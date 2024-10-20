A little over two weeks remain and you probably have your ballots. Let’s get them filled out.

Voter Guides

The Oregonian, Willamette Week, the Portland Mercury, Chinese Americans United, and the Democratic Socialists of America released their voter guides. I’ve included the DSA because it’s a useful article, but we’ll get to that.

The Oregonian

It’s pretty good. Much like Future Portland’s endorsements, if we ended up with this council, Portland would be in good shape.

Multnomah County: Vadim Mozyrsky and Sam Adams

Portland Mayor: Rene Gonzalez

District 1: Terrence Hayes, Noah Ernst, and Candace Avalos

District 2: Dan Ryan, Tiffani Penson, and Nat West

District 3: Kezia Wanner, Steve Novick, and Jesse Cornett

District 4: Eric Zimmerman, Olivia Clark, and Eli Arnold

That’s at least nine good candidates and we need seven. Not my picks in each race but I’ll take it. Have your friends and family copy this list if they can’t possibly be convinced to trust some random strength coach with a newsletter or a group like Future Portland.

Full article here.

Willamette Week

A disappointing mess. Some okay picks, especially in the top 3, but DSA candidates ranked in most districts. I’m not happy with WW’s weak editorial standards here. Mitch Green is described as:

“A staunch progressive, Green’s got the Democratic Socialists of America’s local chapter knocking on doors for him—we wouldn’t be surprised to see him slip in on the left lane while moderates split the vote. We wouldn’t be upset, either: Green, 42, is wicked smart and willing to challenge conventional wisdom (such as the notion that Portland’s marginal tax rate is eroding the tax base).”

No mention of the DSA’s stances on foreign wars, communist dictators, spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories, allying with terrorists, or promoting political violence. No critique of their horrible housing plan.

My business will be pulling out of the Box Ambassador Program. No paper obsessed with Trump’s lies and hatefulness but ignoring the same qualities in the DSA is a trustworthy news source.

Multnomah County: Megan Moyer and Sam Adams

Portland Mayor: Keith Wilson

District 1: Jamie Dunphy, Candace Avalos, and Steph Routh

District 2: Elana Pirtle-Guiney, Dan Ryan, and Michelle DePass

District 3: Steve Novick, Philippe Knab, and Cristal Azul Otero

District 4: Olivia Clark, Eric Zimmerman, and Eli Arnold

Five or six decent candidates. Maybe seven if I’m wrong about Azul Otero. I’d caution against this guide.

Full article here.

The Portland Mercury

The Mercury has two uses: birdcage liner and drying wet hiking boots. Skip them and tell loved ones not to trust anything they print. DSA and “the usual suspects” all the way down.

Multnomah County: Megan Moyer and Shannon Singleton

Portland Mayor: Carmen Rubio

District 1: Candace Avalos, Cayle Tern, and Timur Ender

District 2: Sameer Kanal 🌹, Michelle DePass, and Jonathan Tasini 🌹

District 3: Angelita Morillo, Steve Novick, and Tiffany Koyama Lane 🌹

District 4: Mitch Green🌹, Chad Lykins, and Sarah Silkie

That’s… one?! I’m extending a lot of grace to Novick here. I’m not a fan but any port in a storm. This list is a nightmare.

Full article here.

Chinese Americans United

Just for fun, a non-English perspective. “Law and order” meets “pragmatism.”

Multnomah County: Vadim Mozyrsky and Sam Adams

Portland Mayor: Rene Gonzalez

District 1: Noah Ernst, Terrence Hayes, and Loretta Smith

District 2: Dan Ryan, James Armstrong, and Tiffani Penson

District 3: Kezia Wanner, Steve Novick, and Jon Walker

District 4: Eli Arnold, John Toran, and Ben Hufford

Wonder why they didn’t rank Cayle Tern, the APANO candidate? You should ask them. In fact, ask several Asian American business owners how they feel about APANO as a fun exercise in identity politics vs real life.

Full post here.

The Portland Democratic Socialists of America

They not only ranked their top picks. They highlighted which candidates are dues-paying DSA members and which candidates signed their horrible “Renter’s Bill of Rights.” The plan that would exacerbate the housing shortage by strangling our private rental market. Yay.

I’ve also tagged candidates above with 🌹 to honor their dedication to a horrible cause.

Multnomah County: They did not weigh in on the county because I’m not sure they know how governments work.

Portland Mayor: Carmen Rubio

District 1: Candace Avalos, Timur Ender, and Steph Routh

District 2: Sameer Kanal 🌹, Jonathan Tasini 🌹, and Christopher Olson 🌹

District 3: Tiffany Koyama Lane 🌹, Angelita Morillo, and Chris Flanary 🌹

District 4: Mitch Green🌹, Chris Henry, and Andra Vltavín 🌹

They also put together a do not rank list:

Quite a few progressive candidates on there who angered them in some way. Mostly by arguing against their housing plan. Or, in poor Jesse’s case, arguing that antisemitism probably doesn’t have a place in Portland Public Schools.

Worth noting that they didn’t “red light” any black/brown candidates (they don’t know Bob Simril is black). They hate liberals but they can’t quite bring themselves to criticizing a black person to their face. Seems a bit racist but what do I know? They count me as “white” so I still get the fun messages.

Well adjusted people send anonymous messages.

Nat West got on the “green light” list and has no idea how. You can see the lively discussion over on Reddit.

Full article here. I encourage you to look through other articles on that Medium account. It’s a wild ride.

Additional News in the Neighborhood

Too much has happened this week to get it all in. So here’s what to look forward to over the next few days:

I’m going to update the endorsements to include the Circuit Court 4th District, Position 38 Judge’s race. That was an oversight and it does matter. Maybe I’ll throw in ballot measures.

Friends of Couch Park got an award!

OPB wrote a bad article!

Also, if you know anyone who is about to throw their hands up in frustration over this election, send them my way. I’m happy to chat with them.

Thanks, as always, for reading!