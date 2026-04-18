Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
1dEdited

Tammy Carpenter and her Portland's DSA allies oppose efforts to index the County's Preschool for All tax to inflation. As a result, the tax quietly expands its reach, pulling in dual-income working families, nurses, teachers, and tradespeople who were never the intended targets of a levy marketed to voters as a tax on high earners- and whose incomes no longer represent wealth in 2026 Portland.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Max Steele and others
Talia Giardini's avatar
Talia Giardini
19hEdited

She wants to tax the rich, but gets money from billionaires. What a joke. Im glad the Oregonian is reporting on this so more normies will read it, though they left out the antisemitism. She’s represents everything that is wrong with the DSA and is a horrible human being. And my union is backing her. This is exactly why union employees want to opt out. But the public unions made that harder too.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Max Steele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture