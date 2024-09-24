Here we are! In six weeks we’ll get to decide what the future of Portland looks like. There’s also a national election, and I want to talk about that for a moment.

For many, the Presidential Election is the most important event of the year. It’s cast as this battle of good vs evil. Moving forward or slouching back.

But here’s the thing: our lot is already cast in that contest. Oregon is a blue state and 100% of our electoral votes will go to Kamala Harris. I’m not saying you should ignore national politics, but what are you and I going to do about it at this point? We might as well stress out about which film will win the Academy Award for Best Picture. It’s out of our hands.

Let’s work on something pressing that we have control over - local politics. This election is important for Portland. We have a real chance to shape our city for the next 2-4 years. I’m not asking you to become a weird political obsessive like I am. I’m just asking you to remember to vote, and to please consider my recommendations and warnings.

You could just look at the Future Portland Endorsements and pick from those. They’re a great group and I stand behind their picks. That’s easy mode. If you’re lazy, busy, or you don’t care that much, just do that.

Rose City Reform has done an excellent job on their Election Guide. You should check that out if you want to dig deeper into the candidates and races.

I’m not interested in recreating their careful work. My newsletter is for my neighbors and their friends to get just enough info from someone they (hopefully) trust. I’ve read the articles, gone to the events, sat down with candidates. I’ve been hugged and yelled at. I’ve misread people and made friends.

This election is so exciting and so annoying at the same time.

There are too many candidates. The process is too new, confusing, and every time I speak to someone about it I can hear their brain shutting down.

The unique superpower I bring to the table for you is a lack of professionalism. I have nothing to lose by insulting bad actors in Portland. I’m running for nothing and I’m self employed. I don’t maintain anonymous social media accounts and I back everything I say with my legal name and reputation.

I want Portland to work again. I don’t want 2008 back, but I want to jump start the promise of that city again. We’re such a great city that we’re almost recovering on our own, despite bad leadership and policy. Let’s get the roadblocks out of the way and get back to work. Let’s kick bad policy voted in with the best of intentions and get back to helping people thrive.

Getting to “7”

We need seven sensible candidates on this council. Minimum. Because of how ranked choice works “all of Portland” is going to get someone on this council who represents them. Wingnuts are almost unavoidable and we need to move past thinking we can get a perfect 12.

Do you need to rank six candidates? No. In fact, it’s a bad idea if you don’t have six solid picks. Do not rank any candidate you aren’t excited about getting on the council.

The Endorsements

This is how I would fill out my ballot. You can find a link to my cheat sheets at the end to see my rating of every candidate in ballot order. If seven of these council candidates make it in, we’re in good shape.

Mayor

District 1

District 2

District 3:

District 4:

The Anti-Endorsements

Please do not rank these candidates for any reason. I don’t care if they were nice to you at an event. They were nice to me too. Many of them are very likable people. That doesn’t qualify them to serve on our city council.

These are the most important candidates to keep off of our city council. They have terrible politics, will stand in the way of rebuilding, or stretch Hanlon’s Razor to the breaking point.

I’ve only listed the biggest threats here because these candidates stand a chance at winning. See the cheat sheets below for all the Do Not Ranks.

If seven of these candidates make it onto the City Council we are in a lot of trouble. Hit up your friends and family. Make sure people know to avoid ranking them, even at the bottom of their list.

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

What about the rest of the candidates?

Check out my cheat sheets. Every candidate appears in ballot order and I categorize each of them is ✅ Endorsed, 🆗 Okay, 🚫 Do Not Rank, or Non-Viable .

Practice Ballots

Portland is Possible created this awesome practice ballot tool. Use it.

Again, thanks for reading and sharing. I’ve met so many amazing people through this process and it’s rekindled my love for this city in a way I didn’t expect. Help me save my home guys. It’s yours too and I’m so happy to share it with you.

- Max