Roots, the Portland Mercury, Rolling Stone, and Al Jazeera.

Don’t look into the people we got fired for pushing back against this, and whatever you do, do not look into the 1.5 FTE in Vega Pederson’s office that she pays for with Preschool for All money!

Would it be wild if there was a story there? What if I had a suspicion about what she uses that money for? Maybe next time, if you’re lucky.