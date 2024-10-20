The Final Push
Updates leading up to the election, some orgs to trust and some to skip.
A little over two weeks remain and you probably have your ballots. Let’s get them filled out.
Voter Guides
The Oregonian, Willamette Week, the Portland Mercury, Chinese Americans United, and the Democratic Socialists of America released their voter guides. I’ve included the DSA because it’s a useful article, but we’ll get to that.
The Oregonian
It’s pretty good. Much like Future Portland’s endorsements, if we ended up with this council, Portland would be in good shape.
Multnomah County: Vadim Mozyrsky and Sam Adams
Portland Mayor: Rene Gonzalez
District 1: Terrence Hayes, Noah Ernst, and Candace Avalos
District 2: Dan Ryan, Tiffani Penson, and Nat West
District 3: Kezia Wanner, Steve Novick, and Jesse Cornett
District 4: Eric Zimmerman, Olivia Clark, and Eli Arnold
That’s at least nine good candidates and we need seven. Not my picks in each race but I’ll take it. Have your friends and family copy this list if they can’t possibly be convinced to trust some random strength coach with a newsletter or a group like Future Portland.
Willamette Week
A disappointing mess. Some okay picks, especially in the top 3, but DSA candidates ranked in most districts. I’m not happy with WW’s weak editorial standards here. Mitch Green is described as:
“A staunch progressive, Green’s got the Democratic Socialists of America’s local chapter knocking on doors for him—we wouldn’t be surprised to see him slip in on the left lane while moderates split the vote. We wouldn’t be upset, either: Green, 42, is wicked smart and willing to challenge conventional wisdom (such as the notion that Portland’s marginal tax rate is eroding the tax base).”
No mention of the DSA’s stances on foreign wars, communist dictators, spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories, allying with terrorists, or promoting political violence. No critique of their horrible housing plan.
My business will be pulling out of the Box Ambassador Program. No paper obsessed with Trump’s lies and hatefulness but ignoring the same qualities in the DSA is a trustworthy news source.
Multnomah County: Megan Moyer and Sam Adams
Portland Mayor: Keith Wilson
District 1: Jamie Dunphy, Candace Avalos, and Steph Routh
District 2: Elana Pirtle-Guiney, Dan Ryan, and Michelle DePass
District 3: Steve Novick, Philippe Knab, and Cristal Azul Otero
District 4: Olivia Clark, Eric Zimmerman, and Eli Arnold
Five or six decent candidates. Maybe seven if I’m wrong about Azul Otero. I’d caution against this guide.
The Portland Mercury
The Mercury has two uses: birdcage liner and drying wet hiking boots. Skip them and tell loved ones not to trust anything they print. DSA and “the usual suspects” all the way down.
Multnomah County: Megan Moyer and Shannon Singleton
Portland Mayor: Carmen Rubio
District 1: Candace Avalos, Cayle Tern, and Timur Ender
District 2: Sameer Kanal 🌹, Michelle DePass, and Jonathan Tasini 🌹
District 3: Angelita Morillo, Steve Novick, and Tiffany Koyama Lane 🌹
District 4: Mitch Green🌹, Chad Lykins, and Sarah Silkie
That’s… one?! I’m extending a lot of grace to Novick here. I’m not a fan but any port in a storm. This list is a nightmare.
Chinese Americans United
Just for fun, a non-English perspective. “Law and order” meets “pragmatism.”
Multnomah County: Vadim Mozyrsky and Sam Adams
Portland Mayor: Rene Gonzalez
District 1: Noah Ernst, Terrence Hayes, and Loretta Smith
District 2: Dan Ryan, James Armstrong, and Tiffani Penson
District 3: Kezia Wanner, Steve Novick, and Jon Walker
District 4: Eli Arnold, John Toran, and Ben Hufford
Wonder why they didn’t rank Cayle Tern, the APANO candidate? You should ask them. In fact, ask several Asian American business owners how they feel about APANO as a fun exercise in identity politics vs real life.
The Portland Democratic Socialists of America
They not only ranked their top picks. They highlighted which candidates are dues-paying DSA members and which candidates signed their horrible “Renter’s Bill of Rights.” The plan that would exacerbate the housing shortage by strangling our private rental market. Yay.
I’ve also tagged candidates above with 🌹 to honor their dedication to a horrible cause.
Multnomah County: They did not weigh in on the county because I’m not sure they know how governments work.
Portland Mayor: Carmen Rubio
District 1: Candace Avalos, Timur Ender, and Steph Routh
District 2: Sameer Kanal 🌹, Jonathan Tasini 🌹, and Christopher Olson 🌹
District 3: Tiffany Koyama Lane 🌹, Angelita Morillo, and Chris Flanary 🌹
District 4: Mitch Green🌹, Chris Henry, and Andra Vltavín 🌹
They also put together a do not rank list:
Quite a few progressive candidates on there who angered them in some way. Mostly by arguing against their housing plan. Or, in poor Jesse’s case, arguing that antisemitism probably doesn’t have a place in Portland Public Schools.
Worth noting that they didn’t “red light” any black/brown candidates (they don’t know Bob Simril is black). They hate liberals but they can’t quite bring themselves to criticizing a black person to their face. Seems a bit racist but what do I know? They count me as “white” so I still get the fun messages.
Nat West got on the “green light” list and has no idea how. You can see the lively discussion over on Reddit.
Full article here. I encourage you to look through other articles on that Medium account. It’s a wild ride.
Additional News in the Neighborhood
Too much has happened this week to get it all in. So here’s what to look forward to over the next few days:
Thanks, as always, for reading!