One of the easiest, most effective, sitcom plots is the “this will only take a minute” home repair/redecorating disaster episode. What starts as Lucy wanting some new furniture, painting an accent wall, or switching out a light fixture, becomes the A or B plot slow motion car crash of the entire episode. Home Improvement built eight seasons from this setup. If done right, it works because you see the jokes coming.

It doesn’t work as well for the Portland City Council. “Slow-motion car crash” may be an apt description, and it may have been hilarious at times, but we need a moderately functioning government more than we need a pale imitation of an I Love Lucy episode.

Today we’re looking at how we got from a quiet Trans Sanctuary City Resolution to everyone asking me about the Throuple Protection Act of 2026.

Context

There are two pieces of pro-LGBT business working through city council right now.

The resolution will be approved unanimously. It’s popular and largely about tone setting and signaling a number of cultural stances on trans issues. I have thoughts on the specific language but we really aren’t in a place where we can have adult conversations around these topics right now. This resolution is Portland City Council signaling us as a sanctuary city for trans people. Fine enough.

The trans bit is important for the rest of the discussion. The entire bundle of items was, somewhat quietly, about trans people. That’s the accent wall council was trying to repaint; the new sofa with a very subtle trans pride flag coloring. A small home improvement project.

That first item, the ordinance, should have been even less controversial than the resolution. It’s essentially house keeping — cleaning up old bits of code or removing things that no longer fit Portland’s goals or political footing. No debate, no muss, no fuss… as long as there weren’t any amendments. How did it go?

Tiffany’s got some 'splaining to do.

The ‘After’ Picture

Portland advances antidiscrimination protections for polyamorous families - OPB

Portland moves to extend discrimination protections to polyamorous people - Oregonian

In the Northwest, Polyamory Finds Something New: Legal Protection - New York Times

Wait… didn’t I argue this was about trans people?

Was. What began as a quiet slam dunk proposal got us in the New York Times for polyamory “legal protections.” The process to get us there was uglier than it was funny.

What Went Wrong

The first reading was on February 19th. Items begin at 1hr 31min, right after they set up our new Shadow Council. Tiffany Koyama Lane was the chief sponsor, which will prove to be the source of the problems. If you listen to the hours of testimony and discussion, like I did, you will learn that this process began with Commissioner Mingus Mapps. Koyama Lane took it up as a pet project, and all of our LGBT councilors signed on as co-sponsors. It started so well: feel good, largely symbolic speeches with credit passed around to past and present staff and pols.

Staff presentation is at 1hr 38min. It’s nice and very clearly about trans people.

Public testimony begins at 1hr 46min. The polyamorous crowd is not as pleased. They want to be “included.” Several DSA members show up in support of (or are part of) the polyamory crowd. The whole thing was very silly.

First, before I tear into polyamorous people:

Nihil de Nobis, Sine Nobis

A little throat clearing for those unfamiliar with my background: I was part of the queer lefty-progressive continuum of Portland politics for most of my twenties and thirties. I have had, essentially, every sort of relationship with every sort of person. That specific one you’re thinking of? Did it. Or him. Or her. Or them.

I was a silly little slut, particularly in my twenties. I say this because, as much as I typically loathe the “valid seat at the table” conversation, it matters for our purposes today. I have at least as much skin in this game as Angelita Morillo or many of the various testifiers.

There are three gay members of Portland City Council: Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG), Dan Ryan, and Eric Zimmerman. Then there’s Morillo, who identifies as bisexual. The rest of the council are, as far as I know, very straight. I have no idea if Morillo is “gayer” or “straighter” than I am. That would require an uncomfortable game of Never Have I Ever which I will only play live-on-stage for a tremendous amount of money, part of it going to charity.

I don’t actually need to know anything about her sexuality or yours, for that matter, to know if our rights are being protected because broad, sweeping language can cover everyone. And that is the crux of the debate that unfolded. Should we list types of people so they feel included and special, or can we simply write elegant pieces of code that cover everyone.

As someone who has been in every shape of relationship you can imagine, allow me to say, from lived experience: polyamorous and/or non-monogamous people already have rights. See also: asexual people and every other niche group lobbying to be specifically named here.

Here’s a press release, Portland Advances Strong Protections for Diverse Family and Relationship Structures, from the Organization for Polyamory and Ethical Non-monogamy (OPEN). They’re a lobbying group campaigning alongside the DSA and other “progressive” political organizations to write explicit protections for non-monogamous families and relationships into city code. They gathered the crowd who showed up to council on the 19th. They’ve been working on this for years. It’s a national agenda.

The Amendment

Council breaks and returns at 2hr 36min for even more testimony. Councilors finally begin a short discussion at 3hr 22min. That’s shy of two hours of public testimony made up of LGBT, and especially trans, speakers but also a large crowd of non-monogamous people sucking all the oxygen out of the room at an event that was intended to be for trans people to speak on how changes might benefit them.

At 3hr 23 min, Koyama Lane has been perfectly teed up for her amendment. Remember when I said “No debate, no muss, no fuss… as long as there weren’t any amendments?” Well this nice straight lady is going to fuck all that up. She moves Koyama Lane 2 - an amendment that muddies the waters and forces a discussion. It adds ‘fun’ lists of terms and identities like they have in Oakland and Berkley. Morillo and Avalos trip over themselves to back her up. Our worst three councilors ride again!

At 3hr 30min, EPG is clearly furious. She was hoping for a vote and now the thing has been hijacked by a non-monogamous lobbying group. Council runs out of time and the whole mess is tabled for later discussion on what should have been a slam dunk. Eric Zimmerman’s little mini-“filibuster” at the end (3hr33min) was cute.

Why is Koyama Lane 2 bad?

The original proposed code changes came primarily in two pieces: definitional changes and changes to bathroom code. The bathroom stuff is purely about trans people. The definitional changes were to clean up old language. Here’s an example:

The old definition of sexual orientation:

Sexual orientation means an individual’s actual or perceived homosexuality, heterosexuality, or bisexuality.

And the new definition:

Sexual orientation means an individual’s actual or perceived romantic, physical or sexual attraction to other persons, or lack thereof, on the basis of gender.

It’s gone from being a list of the three options to being broad enough to encompass everyone. If you can write your policy in broad, inclusive language, I think you should. We don’t list all the countries you might be from, we just say “country (or territory) of origin” and then prohibit mistreatment based on that protected category.

Remember: Broad and inclusive = usually good. Specific weird little lists = less good.

Here is the original drafted language (pre-Koyama Lane 2) on family structures:

Family or relationship structure means the actual or perceived involvement, or lack thereof, of consenting individuals in intimate personal relationships.

Here’s the Koyama Lane 2 language:

Family or relationship structure means the actual or perceived involvement, or lack thereof, of consenting individuals in intimate personal relationships. Intimate personal relationships include, but are not limited to, multi-partner or multi-parent families and relationships, step-families, multi- generational households, diverse family structures, consensually nonmonogamous relationships, and consensual sexual and/or intimate relationships, including asexual and aromantic relationships.

Why Tiffany?! Alas, there is another reason Koyama Lane 2 and its author are terrible besides the inelegance of this mess.

The Straightsplaining, or The Betrayal of Dan Ryan by the Coward Tiffany Koyama Lane

February 25th - Session 2

Discussion starts at 1hr 2min, right after they make the Shadow Council they created in Session 1 legal. Dan Ryan is absent. He’s traveling “on behalf of the city.” EPG opens things up at 1hr 4 min and makes a motion to lay the items on the table to pick them back up when Ryan is present as a professional courtesy. I respect it.

She goes on to claim that her team spent hours making sure the language was all in order so there would be no amendments. She makes a strong argument to wait until the senior gay councilor (Ryan) is present. Zimmerman seconds.

The conversation falls to pieces as they figure out how Robert’s Rules of Order work. Koyama Lane, at 1hr 10 min, argues that members of the public took time off work for this and people’s rights “can’t wait.” Avalos and Morillo follow her with their typical toxicity and Morillo, again, violates policy on impugning motives of her colleagues because she is a playground bully. Every member of the Peacock, excepting Dunphy, takes a turn at selling this thing.

Eric Zimmerman is a voice of reason at 1 hr 15min. His statement on Dan Ryan was lovely. It was a simple ask as a common courtesy. One of the polyamorous assholes in the crowd even interrupts Zimmerman at one point. The tackiness of the whole thing was infuriating. All of the gay members of council are asking for this delay on items that should be about LGBT issues. Only the bisexual communist wants to move forward with her straight commie buddies.

Loretta Smith, at 1 hr 19min, calls out a lot of the bullshit and urges a vote to postpone. Things get particularly ugly as Morillo starts to snipe again, competing with Koyama Lane for asshole of the day. Mitch Green even chimes in to flagellate himself and gripe about white people and Sameer Kanal starts up sniping about race as well. White supremacy around every corner! We really do need Loretta Smith in that room to be the only non-white councilor who will call this strategy out.

At 1hr 34min, the motion to postpone discussion of the ordinance fails ❌ 5/5/2 → Aye: Smith, Pirtle-Guiney, Novick, Zimmerman, Dunphy → Nay: Avalos, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green → Absent: Ryan, Clark

Olivia Clark disappeared. Hmm. That whole mess took 30 minutes to argue about postponing a discussion as a professional courtesy. Things have not improved under “President” Dunphy.

Koyama Lane 2… again.

Discussion of the amendment resumes at 1hr 35min. Koyama Lane kicks us off. Go listen and tell me this woman should win re-election. She paints a lobbying campaign as an overwhelming consensus. City Attorney Robert Taylor is marched out to continue his undefeated streak of not impressing me. Each of the Peacocks, excepting Dunphy again, give these changes the hard sell. Nothing has changed. The Peacock is alive and well.

Finally EPG reveals why she is so pissed off. She’s excellent at 1hr 49min, speaking on how hard she worked to try to avoid dais amendments around this issue. The polyamory stuff was originally proposed but was dropped in favor of broader, more inclusive language that all councilors could sign off on. There was an agreement that LGBT rights would not be debated through dais amendments. Koyama Lane broke that agreement and, in pro wrestling parlance, went into business for herself.

I’ve lost track of how many times Tiffany Koyama Lane and the rest of the DSA councilors have been caught lying, manipulating, or going back on agreements. There’s no trust left in City Hall around these kids, and EPG echoes what I claimed early in this piece:

The quiet Trans Sanctuary City Resolution has become the Throuple Protection Act.

Eric Zimmerman, at 1hr 59min, is furious. He was lied to by Koyama Lane and the DSA. He trusted them, and now this ordinance he was excited to work on has lost its original focus and become a clickbait story and target of mockery. Do you think he’s wrong? Look at the articles linked above. It became a polyamory ordinance — completely hijacked by a lobbyist group, the DSA, and Tiffany Koyama Lane.

Since this was a continuation of the previous discussion (because of Koyama Lane 2 running out the clock), the ordinance and resolution are moved to a second reading next week. We aren’t even done with it.

On a sitcom, this would be when Eric and Elana come home to find holes in the walls, the gas turned off, and the front lawn flooded — all for an accent wall and a new sofa. Plus there's some middle-aged D3 residents having a threesome in the guest bedroom.

It wasn’t very funny in real life, because it was another example of the DSA showing up to play by their own rules and benefit only the niche groups supporting them.

I guess Angelita Morillo or Candace Avalos might say “sorry we’re better organized than you,” but after the foie gras ban proposal, threats to universities, ethics investigations, lawsuits, promises of investigations into Jewish businesses and residents, polyamory “protections,” threats to take over the Democratic Party, and constant backstabbing of your colleagues…

Good luck on those re-election bids. I hope there really are tens of thousands of keffiyeh-clad vegan throuples to help get you back into office. I have a feeling it’s a smaller percentage of Portland than you need. A lot of us grew up, ditched the terror scarves, learned not to push our choices on others, and stopped pretending to be oppressed for political and social points.

You don’t always need to be the center of attention and sometimes it’s best to do good things quietly, even if it means you get a smaller social media engagement.