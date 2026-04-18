Tammy Carpenter is raising a lot of money to “fight for the working class” against a popular progressive Democrat in the May Primary. Carpenter is a wealthy former anesthesiologist who has never actually been a member of the class she claims to champion. She doesn’t seem to care much about where her big pile of money comes from and, if she wins, she’s going to bury you in taxes — also for “the workers.” Oh, she dabbles in antisemitism too. Are you tired of this yet?

Let’s return to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)’s Big Plan. I’ve previously argued it involves primary challenges against Democrats they consider moderate or insufficiently progressive. DSA wins in swing districts could flip the seat Republican. Add in any safe blue district (like HD 27) wins and we get both more DSA members and more Republicans. Democrats lose either way.

Meanwhile, the DSA is busy sabotaging progressives and liberals who don’t hop in line. It gets them press in Teen Vogue and grows their social media following. It does nothing good for their constituents.

This is already playing out in the 2026 primaries — the DSA is running candidates for state office, city council, school board, and union leadership including the contest for Oregon House District 27. Progressive Beaverton City Councilor Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg is running against Socialist Beaverton School Board Member Tammy Carpenter — a proud DSA member.

House District 27 primary contest: Read what Tammy Carpenter, Ashley Hartmeier Prigg say in their own words - Oregonian

2 progressive Democrats are vying for an Oregon House seat. Their differences are surprisingly stark - Oregonian

Follow the Money

Hartmeier-Prigg’s campaign is primarily funded by the mix of labor, business, and private individuals you should expect from a mainstream Progressive Democrat. According to the Oregonian’s reporting, she…

…is endorsed by a jaw-droppingly long list of elected Democrats who serve at all levels, from Congress to the state House and Senate to local Washington County governments. She has a track record of leading the way to create affordable housing and a year-round shelter for the homeless. And she is endorsed by several private sector construction trades unions and the chambers of commerce for Beaverton, Washington County and the Portland metro area.

This is in contrast to Carpenter’s campaign, which…

…cites the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America as the prime force behind her run for the Legislature. She has also secured the support of key public employee unions, including SEIU 503, the Oregon Education Association and Oregon AFSCME, plus the Oregon Nurses Association.

Carpenter also admits that she plans to outspend her opponent by a wide margin:

…spending as much as $200,000, an amount she called “obscene,” by calling on her public employee union backers to fund mailers and digital ads once the campaign reaches its peak as ballots land in voter mailboxes. “You have to play the game to get into a position where you can change the game,” she said to explain why she would spend so much to try to win the seat, even as she advocates getting big money out of politics.

Tammy hasn’t been picky about where her money comes from:

Her three largest individual donors include the billionaire co-founder of GitHub, Tom Preston-Werner, and his wife, Theresa, each of whom gave $3,300, plus Perham, the Lake Oswego corporate CEO.

Hartmeir-Prigg is raising money by building a big tent with labor, business, and her constituents. Carpenter has a few big unions, lefty nonprofits, and help from the billionaires she claims to stand against. Her campaign is astroturfed and filled with dark money in order to secure a win — the DSA and Working Families Party Playbook.

Some of Carpenter’s union support can be explained by the DSA controlling most of the teachers unions (they took over using the same plan they’re carrying out here) and her loud support for the ticking time bomb that is Senate Bill 916. If you elect her, expect to see a lot more of this stuff — the DSA before the unions, her unions before other unions, non-profits after them, with the voter coming last.

Tax ‘Em All

Like her hero Zohran Mamdani, Tammy is pushing a confiscatory tax platform DSA calls “Tax the Rich.” Most of the DSA’s plans for Oregon involve driving costs up, so they have to come up with the money. Here’s the exiting co-chair of Portland DSA, Olivia Katbi in the Portland Mercury last year:

“We’ve been seeing a lot of fearmongering, and I expect we’ll see a lot more of it,” Katbi said. “We’re a force to be reckoned with. We are coming for [wealthy people’s] money, and we want to redistribute it so everyone can have a good life. I don’t think we need to be shy about that.”

There are dozens of reasons why “Tax the Rich” doesn’t work the way they claim and usually isn’t a tax on… The Rich. Tammy also maintains that “Tax the Rich” is her “compromise position.”

