In Part I, we looked at the process leading up to the Portland City Council remanding funding decisions for the Portland Children’s Levy (PCL). It was a complete PR disaster... until they fixed it.

Today we’ll examine how they fixed it and follow that up with a discussion on Equity™.

6/25 Special Session

City Council convened a special session, in part to discuss Councilor Steve Novick’s proposed fix to this whole disaster. Discussion begins at 12 min 50 sec.

His motion was to accept the PCL proposals as originally offered. It would undo Councilor Eric Zimmerman’s emergency extension for the previous awardees.

There were heroes and villains in this story. Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney maintained her professional distance, still supportive of the PCL. Commissioners Dan Ryan and Olivia Clark remained steadfast in their support, refusing to budge. Zimmerman and Novick were the diplomats, trying to salvage the entire nightmare initially, but Novick emerged as the firebrand in this session. It was good to see the old Steve Novick, timbers decidedly un-shivered.

Our villain of the story is Loretta Smith. Along with Councilors Candace Avalos and Angelita Morillo, she insulted the work of the PCL and cast aspersions on director Lisa Pelligrino. The rest of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) Councilors: Sameer Kanal, Tiffany Koyama Lane and Mitch Green along with the almost inconsequential Jamie Dunphy served as support in the remand attempt.

To be totally fair to Dunphy, his wife is on the PCL Community Council and he is a man who (almost always) takes conflict of interest seriously.

The Motion

Loretta Smith didn’t support Novick’s plan to avert this disaster. Things were actually going according to her plan and she can’t have Steve fucking it up. Morillo asked about possible impacts. If you want a reason to like Steve Novick, here it is:

I think one impact of doing this would be to restore trust among the members of the numerous citizen advisory bodies, which saw this body summarily reject the recommendations of dozens of volunteers on several different advisory bodies to the Children's Levy. So I think that beyond the specifics here, there's an issue of our credibility with our advisory bodies in general.

Damn Steve. Preach.

Then Morillo stepped on a rake:

I think this is a difficult discussion because. Right now what we're seeing is that different communities are being pitted against each other for a small fund of resources that exist. And I don't think that should have ever happened.

I direct your attention, reader, to the entire Parks vs Police fight. The stupid, ugly, false choice that pitted communities against each other for no reason. Morillo and Avalos led that charge.

Steve Novick hit back harder:

I just wanted to note that every decision we make about money pits somebody against somebody. Somebody gets money, somebody doesn't, or somebody gets more money and somebody gets less. I believe that the Children's Levy staff responded to all the complaints that people heard. I've heard many of this body talk about the importance of citizen involvement and the Children's Levy is an example of citizen involvement on steroids. Dozens of volunteers going through an elaborate process to come up with recommendations. And I would like anybody who votes against returning the recommendations of those advisory committees and of the staff to say nothing about citizen involvement in the future.

This was a Loretta Smith vs Steve Novick fight, but for some reason Smith was more interested in dragging Director Pelligrino back in front of council to scold her. Pelligrino fought back. The snaps from the audience were hilarious. EPG didn’t even try to stop them, at first. Everyone chose violence.

EPG:

Colleagues, I know there have been a lot of conversations about what the next steps are and I just wanna share that for me, the absolute top priority is making sure that we have funding this summer and for as much of this summer as possible. Because the idea that some of the proposals that were floated might leave us with summer months when kids are not in school; when kids often have the most instability without hunger programs or mentoring programs funded feels like a worst case scenario.

Well said.

Koyama Lane and Morillo tried to put forward a “compromise” amendment that was still a remand. She did her Koyama Lane best to be as soft and NVC as possible. It’s not a rejection exactly because shared humanity, lived experiences, good faith, etc. If you ever catch me in a bar, two drinks in, I enjoy switching into Tiffany speech. She and Morillo are an interesting duo because they want the same world. They have the same utopian delusions. They believe the same untruths. They move toward the same goals. The peacekeeper and the bully. One of them is a sparkly ACAB sticker with kittens and the other is ACAB spray painted on the side of your apartment building.

Novick hits back again:

Councilor Koyama Lane used the phrase ‘unintended consequences’ And I take issue with that. The intended consequence of the vote of seven members of this council was that organizations that the allocation committee had recommended get money, would not get money, and that the recommendations of the allocation committee, which flowed up from the considerable citizen process would be rejected. Those are the consequences. They were obvious consequences. They were intended consequences.

Where has this guy been?

Oh, another thing. Candace Avalos was literally not there. She was on Zoom and seemed lost. She didn’t even remember voting to reorder the agenda to discuss this item. Almost like she wasn’t paying attention...

Public Testimony

Begins at 41 min 18 sec.

If you want to watch City Council get smacked down by citizens, you should watch all of it. Especially the first handful of speakers. It’s good TV. The unstated fuck you to Loretta Smith and the DSA was deafening.

There’s a narrative that Portland’s non profit sector is just a series of slush funds for political connected scammers — and there is a real history of that. I want to acknowledge it. The new process was/is an attempt to begin correcting for that. Equity™ as a real and achievable thing.

This is a response I made to a commenter speaking on this exact thing:

Very similar to the recent Police Accountability Board process - Portland has actually started to move away from the old "friend who runs an NGO gets money" model and the recipients of that corruption are *not* happy. The blind scoring, the transparent committee. There are certainly groups trying to move away from the bad old days. Loretta Smith and the DSA clearly wanted to keep it nice and slushy.

Avalos not being present so she could, theoretically, just turn down her speakers and walk away was an extra bit of nastiness. What happened to public accountability?

Last Call for Comments

Begins at 1 hr 9 min.

Morillo brought up an email from Empress Rules Equity Consulting.

I wanted to highlight an email that we all got as City Councilors from Kheoshi Owens, who is part of Empress Rules Equity Consulting. And this is a black led equity organization that gave us some feedback on this process with the Children's Levy. And sort of informed our decisions and our thoughts about this process in our office. Part of the criteria that they had was that they wanted the City of Portland within the Children's Levy to revise the eligibility criteria for equity, reinstate community led grant review panels, implement mandatory equity training for all decision makers, implement a transparent scoring and funding process, and have community oversight and accountability. So I say all that because we have an email from them in our inboxes if anyone feels the need to pull it up at this time. But they recommended that we pause current grant allocations until some of those reforms are adopted not take a year to resolve those issues, which we firmly agree with. I don't think it should take a year to address inequities. That's not right, and that we need to center black led and serving organizations funding priorities, form a work group with black led grassroots and direct service nonprofits to implement changes, and commit to shared leadership in future design and oversight.

Angelita what the fuck? This is why people are so skeptical of Equity™. Because the moment a process is developed to try and address blind spots or gaps in previous programs, someone like you comes in to add more consultants and mandatory “equity trainings.” More committees. More meetings. More studies. It’s never enough. “The work” will require an endless parade of consultant-class workers to deliver a powerpoint and engage in the sort of toxic, wasteful business we’ve seen in the private and public sector over the last decade.

When did Empress Rules get started? In 2017, of course. Since then, they’ve secured lucrative contracts with PBOT, Metro, Multnomah County, the State of Oregon, Prosper Portland, and the Portland Children’s Levy.

Oh, and the founder, Kheoshi Owens? She was also a founding member of Equitable Giving Circle - the very group that kicked off this controversy. Perhaps Morillo should have mentioned that fact? Seems important.

Imagine being an honest leader in our non profit sector, trying to help historically underserved kids. In 2017, activists who think like Angelita Morillo or her friends in the consultant class arrive to attach themselves to the seemingly endless hose of money. They produce nothing of value and they have no evidence base for their theories, but local governments pay them heaps of cash. They manage to destroy a few of the orgs they are given positions in, and they spoil the reputations of many others. Some of them just take the money and run. Then, years later, after the tax base shrinks, in part because of the horrible policy guidance coming out of this new crop of “progressive” consultants, they swoop back in for more money, even if it means your organization which feeds children and gives them job training might get defunded. The consultants must be fed first.

The Progressive Machine Never Sleeps. To bastardize a Scott Hall quote: Bad times don’t last, but bad ideas do.

What was I talking about? Ah yes, Morillo trying to graft Koyama Lane’s “compromise” amendment on to Novick’s plan. You can listen to the pitch at 1 hr 11 min. It’s confusing, takes several minutes to parse out, and it’s also a dodge so the DSA can claim to be part of the solution.

Enter Steve Novick:

This is a gut-and-stuff. This isn't really an amendment, and I think that the people who came here today in the community as a whole deserve to see an up or down vote on my ordinance and see how many people are willing to admit they made a mistake before. I think if Councilor Morillo can get approval to introduce her proposal as a separate ordinance, she can do that. But I request that people vote down this proposed amendment, so we get an up or down vote in my ordinance.

Morillo:

I'm just trying to help make a compromise here, so, I appreciate that you have strong feelings about it Councilor Novick. You've made mistakes on council before. I think you've apologized for your Uber vote 10,000 times and so I hope that you'll have some grace with me as we're working through this and...

Novick:

I haven’t heard you apologize for anything Councilor Morillo.

EPG broke them up. Boo EPG!

Koyama Lane tried to stick a little fluffy language in from her amendment. It failed. Back to the original ordinance. Zimmerman thanks Novick and urges Council to support this “correction.” Koyama Lane came back around to try amending again, even softer this time. They have to bring Director Pelligrino back up to navigate it and after more chatter, Novick accepts the additional language.

Dan Ryan then gives a sweet little speech. You can listen at 1 hr 34 min. He’s much kinder than I would be.

And let's again, remember, if we had more revenue, this wouldn't be the challenge. We have to do all we can in this city to get the revenue back. Our property taxes are down. That's what's happening here.

On to the vote, apologies, or lack thereof:

Motion to Correct the Remand

Votes: ✅ Passed 12/0 → Aye: Kanal, Ryan, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Novick, Clark, Green, Zimmerman, Avalos, Dunphy, Smith, Pirtle-Guiney → Nay:

Who apologized, really? Mitch Green, Sameer Kanal, Tiffany Koyama Lane, Jamie Dunphy

Who defended themselves? Loretta Smith, Angelita Morillo, Candace Avalos

You can click on the names above to listen to their non-apologies. Ugh. Avalos basically wasn’t even there. She had to be woken up or called back to the laptop from whatever she was doing.

Applause rang through the chamber. It was a happy ending.

Aftermath and Blame

I hope that this damages Loretta Smith’s reputation. It was as ugly and wrong-headed as anything Sameer Kanal or Candace Avalos have previously cooked up.

Smith was full of shit throughout the process. She either had no idea what she was talking about, was delivering arguments someone else fed to her, or she was lying. She race-baited, misrepresented data, and engaged in grand-standing.

This was her fuck up, and she didn’t even apologize at the end of it. Mark me down as done with Loretta Smith. She is engaged in, or ran cover for exactly the sort of grifting that has caused so much pain in Portland over the last ten years.

If this is how Equity™ is done in Portland, we’re fucked. In fact, this was the biggest argument against DEI I’ve heard. If you work your ass off to build a less racist mousetrap, but it’s just going to get called racist anyway and rejected by a council who care more about feelings and optics than facts, what’s the point of doing the process?

The council was simply not composed of people honest, intelligent, or hardworking enough to succeed here. It took them fucking up completely, and then asking for a re-do. Let me use a favorite phrase of the progressive movement: It caused harm, disproportionately to BIPOC communities.

The treatment of Lisa Pelligrino was also outrageous. I don’t even know the woman and I feel like I owe her a coffee. Lisa, if you ever read this I will make good on that offer. Coffee on me, anytime you want it.

Equity™ in Portland and Elsewhere

When we talk about Equity™ or DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion), what are we saying? Are we talking about data-driven attempts to correct historic wrongs and missteps or are we talking about thumbing a scale to get certain outcomes?

The word is thrown around so much it’s become a trigger for many of us. If you say Equity™ and don’t follow it up with an explanation, I stop listening. I also have a long history of being critical of the word and many of the ideas that get labeled as Equity™.

I’ve been hard on Loretta Smith for her constant use of the word.

County Commissioner Shannon Singleton was Equity Director for Kate Brown and we all know how I feel about her work history.

For that matter Matt Levine and half the random nutcases running Portland’s worst nonprofits and activist groups are Equity™ consultants, directors, etc.

I’ve mentioned that Portland Public Schools (PPS) ’s long running “equity programming” isn’t working.

This entire Children’s Levy fiasco was the result of meddling by Equity™ consultants trying to undermine the work of other Equity™ professionals.

So why am I being so protective of an Equity™ program when it comes to the Children’s Levy? Because I think they’re actually trying to do Equity™, to the extent it can be done.

I’m going to quote Dan Ryan from the PCL Website:

While our city is a welcoming place for many, we must acknowledge its painful history of systemic and institutional racism that created a long legacy of barriers that remain to this day for people of color. Working with local Black, Indigenous, People of Color and other community-based organizations, the Levy creates opportunities for children and families to overcome these challenges, and supports their success at home, in school, and in the community. Citizen oversight, annual audits, and a 5-percent cap on administrative expenses allow us to funnel 95 cents of every dollar to proven programs that go toward reaching city youth affected by generations of racial, ethnic and economic inequity.

Those things are true. Portland does have a legitimate “history of systemic and institutional racism.” Due in part to the mass hysteria of 2020, which produced a flood of ideas both good and bad, PCL underwent a review of the 2019/2020 Funding Process. They brought in (gasp) Empress Rules Equity Consulting and Portland State University’s Center for Improvement of Child & Family Services, who reviewed their 2014 process. Based on the findings they committed to a greater focus on DEI, yes, but also transparency.

What emerged is something that Empress Rules is clearly not happy with because the group Kheoshi Owens helped found was not chosen for funding. But that’s the thing — if you’re actually adhering to the spirit of these DEI principles, you’re going to get a more just outcome, not simply the outcome you were already looking for.

The fact that Felicia Tripp Folsom, who Dan Ryan referred to as an “equity champion for decades,” was part of this process is heartening. You can listen to her public testimony here. Notice the word Dan used: decades. There it is. Some Portlanders have been working to help their neighbors in need and in their own communities for decades. The crowd that arrived to this work in 2017, furious about Trump, heads full of Marx and Fanon by way of Coates, Kendi, Tumblr and TikTok have demonstrated year after year they don’t have what it takes. They’re out for paychecks. That’s why they tried to push back against this process.

This is the (in)famous graphic used to demonstrate Equity™ vs “mere” Equality:

Let’s set aside the problem that you can’t always tell who is “shorter” in real life. One group of Equity™ seekers in Portland is trying to deploy boxes as efficiently as possible, while the other wants the boxes to be built only by short people. Also they know a box builder we should use, who happens to be a friend of theirs. Never mind that he doesn’t have a great track record of delivering boxes on time, under budget, or sometimes at all.

I am not particularly a proponent of Equity™. I think it’s a buzzword that often gets used to cover up bad policy and outcomes. It’s a magic word that makes you a good person as long as you are in pursuit of it. But if we are to try to help the least fortunate among us, whatever we call it, let us use a transparent process. Let us attempt the highest degree of rigor and use the most data-driven and scientific methods available.

The Portland Children’s Levy funding decision process looked much more like a vision of Equity™ I can get behind. The alternative is the same feelings-based, alternative ways of knowing, metaphorical truth nonsense we were fed for years.

The stereotype of Progressive Politics in Portland has been grifters letting their friends drink from a firehose of money. Those same politics have led our city to the verge of collapse. We are unable to provide some of the basic services we should be expected to deliver as a city.

The same crowd that helped get us here just made a play for even more of our money. They lost. That’s enough of a win for me.