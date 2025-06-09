Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kip🎗️'s avatar
Kip🎗️
2d

"Palestine" is a club for social rejects, the disturbed and demented, the mindlessly violent, the hypocritical, the chronically moronic, the evil. No one in the West who wears a keffiyeh and waves around that off-brand Jordan flag is a decent, civilized human being. Not one of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Max Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture