Yesterday was a circus. We’ll come back to the Protect Portland Initiative — a bucket of slop that will be the first of many such wasteful evenings according to our DSA & Peacock counselors. The Portland City Council (along with members of the Portland Public Schools and Multnomah County Boards) congratulated themselves after they listened to hours of testimony on a resolution and an ordinance both designed to “stand up to Trump.”

I’m the fool who thought we stood up to Trump when our city and state fought his administration in federal court and won. And then won again. And won yet again...just yesterday. I might just be high on that whole Constitution thing. Nation of laws. Boot-licker stuff, ya know? I’m out here living in reality where America isn’t a dictatorship and our courts still function — unlike most of our city council, clearly.

But what if they know that democracy isn’t actually collapsing, in spite of federal nonsense? What if they were purposely directing our attention back to the Trump Administration so we wouldn’t focus on their (and our) failures?

What else happened yesterday? What pressing issue might all the noise in City Hall be a distraction from?

The Parks Audit

The city’s audit of our Parks Bureau “coincidentally” dropped on Wednesday morning. Weird timing. I wonder if the councilors looked at the calendar before they planned their Evening of Resistance. I guess we’ll never know.

How did the audit come out? It was awful. Everyone knew it would be.

Portland parks’ future imperiled by poor financial management, city watchdog warns - Oregonian

“Without clear systemwide goals and fiscal sustainability strategies, Parks’ funding gaps will continue to grow, resulting in less services for Portlanders today, and dangerous conditions tomorrow,” she said in a statement that accompanied the findings.

Portland Parks is a disaster. We’ve known this for years, but many have pretended otherwise. Portland loves our Parks and, like a neglectful dog owner, we believe that love is enough to offset our poor stewardship.

Let me slap you with a few more quotes. On the proposed Levy:

“The public received a request for renewed levy funding without evidence that Parks had systemically pursued savings,” auditors wrote. “Parks risks not providing the public with important data to inform their decisions by taking this approach.”

That’s not very democratic. On the maintenance backlog:

“As of July 2025, Parks’ maintenance backlog was so large that assets will fail regardless of how much money the bureau raises,” city auditors said.

Fuck.

This is on top of Auditor Simone Rede’s report from April about Portland’s “crushing infrastructure funding gap” across the board.

“The city’s infrastructure crisis has been well-documented for over two decades, but nevertheless continues to grow,” the report reads.

This is all horrifying, but also not news to anyone on the inside. Maybe these stories will hold while the council talks about fascism, bravery, community, people in frog suits, and ICE. It’s not like yesterday was also the day local papers released their endorsements…

Parks Levy Endorsements

Oh, come on! Didn’t the City Auditor and the editorial boards of the Oregonian and Willamette Week know to reorder their schedules around “Protecting Portland?”

The City Hall shenanigans may have completely displaced the Parks Levy articles from the front pages (only a coincidence I’m sure) but luckily I was able to dig them up.

Editorial endorsement November 2025: Vote ‘no’ on flawed parks levy and tell city to try again - Oregonian

The levy reflects that same attitude of kicking the can down the road by dedicating only three cents of every $1.40 to capital maintenance – totaling a paltry $2 million a year. While city officials are embarking on a larger effort to identify funding for capital maintenance needs citywide, the multibillion-dollar backlog of road repairs alone shows that the city must look for money where it can. The only way the city could justify a supersized levy is if it were confronting the parks maintenance backlog head-on.

WW’s November 2025 Endorsement | Failed by city leaders, Portland parks need your help. - WW

There are many perils to making policy via ballot measure. One is that some parts of government get fat while others are left to beg for their lives. But another is the temptation to hamstring our future as a way to punish the failures of the past. You would be right to have a beef with the leaders who placed Portland in this mess. Don’t take it out on the trees. Vote yes.

That’s a yes, under duress, flipping the O and WW’s previous School Bond positions.

The Oregonian had a solid one hour interview ahead of their no endorsement. Worth a watch if you have the time. Bob Weinstein makes a strong case, and while the Levy defenders do their best to answer questions, I don’t think they came out on top. Sonia Schmanski, who I respect, said something at 22min that should stick with you:

So as long as the city is collecting SDCs [system development charges], the city is obligated to spend them — and the city is choosing to spend them on system expansion, particularly within the Parks Bureau, with an emphasis in East Portland.

Since 2010, Portland has attached SDCs to new construction projects. Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney loves these but even Comrade Mitch Green admits they are regressive. So, to quote the audit:

Parks committed to funding the construction of new assets without identifying a funding source for its ongoing maintenance. As a result, the City added assets it cannot afford.

The system is built to fail; to grow uncontrollably and then go looking for funding sources. It’s fitting this is taking place in October because our Parks Bureau belongs in a monster movie. “Indescribable… Indestructible! Nothing can stop it!”

The Oregonian landed on no. Willamette Week landed on yes, but you should still be angry about it. What about me?

The Recalibrate Portland Parks Levy Endorsement

I have already shared many of my thoughts back in:

My endorsement at the time was “vote with your conscience and I can’t judge you,” ending with this paragraph:

This will be the hardest vote of the last several years for me. I plan on having a lot of conversations around this leading into the fall. Right now I’m a hesitant ‘yes,’ but it would be an easier vote if we had rejected that bloated School Bond or we had a better council currently. If the Levy fails, it will be the council and former leadership along with years of poor planning.

Almost three months later, do I still plan to vote yes?

