I wanted to get this out because I will not be writing or pursuing creative work in observance of Rosh Hashanah.

I know plenty of Portlanders are sick of hearing about Israel. So let this hopefully be my final argument on the topic as it relates to this election.

Andra Vltavín, who I added to the “Do Not Rank” list and accused of antisemitism, is back in the news after recirculating their “Ceasefire Pledge” among city council candidates. The results were newsworthy.

The Damned Lie

Several Portland political groups, activists, and politicians have spent the last year arguing that Israel is “committing a genocide in Gaza.” These fools have spread this obvious and hateful lie while suffered very few consequences.

It is not enough to disagree with Israel. To dislike Netanyahu’s politics or the man himself. To be horrified by civilian deaths. Not enough, even, to oppose the war and US support for it.

No, you must agree that Israel is one of the greatest moral threats to life on earth. A shockingly cruel nation that is committing the worst possible crime. To believe that Israel is perhaps, as Leila Khaled argued, “worse than the Nazis.”

If you believe this, you are an idiot and a moral failure.

You also need to believe the following things:

The United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and the majority of the “Western World” are complicit in this crime.

The Biden/Harris administration is actively covering it up.

“Pro-Israel” (Jewish) money is buying off journalists, corporations, and even state officials to help in the cover up.

If you believe these things, it is your duty to overthrow our government. There can be no “lesser of two evils” when it comes to the crime of genocide. You believe that our current leaders are supporting the worst possible crime against humanity. You cannot vote for Harris or Trump because, either way, America is a failed nation and the leader of a new Axis of Evil. Long live the Intifada! Bring the war home!

OR

You’re throwing around big words you don’t understand and what you really believe is “Israel is too aggressive and the civilian death toll is too high.” If that’s the case, you are not safe from the criticism above. Anyone who misunderstands or misuses terms like “genocide” and “apartheid” in place of rational criticism of Israel should not lead. They should not be in government, at any level.

Hanlon’s Razor… Again

Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

Israel is not committing a genocide. No intelligent person believes otherwise.

It is a gross, hateful abuse of the term rooted in historic antisemitism and anti-Western radical politics.

There are two reasons why one might maintain the accusation.

Hatred of Israel and the Jewish people; malicious antisemitism. Astounding ignorance; stupidity.

The majority fall into the second camp, but that doesn’t matter.

Do you want someone on your city council who is this stupid? Someone who does the work of malicious actors because they don’t know any better. Should your children’s teachers publicly admit they are this ignorant? The nurses at your local hospital?

It has been sobering to learn how many Portlanders in respected positions are total idiots.

The candidates who pulled out of Vltavín’s letter still maintain this lie. They just don’t want to take the political heat during Rosh Hashanah and right before the anniversary of October 7th.

But their organization, the Portland DSA, is still planning a protest the weekend before, on October 5th. Because they are a fucking cancer.

We need to purge this hateful garbage from local politics. These groups want to push “progressive, pro-union” politics but they just can’t stop with the “genocide” stuff. It’s too delicious to engage in a little weekend blood-libel and harassment. It’s too fun to protest in a park across the street from a synagogue or show up at the Pride Parade and scream at Jewish children. Putting on the occasional Hamas headband or chanting a slogan of the Houthis or Hezbollah is just so… rebellious! Who cares if we’re supporting fascist, misogynist, far-right militias (some of whom are very pro slavery)?

These losers have invaded so many Portland spaces with their hateful rhetoric. The “progressive” movement is rotted through with it. Unions, seemingly the entire nursing profession, schools, any spaces labeled “queer” or LGBTQ…

I was speaking with a candidate, telling him how heartbreaking it is to walk into a bar with a trans pride flag on the wall and instinctively start looking for the Palestinian flag next to it. He just looked at me sadly, knowingly, and nodded.

Jews do not feel safe in this city. We are not safe in many spaces. If we end up with a batch of these “from the river to the sea” idiots on the city council, I think some of us will move.

Just a sample of my collection. It's time to play "Evil or Just Stupid?"

Keith Wilson Makes New Friends

Here’s one last example of the poison spreading as an update on the mayor’s race.

The Sunrise Movement PDX endorsed Keith Wilson a few weeks back. I don’t follow them because they’re pretty far left nuts and I don’t take anything they say seriously. You can comb through their instagram to learn more about what they think outside of “climate change is bad.”

You’ll find that, even though climate is their main issue, they also can’t resist the lure of genocide accusations. It gets clicks I guess.

The fact that Keith was “proud” of this endorsement from a group who seem to only endorse DSA candidates and their allies, along with their numerous “genocide” posts tells me how serious of a candidate he is.

The only choice left is Rene Gonzalez. Love him or hate him, he’s the only serious candidate. I’ve got friends who are mad at me over this endorsement, but I’m mad at them for hanging out with antisemites and terrorism supporters so we’ll have to agree to disagree.

Let’s beat these losers.

Shana Tova!