The following article is about a controversy in Beaverton, OR. If you are a non-Jewish, non-Beaverton resident and find yourself curious why I’m so interested in the topic, here’s my reasoning: Carpenter is a member of the Portland DSA. The story features a host of Portland residents and Carpenter’s support comes heavily from Portland, where things in Portland Public Schools (PPS) are, from what I’ve heard, even worse.

Why don’t I do an exposé on PPS? Because I haven’t gotten anyone to speak publicly, even anonymously… yet.

I’ve received so many of these. Anyway, Beaverton School District:

Dr Tammy Carpenter is an Anesthesiologist, an OHSU Assistant Adjunct Professor, a member of the Beaverton School Board, and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Carpenter is a woman of either astounding ignorance, shocking hatefulness, or some pathetic combination of the two. She stands accused of creating a hostile environment for colleagues, educators, and students through her words and actions. This environment has not only affected Jewish students, but also anyone supportive of them. Her political party, the DSA, are a hate organization and they back her actions fully. She also enjoys the love and support of JVP, an organization so pathetic and hateful it hardly needs decoding.

The primary complaints against Carpenter center on the antisemitic conspiracy theories that she regularly posts online, mostly surrounding the Israel-Gaza War. We will also consider her association with terrorism supporters, and the grotesque rhetoric from Monday night.

At the time of writing, this was Tammy’s most recent Instagram post. Her friend Jamila Osman was horrified by the slaughter of 31 innocent Palestinians by the IDF and American Contractors…

that never happened.

It was Hamas propaganda, like so much of the information coming out of Gaza. Just like the 14,000 babies who could die within 48 hours that was circulated before the murder of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky in Washington DC.

The “Aid Center Massacre” was reported on, credulously, by most major news outlets shortly before Mohamed Sabry Soliman attacked Jews in Boulder, CO with fire bombs. These two stories have largely been retracted or explained away as regrettable errors.

Each of these sensational lies has been followed by a terrorist attack on American Jews.

That instagram post Dr Tammy was tagged in got shared on Wednesday, after the Boulder attack, after the story had already been debunked, and after the rally for Tammy Carpenter in front of the Beaverton School District Offices. Not only is she helping spread the same lies that are emboldening terrorists to attack Jews in this country — she is doing it after her own supporters called for attacks against Jews at a rally in support of her. Don’t worry, we’ll get to that in detail.

You may also noticed the cheers and support on that post from the DSA’s official account as well as local DSA author (and close friend of Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane) Lydia Kiesling.

I’ve covered Tammy Carpenter briefly in I Need You to Draw a Line. She also came up in The Art of the Deal over the SB 916 issue.

You can read up on this incident over at K12 Extremism Tracker:

They do a great job laying out what happened, but I’m going to provide my own take here.

20 Months of Propaganda

This is Tammy in November of 2023, less than a month after October 7th. From K12 Extremism Tracker:

If you’re wondering whether Tammy had anything to say on October 7th, 2023, the answer to that is, of course, no.

From Left to Right, 🌹=DSA Members:

Ben Gilbert 🌹 Oregon State Rep Farrah Chaichi 🌹 Dr Tammy Carpenter herself 🌹 Beaverton City Councilor Nadia Hasan 🌹

And then there’s the photo credit: Hailey De Marre. She’s a Beaverton teacher who got in a bit of hot water last year after painting a Palestinian flag on the wall of her classroom. She’s a high school math teacher. Her instagram profile is filled with conspiracy and 🔻’s.

From her instagram:

If you think the "israel/palestine conflict" is "complicated" Please just delete yourself from my instagram. No point in arguing. Just go. I don't want to be friends. I don't support white supremacy. I don't support colonizing indigenous lands. I don't support genocide. ACAB. I'm all for land back. It's Free Palestine until Palestine is free.

That’s the level of confidence these people have, like Bill Bigelow from Rethinking Schools. Nuance is a fascist Zionist trick. It’s actually simple. Just get rid of Israel.

Also De Marre:

American Jews are not getting murdered for being Jewish. They are being murdered for supporting a genocidal apartheid ethnostate. And they also happen to be Jewish.

Damn.

In other pictures from that day’s march you can see Beaverton’s own Barbie Minor, who loves a nice keffiyeh accessory. Barbie is a parody of Portland Progressive and she absolutely adores the DSA. Also pictured are a handful of Beaverton school teachers who I’m not going to identify because they haven’t done anything publicly except be useful idiots. I’m sure their private social media feeds are another story, but we work with what we can prove.

Tammy Carpenter seemingly hasn’t come across a piece of Hamas propaganda she didn’t want to share or a terror-scarf-clad loser she didn’t want to be photographed next to. She’s pro-union, pro-Muslim, pro-immigrant, pro-trans, but pro-Jew?

I mean… if you’re the right kind of Jew she’s happy to use you as cover. But you’d better be on a picket line, in a keffiyeh, preferably trans, and screaming about genocide. That, she can work with.

Tammy spent a year and a half being a useful idiot and letting her empathy be weaponized against Portland and Beaverton Israelis and Jews. Turns out that wasn’t very fun to be around for the folks in question. They filed complaints. Several of them.

Beaverton school board calls for outside investigation of one of its members - The Oregonian

Events of the Weekend Before

I was busy finishing up I Need You to Draw a Line, absolutely begging you to help me do something about the violent rhetoric and antisemitism growing on the Left, an asshole from Egypt was driving to Boulder, Co to fire-bomb some Jews, and the Portland DSA was parading their girl around ahead of her fight against the evil machinations of The Empire.

Oregon Rises Above Hate*

Portland’s AAPI community, we have to chat soon. We are beefing and you chose this fight. I want to be your brother. I want to stand with you. Please, stop fucking up so badly. You have been boosting the DSA for well over a year now — all of the major AAPI orgs have. Half of these kids are Maoists. Go ask an older Chinese-American how they feel about that or ask a DSA member how they feel about North Korea.

Oregon Rises Above Hate invited Beaverton City Councilor (and buddy of Carpenter) Nadia Hasan to give a speech kicking off Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. She gave the speech on stage with Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane of the DSA and Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney.

councilornadiahasan A post shared by @councilornadiahasan

She mentions dead children in Gaza. She mentions kids being embarrassed to celebrate Ramadan and a hypothetical high schooler being called a terrorist for wearing a hijab. She mentions elected officials (including herself) who face “death threats for speaking truth.” She tosses out the word antisemitism so someone like me won’t yell at her — but girl, I have got news for you.

You’re getting yelled at, you phony fuck. What “truth” have you spoken Nadia? Were you “speaking truth” when you went through your very own antisemitism controversy after you boosted the words of racist ghoul Saira Rao? Or was it “speaking truth” when you said:

“We want to make sure that all Jewish people and all Muslim people feel safe and welcome here in Washington County,” she said. “It should not be the burden of these communities to be harassed because of what goes on on the other side of the world. So many of them already suffer knowing that they have friends and family abroad who are directly affected by these tragic events.”

Your girl Tammy and other friends in the DSA (I see you Koyama Lane and Chaichi) have been spreading blood libel for 20 months! They are too impossibly stupid to know what they’re talking about but they yap anyway. Jews are getting harassed and now murdered and your fucking friends do not care. You championed Muslim girls who might be falsely accused of terrorism for wearing a hijab and then you stood beside women in hijabs while they called for terrorism. How is that making Muslims safer in Oregon? To have one of their most prominent local politicians repeatedly connected to terror apologia and antisemitism?

You rise above nothing, and the AAPI community should be ashamed of choosing you as a representative.

Hasan claims that she has PTSD from her experiences after her brush with October 7th denial. The fragility of these people amazes me. Absolute cry bullies.

Medicare for All… Except Zionists?

portlanddsa A post shared by @portlanddsa

The DSA had a little Medicare for All rally that weekend as well, featuring Tammy repping that dope terrorist chic.

Thanks to the organizers, to our DSA elected officials @councilorangelitamorillo and @councilorkanal, @oregonwfp and @hcw4palestine_pdx, and many more! Shout-out to local educator powerhouse and DSA member @oregontammy , currently facing down a retaliatory attack for her support of Palestine, for showing up in a keffiyeh and showing that we won't be intimidated! See last post for info about the upcoming rally in solidarity.

You can also see Representative Mark Gamba and Beaverton Councilor Nadia Hasan in the crowd marching happily.

Long live the Omnicause! Medicare for all! Immigrants welcome! Abolish ICE! Fund the Schools! Eat the Rich! Abolish the Police! Intifada, Intifada, Long Live the Intifada!

Sort of discordant, isn’t it? Lots of rights and freedoms and then… murder, terrorism, and violence.

Almost as if these people don’t care about peace at all. Almost as if they are incapable of building anything on their own and must cling like parasites to the work of others; grafting themselves onto liberal and progressive movements and eating them slowly. Unfortunately for all of us, the hate leaks through.