Before I answer, let’s look at the Tax Supervising and Conservation Commission (TSCC) meeting that also happened yesterday. It’s almost like Wednesday October 15th was a really big day for local democracy and putting on a rally outside City Hall followed by a midnight dog and pony show about the Trump Administration could be seen as a deeply cynical attempt to distract voters.

But... I mean, if that were true I would want every single person responsible to lose their jobs. That’d be crazy, right? If they attempted to con Portlanders with an almost entirely symbolic bit of pageantry while our local media and watchdog groups were trying to help us avoid further fiscal catastrophe? You’d have to be pretty crooked and dishonest to do something like that.

Where was I? Oh yeah, the TSCC. You can watch the video here. It’s another hour you’ll never get back so I watched it for you. *ahem*

The council clearly had the questions in advance. They were mostly reading off cards. None were convincing, sorry Eric. When asked whether any of these new levy dollars will go toward expanding or adding services (26min 42sec), it was Angelita Morillo’s turn to read from the notes. She simply didn’t answer the question. Go listen. It almost sounds like an answer, but no.

None of this was organic or genuine. They are ramming this levy through and ticking off the boxes required to stay compliant with state and federal laws.

It’s worth noting that the DSA came out in strong support of the levy. They’ve made it part of Olivia Katbi’s “Family Agenda.” I must admit that my dislike of our current council and the fact that the DSA is a radicalizing hate organization are emotional and/or moral reasons to vote no. They aren’t necessarily what’s best for Parks or Portland, but they are affecting my vote.

In the interest of a more focused endorsement, let’s do pros & cons.

Arguments in Favor:

It will prevent massive layoffs and cuts in the Parks Bureau and Public Safety. You don’t think all the cuts will come from Parks, right? EPG has alluded to it in every interview, including the Oregonian above. If the city is over $60 million in the hole they will take money from both Parks and Public Safety to fix it. It will keep the council out of budget talks for several months. Rejecting this levy allows them to come back to the table and keep screwing with things. The levy does fund many lovely programs, which we can’t actually afford, so we abuse data and emotionally blackmail voters into approving extra funding. You wouldn’t kill Parks, would you?

Arguments Against:

It’s a 75% tax increase for the same services — on top of all the other increases we’ve seen. This is rewarding horrible behavior. The 2020 Levy didn’t do the things we were told it would. Parks expanded under that additional funding — far past its ability to self-sustain, while ignoring failing infrastructure. The council are not being honest. Neither are the endorsing groups. This is just politics as usual. Emotional appeals to save Parks would be more palatable if they came with some admission of guilt. Or, you know, a better Levy. None of this fixes the real problem. We need to trust that Parks will clean up its act. This adds more council oversight, but have you met our council? Half of them wanted the tax increase to be even larger, and the moment they have the votes they will move that direction.

I think the strongest “yes” argument came from WW - that Parks employees don’t deserve to be punished for failure, ineptitude, and corruption from our leaders.

Everyone I loathe endorses this thing. The folks I like? They’re split. Hmm…

My entirely emotional response? Fuck these people. They are blackmailing you by dangling Parks and Public Safety over the edge of a cliff, again. The first thing council did was approve more money for themselves. They have raised every tax and fee they could get their hands on. They have failed at every turn to approve anything like fiscal responsibility and their stated goals for the future include more fees, more taxes.

A reddit user recently posted this clip of DSA Councilors Kanal and Morillo, along with Steve Novick toying with the idea of slashing our fuel capacity to force transit investment. This is the crew asking you for more money.

Last night, at the end of an evening of symbolic nonsense, councilors were ebullient. Some were in tears over the “bravery” and “beauty” of Portlanders coming downtown to agree with each other about Donald Trump and ICE. They all did exactly what you knew they would because this is Portland. They’ll also be at the No Kings Rally again this weekend. Yay, I guess?

Here is where I may offend some of you. It is not brave to support an overwhelmingly popular lefty position in Portland, OR. It’s unremarkable. Bravery would be tackling the troubling reality we are facing. Our city is going to fail unless swift steps are taken. The communists want to solve everything by drastically increasing revenue and expenses. The progressives just don’t want anyone to yell at them.

Only one name from our local government is missing from the Levy endorsement list. No one in any position of power came out against the thing because that’s considered political suicide. I am still running for Portland City Council District Four. It would be the “smartest” political move for me to end this piece right here; no endorsement either way and stick with my “vote with your conscience and I can’t judge you.”

But that’s not what you come here for. Portland isn’t served by people saying the broadly palatable thing all the time. We need people who will say the thing they actually believe.

My Parks Levy Endorsement?

No.

I’ll quote the audit again:

The deferred maintenance gap has accumulated so much that it is beyond the current organizational capacity to manage. Let’s say someone wrote us a check for $600 million dollars today. We would still see failures. - Parks Manager

Parks will begin to fail either way. It’s too late to save all the adorable programs we never should have started without a plan to fund them. We need to focus on sticking the landing. We need to focus on damage control.

Nothing Elana Pirtle-Guiney, the rest of council, or the Portland Parks Foundation have said indicates to me that this is, as Olivia Clarke put it “getting off this Levy merry-go-round.”

Yesterday sealed the deal for me. The city’s job is to sell you the Parks Levy. They didn’t. They made an appeal to your emotions and then stoked fear over Trump and congratulated themselves for being progressives. It’s time for that to stop working. “Progressive” policy has to deliver and there has to be a way to pay for it. Trust is also earned — not through political alignment but through action. This council simply hasn’t earned mine.

The position I am taking may prove to be very politically expensive, but if you can only succeed in Portland politics by supporting a bloated, corrupt mess — Portland will get what she deserves. I plan on proving that notion wrong.