Brian Owendoff
3d

The real question is simple: does this ordinance address a real, documented problem in Portland—and has anyone been honest about the legal, fiscal, and administrative exposure it creates for taxpayers?

On both counts, the answer is no. The case is paper-thin.

This is yet another performative, activist-driven policy cooked up by the Democratic Socialists of America / American Civil Liberties Union ecosystem—a solution in search of a problem that does not meaningfully exist. It generates headlines and moral posturing, not results.

Meanwhile, the city’s actual crises—public safety, untreated mental illness, substance abuse, homelessness, and job creation—are met with silence, inertia, and excuses.

There is zero serious policy energy being spent on stabilizing the regional economy or restoring quality of life.

Instead, we get ideological cosplay from activist kids playing revolutionary dress-up while Portland slides further into disorder, stagnation, and decline.

This ordinance won’t make the city safer, healthier, or more prosperous—but it will make it more litigious, more expensive, and more disconnected from reality.

Ollie Parks
2d

Wait, wait: what about the furries? Who on City Council looking out for furries?