The School Board Meeting

On Monday June 2nd, eleven days after the DC shooting and one day after the Boulder, CO attack, the Beaverton School Board met.

At this point Dr Tammy Carpenter has already been accused of antisemitism and creating a hostile environment for Jewish colleagues and students via several independent complaints. An outside investigation has already been called for. From The Oregonian:

School board members in Oregon cannot be removed from their positions except by a voter recall. But they can be censured or formally reprimanded by their colleagues. In Medford last December, for example, school board member Michael Williams was censured after a third party investigation found he had violated district policy by bullying an employee and intervening in administrative decisions.

There was no action being taken on the investigation that evening. It was out of the board’s hands. There was, however, still the public comment period at the beginning of each meeting to consider.

20 or so Jewish and Israeli teachers/parents/students/residents showed up to give comment or show support for the investigation into Tammy Carpenter. They were countered by a standing-room-only crowd of DSA members and their “Pro-Palestinian” friends, including the JVP.

You can watch the public comment here:

The speakers included Nadia Hasan of the Beaverton City Council and Julia Ford from JVP. An important thing to note about the public comment rules:

The school board does not hear complaints or charges against individuals. Please be aware you must not use the names of staff members or board members when you speak. Your testimony will be ended if you name a staff member, a board member, or a committee member by name.

The testimony went like this:

Pro-Investigation: As Jews and Israelis we are being singled out. We are being targeted and we are worried for our kids. No one should have to live like this.

Pro-Palestinian: Freedom of Speech is important. Speaking against genocide is not antisemitism. Genocide.

So… the classic DSA playbook. Don’t address facts — address feelings. Fuck those Jews. If they didn’t want to be harassed they wouldn’t support a genocide. Have I said genocide enough? Are you upset? Upset enough to yell at some Jews? About the genocide?

Assaf Mevorach had this to say:

I just wanna start by saying that as I walked here tonight, I saw the beautiful, peaceful Palestinian protest outside. People exercising the right for free speech. They stood there freely without fear for their safety, without worrying that someone might throw a molotov cocktail at them. That is a privilege I and my family and my community has never had — will never have. To have an Israeli gathering here, we need forces of police that nobody can afford to allocate. We’ve just come from a weekend in which a peaceful protest to release hostages was met with a molotov cocktail. But I wanna speak also about the point of free speech. This isn't about free speech, it's about accountability. Free speech, as you all know, protects you from the government, not from consequences when your words harm the safety or dignity of others, especially students. We're talking about children. This is a deeply controversial and emotionally charged issue. Our community includes here, as you can see, Jewish and Israeli families, as well as Arab Muslim, Palestinian families. We live alongside one another in the same schools, in the same neighborhoods and friendships. And we carry with us the lived trauma of war. All of us, Arab and Jews alike. This is not an intellectual exercise or an online debate. It's a generational grief. It is personal. That's why it's so dangerous when nuance is lost, when painful histories are reduced to slogans and political narratives are treated as moral absolutes. That's when one child’s identity becomes another’s target…

Assaf was cut off there, but you get where he’s coming from, right? He’s not trying to debate a war thousands of miles away. He’s trying to argue for safety for all Beaverton students.

A woman named Penelope, on the other side of the debate, felt passionate about freedom of speech:

I don't know how the children of Beaverton are supposed to respect much less feel safe around adults who can't speak out against a genocide where tens of thousands of children are being murdered. And for someone to be retaliated against for speaking out against that is crazy to me. It has been 77 years of terrorism against the Palestinian people. And that's just a fact.

But in fact Penelope, it isn’t. This is what got Tammy Carpenter in trouble:

It’s simply ahistorical. Every bit of it. Penelope went on to say (because she is a stupid woman who is reckless with her words):

At this moment in time, we are watching a live-streamed genocide. And everyone who wants to can see it. This is the Holocaust of our time.

The Jews in the audience exploded at this, as they should have. Fuck decorum. That shit is monstrous. The DSA goons in the back snapped their applause. It is not possible to overstate how horrible these people are at operating in good faith or even making sense.