Tammy’s DSA colleagues on Portland City Council have already voted to raise every tax and fee they could — often arguing we didn’t raise them enough. They weren’t voting to Tax the Rich. They’ve been increasing taxes and fees for everyone, often regressively. From one of my earlier pieces:

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)’s core economic platform aligns so well with the current city approach: You’ve got money I’m not sure you deserve so I’m gonna take it and figure out what to spend it on.

Confiscatory taxation isn’t progressive and it won’t benefit the working class. That makes sense when even the DSA admits “it’s undeniable that DSA’s membership is whiter, richer, and more masculine than the working class we’re working for.”

“Compromise position” is another DSA trend. You can listen to Tammy endorser and DSA City Councilor Angelita Morillo explain that “unions are the compromise” with the alternative being… street wars with the police? Children.

Smearing Parents to Avoid Criticism

Carpenter also has a history of posting antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media and hanging around with bigots.

Beaverton school board calls for outside investigation of one of its members - Oregonian

This is not a criticism of war or a call for peace. It’s not “solidarity with Palestinians.” It’s lazy, harmful, ahistorical conspiracy nonsense. It’s an accusation that the existence of Israel is an act of genocide — a 77 year long crime against humanity. An accusation reserved for only one nation on Earth.

I covered the story of Tammy Carpenter’s Big Night at the School Board in:

The short version is that a group of Jewish and Israeli parents, teachers, and students showed up to the Beaverton School Board to make a very simple request:

Don’t take this away from our children. Don’t insert a war that we can’t do anything about into our classrooms and alienate our students and prevent them from talking to each other and getting to know each other. It’s wrong. Resharing Instagram reels isn’t going to stop what’s happening there, but we can help our children feel safe in their classrooms.

Carpenter met that criticism by referring to those parents and students as the “Israel Lobby.” She walked outside and stood with Beaverton City Councilor Nadia Hasan and DSA State Representative Farrah Chaichi (both veterans of their own antisemitism scandals) surrounded by a crowd chanting to “globalize the Intifada.”

The article the DSA wrote about the situation, which Carpenter also shared on social media, was called “That Trick Doesn’t Work Anymore: How DSA and Allies Defeated a Smear Campaign and Protected Free Speech on Palestine.”

That “trick” being Jewish parents asking the school board to stop recklessly politicizing a foreign war in a way that was endangering their kids. The DSA characterized this as “part of a broader strategy by local Zionist agitators.”

Ah yes, the old ‘Zionists getting their kids to lie about being bullied in order to crush free speech’ ruse. This is how Tammy Carpenter treats students in Beaverton Public Schools — not as constituents, but as a barrier to the work she is trying to do.

Attendees heard from Portland Jewish Voice for Peace organizer Julia Ford; State Representative Farrah Chaichi; and Hailey DeMarre, a DSA member, Beaverton Education Association activist and Beaverton High School teacher who had a pro-Palestinian mural in her classroom painted over. Beaverton City Councilor Nadia Hasan, the first Muslim person to serve on the Council, also spoke in solidarity during the School Board meeting public comment period. They all made it clear that the retaliation against Dr. Carpenter was just one example out of many in which the interests of Palestinian, Arab and Muslim students were utterly disrespected.

Every woman listed as a speaker has been caught in an antisemitism scandal or has worked to undermine concerns of antisemitism directed at students. Tammy’s friend, math teacher Hailey DeMarre is a particularly vocal antisemite.

This is the social media of a high school math teacher.

Posts like this are what Jewish and Israeli parents are seeing from their kid’s teachers. Maybe they have a point with this antisemitism in the schools claim.

It’s also unclear how Muslim students are being “disrespected” by demands for better behavior from a wealthy white woman attacking a minority population. How is asking for the school system to be safe for all students disrespectful of anyone?

The independent investigation into Tammy conveniently left out the events of that evening, including the “Intifada!” calls and her later characterization of Jewish parents as foreign lobbyists. She’s gotten away with all of this, which is probably why she supports removing the Anti-Defamation League from public schools.

Tammy Carpenter is a bad candidate with bad ideas. Her friends are even worse, and when asked to account for bad behavior, she hides behind her comrades in the DSA and accuses her critics of being malign actors.

Thankfully there is another option in this race - a progressive Democrat with the backing of elected officials, city workers, the business community, and plenty of trade unions. We don’t need to settle for a woman willing to further compromise her already flimsy morals in order to win.