One Jewish student, who I will not name, told of the harassment he and his friends faced. That’s horrible by itself, but he also recounted what non-Jewish students experience for pushing back against it:

…alienation, ostracization, and discrimination, those are the words I would use to describe what it feels like to be a Jewish student in today's environment. For simply being who we are. I no longer feel safe in my own school. Those are words that should never be uttered by any kid. Ever. Period. It stems from a series of disturbing anecdotes within the Beaverton School district of non-Jewish students being shunned by their peers for befriending Jews or Israelis. Of students being told Hitler should have finished the job after classmates learned they're Israeli. Someone telling me we had it coming just a few days after October 7th and swastikas being etched in the bathroom. These acts are so frequent that many of us no longer bother reporting them. They feel normal. My friend told me that standing up to antisemites almost feels pointless.

That brave kid sat in front of his school board and “spoke truth.” When he turned around to return to his seat, the back of the room looked like this:

That young man is amazing.

Give the entire public commentary a view. It’s only about 10 speakers for two minutes each. The contrast between the free speech/genocide crowd and the Jewish and Israeli community members is stunning.

The most heartbreaking quote came from a mother:

Don't take this away from our children. Don't insert a war that we can't do anything about into our classrooms and alienate our students and prevent them from talking to each other and getting to know each other. It's wrong. Resharing Instagram reels isn't going to stop what's happening there, but we can help our children feel safe in their classrooms.

Agreed. This fight never should have entered the classroom. These are children, and teachers don’t have free speech for a reason. You are not free to share every last view that you hold (or that your political party holds). Not to kids. Not in a public school.

Teach kids how to think. Don’t feed them propaganda.

One last thing to cover before our story reaches it’s climax:

Yasmeen Hanoosh here in yellow is a PSU Professor of Arabic.

In the video you can see one of the JVP kids sits down next to her. I’ve edited the video to conceal his identity. Hanoosh thanks him for coming and when he warns her that “there’s a lady in the front recording everyone,” she replies:

I know. That’s the tactics. The Zionist tactics. That’s how they intimidate people. Disgusting.

The kid says something else to her (inaudible).

They’re outnumbered. They’re also very scary.

A few moments later she turns to the Jews sitting behind her, holds up the same sign I have torn down from so many utility poles:

You will be outnumbered until the genocide is over.

Remember Hanoosh and her yellow shirt for later.

What Came Next

Let’s take a walk outside, shall we?

JVP is leading the call for Intifada! Oregon School Employees Association (OSEA) and Beaverton Education Association (BEA) provided the signs. DSA provided the crowd. Now, none of this matters too much because the DSA has wormed its way into all of these groups. JVP is essentially a branch of the DSA. Still, it’s important to know which groups just called for the terror attacks against Jews.

What’s the Intifada?

It’s an armed resistance — which is justified, of course. There have been two major Intifadas, the second of which was the most deadly.

It’s what Yasser Arafat led the Palestinians to instead of getting a fucking state .

I occasionally forget that some of you may not actually understand the history of a conflict that has nothing to do with you. That’s totally fair. It’s why I recommend not speaking up about this issue if you have no skin in the game and no idea what you’re talking about.

Intifada is also what we are seeing in the streets of the United States right now. The Intifada, Globalized. No one with an ounce of sense understands “the Intifada” as anything other than… well..

August 9, 2001 - photo credit: Reuters

You may not understand the impact of that image. It resonates with Jews globally. When I was still a teenager living in Arkansas, a Hamas terrorist walked into a neighborhood Sbarro in Jerusalem filled with "dozens of women, children and babies" and detonated a shrapnel bomb. It was just one in a seemingly endless series of terror attacks during that bloody period.

I won’t be able to describe how the Second Intifada shaped Israeli culture. To grossly oversimplify it, I want you to imagine the impact of 9/11 on Americans, spread out over several horrible years. It was the worst thing to happen to most living Israelis since their founding…

Until October 7th 2023, when an even worse series of horrors was compressed into a single day. The darkest day in Israeli history.

Now, Western college students, communist activists, and visibly Muslim crowds in countries around the world are cheering over October 7th and calling for a globalized intifada.

The message is clear, and you’re free to scream it — but we are also free to ask whether or not that’s what we want our public school teachers and unions to be calling for.

“I am Hamas. We are all Hamas.”

Here’s our friend, PSU Professor Yasmeen Hanoosh, shouting “I am Hamas. We are all Hamas.” Reader, that isn’t going well for her at the moment.

Portland State University Places Professor on Leave After Video Shows Her Saying, “I Am Hamas” - WW

I appreciate Willamette Week covering this, but I would have been happy to provide additional context for that clip. Like the shouts for Intifada. Or the details of allegations against Tammy Carpenter. You might be forgiven for thinking Hanoosh was the only bad actor, based on the WW piece. You’d also be forgiven for not knowing her identity, as WW didn’t publish it. There is, as usual, a lot of context missing. Like the connections to the DSA.

Here’s PSU’s Statement on Reprehensible Video by President Ann Cudd, subject of the Ann Cudd Hate Club and accusations of genocide for even the slightest push back against antisemitism on campus or the meekest attempt to hold students accountable for threatening Jews, taking over buildings, or destroying university property. PSU fumbled the ball horribly but even so the students cry censorship and mistreatment.

Aftermath

A rally in support of a DSA Educator turned into something much uglier, at least rhetorically. Jews and Israelis showed up to ask for a calm consideration of children’s safety. The DSA and pro-Palestinian activists showed up to argue for their right to bring a foreign war into the classroom in whatever manner they would like, children’s safety be damned.

It was a sad, ugly affair. How did Tammy recount the events?

oregontammy A post shared by @oregontammy

Just a huge “thank you” to everyone who stood up for her. No regrets.

The DSA and affiliated groups, along with the majority of Portland’s DSA City Councilors celebrated the “solidarity.”

Free Speech! Speak Truth!

The Beaverton Education Association, Oregon School Employees Association, Portland DSA, JVP, Oregon Working Families Party, Next Up Oregon, and every rancid shitbag who has ever supported these groups all know that a call for violent attacks against Jews went up in Beaverton on Monday night — outside a School Board meeting.

No one condemned it. No one even mentioned it. Some of them don’t even know what that phrase actually means but…

They all endorse it.

It is far too late to save these groups. At this point, if you work with the DSA, you work with terrorists. I have no idea how to keep living in a city that can’t or won’t condemn this stuff. This will become the first time in 20 years that I get asked “why are you still there?” and I don’t have a good answer.

The events of that Monday night in Beaverton mirror much of what we have seen at “pro-Palestinian” protests around the world. The ugliness, the lies, the disinterest in drawing even basic lines of decency between people arguing for Palestinians and against Jews and Israelis.

And they are allowed to do that. Americans have a right to free speech. The first amendment protects their right to march around and scream about Intifada and 500,000 dead Palestinians (all of whom are civilians) and a 77 year long genocide by Polish settler colonialists who control Hollywood and train packs of rape dogs in their white supremacist pedophile colony while carrying out a new Holocaust just for fun.

You know who else was “just participating in first amendment activities” and sounded an awful lot like these losers?

Unite the Right, Charlottesville, Va, 2017

Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

With the exception of the violence and murder that occurred, most of these assholes were just marching around airing out their political opinions. Shouting things like “blood and soil” and “you will not replace us.”

And my goodness we were quite curious about who these people were and what motivated them. There was a concerted effort to identify every single participant of that rally by major antifascist groups and hate watch organizations. That curiosity made sense, because many of these groups were violent hate organizations who make up the extremist fringe of the Right wing of American politics. They are scary motherfuckers, many of them domestic terrorists, and we treated them accordingly.

They had a legal right to demonstrate, but they didn’t have a right to violence, and we had a right to know who they were. It filled the news cycle for months (years) — partly because it was so large, but partly because it was so vile.

Over the next several years, local reporters in Portland, OR were also curious about Patriot Prayer, the Proud Boys, and even (at times) Antifa. The street brawls of the first Trump administration were destructive and gross. Everyone with sense seemed to know it.

The Summer of Rage was reported on with much more sympathy, but also a deep cowardice at times. After all, the “villain” of the story was the City of Portland itself. The Portland Mercury and Street Roots emerged as uniquely sycophantic promoters of the ideology of the day. Utterly useless as newspapers now, their credibility toppled along with Portland’s statues.

Curiosity and Bravery, again.

I won’t rehash the last decade here. You’re smart enough to understand what I’m getting at. Your local media has curiosity about ugliness when it comes from people they don’t ever speak to, but do your local reporters have the courage to remain curious when it comes from people they are normally friendly with?

If they don’t, who can you trust? Certainly not me. I try to cite all of my sources and provide evidence precisely because I am transparently biased. I’m an opinion and commentary writer. I am trying to sell you something; a return to sanity. The titular Recalibration I’m always dreaming of.

Help me get there. I want my silly little city of adult dodgeball leagues and clown schools. I want awesome (but safe) libraries and farmer’s markets and parks. If I can’t have that, I’ll settle for a boring midsized American city where I can bet that none of my neighbors want to murder me. Or, if they do, at least they can’t get onto the City Council or teach the neighborhood kids.

I’ll leave you with this, as additional reading: