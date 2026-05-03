The Only 2026 May Primary Guide...
...with all the correct answers.
Happy 503 Day! It’s time to piss off some party loyalists on both sides of the aisle! If you’ve recently subscribed, you should know the motto here is “say true things as often as possible.” I may not like your favorites (or your boss) but at least you know I’m never kissing ass to gain access or influence.
I’ll be skipping unopposed races and please remember most of these are primaries. This is about building a November contest with the best (or least awful) candidates.
Federal
The Democrats
Senate - LEAVE IT BLANK 🚫
In the contest of Jeff Merkley vs Paul Damian Wells, I’m skipping it entirely. There is nothing that will get me to vote for Jeff Merkley and the nothing he stands for. With that said, Paul Damian Wells is the worst. Merkley will win, so it’s a safe skip.
Merkley couldn’t even figure out a way to get on as a sponsor of the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act — the best thing the Senate has proposed in years!1 Booooo.
US Representative, 1st District - Suzanne Bonamici ✅
I go back and forth between happy and pissed off at Bonamici, which means she’s a politician. Her challenger Jamil Ahmad is another Israel-obsessed weirdo who is only running on that issue. Easy choice.
US Representative, 2nd District - Dawn Rasmussen ✅
Largely symbolic as this is a strong red district. I like her stuff on immigration, don’t love the Working Families Party endorsement, and find her the least troubling. Mary Doyle is a hard pass.
US Representative, 3rd District - LEAVE IT BLANK 🚫
I won’t vote for Maxine Dexter, Jessica Salas is a Democratic Socialist hated by the DSA, and I have no idea who Andrew Castilleja is. The DSA dislikes Salas so much that Tiffany Koyama Lane endorsed Dexter (after she came out as anti-Israel of course). If you want to have fun, vote for Salas. She won’t win but it sends a message. I won’t vote for her, but it’s a thing one could do.
Maxine Dexter deserves to fail, but the embarrassment that is the Democratic Party will prop her up, just like Merkley, because she’s spineless and malleable.2
US Representative, 4th District (the secret district) - Val Hoyle ✅
Hoyle is fine and her opponent Melissa Bird is significantly worse. Dan Bahlen is a Libertarian and has the most interesting Israel position, which is fun, but honestly I don’t mind Hoyle and she accepts 💵 Jew Money 💵3 so she has to do what I say.
US Representative, 5th District - Janelle Bynum ✅
It’s not close. Zeva Rosenbaum is a bad candidate. She drank all the kool-aid and wants to go after “dark money” but for some reason these anti-dark-money folks can’t seem to think of examples other than AIPAC for their websites. Weird. 🤔
The Republicans 🫣
US Senate
Sorry, I mean David Brock Smith by process of elimination ✅
For my seven Republican readers who are going to fill in a bubble for this snowball-in-hell race, the candidates are: Brent Barker, Deborah Brown, David Burch, Russell McAlmond, Jo Rae Perkins, Timothy Skelton, and David Brock Smith. Ahem:
Which means it’s David Brock Smith vs Jo Rae Perkins. Perkins used Grok and ChatGPT to research overturning our Sanctuary State status on her website4 so… welcome to the Recalibrate Portland Endorsements David Brock Smith! Also, I watched his KOIN interview and didn’t want to throw anything at him.
US House
US Representative, 1st District - Barbara Kahl ✅
What I get from her materials is animal welfare, school choice, fiscal responsibility, and Ronald Reagan. This is a safe endorsement because Bonamici will win decisively. Here’s an old KATU interview of Kahl’s opponent from 2018. Love the lower taxes! Don’t love the ‘let’s put the ten commandments outside schools’ vibe.
US Representative, 2nd District - Peter Larson ✅
Bentz is the Trump-backed candidate. Carr gets a full disqualification with her AIPAC rants. Of course SEIU endorsed her. That leaves us with Peter Larson. Sometimes it’s just about disliking the other candidates.
US Representative, 4th District - Monique DeSpain ✅
Don’t love some of her immigration takes, do enjoy her dunking on Socialism and Democrats being hypocrites. Her promise to not support a federal abortion ban is where I want Republicans moving. She won’t win, but I want to nudge Oregon Conservatives in this direction. You can be pro-choice. You can argue for borders without cruelty. This is a real lane. Keep moving that direction and you will win over Oregon Independents. Move toward the MAGA Populist end and well, there’s a reason Val Hoyle is going to win other than just that 💵 Jew Money 💵.
US Representative, 5th District - Patti Adair ✅
I’m left very eh about Patti Adair, but Lockwood is a pro-ICE, anti-abortion, America First guy. Pass!
Conclusion
The incumbents are often better than the challengers in these races but I’m never voting for Merkley or Dexter again. Melissa Bird (D4) and Zeva Rosenbaum (D5) are the closest you get to DSA candidates, with Jessica Salas in (D3) as a real Democratic Socialist and Maxine Dexter as the ironic DSA choice after she kissed the ring.
State
Disqualifying stuff: Being a DSA candidate or voting yes on SB 9165, in that order.
There’s no point endorsing a Governor candidate in the Primary. It’s going to be Kotek vs Drazan. Don’t vote for the fake rabbi or the January 6th guy and you’ll be fine.
The Democrats
State Senator, 3rd District - Denise Krause ✅
Tonia Moro is your DSA adjacent candidate in this race. Krause is the big union candidate and her campaign seems to have the highest chance of winning and blocking Moro. I’m backing Denise Krause as a defensive play.
State Senator, 11th District - Virginia Stapleton ✅
I’m skeptical of both candidates (Working Families Party, PCUN, etc) but I know that Stapleton has taken steps to tone down anti-Israel rhetoric and defend Jewish Oregonians. Plus Alonzo León was a ‘yes’ vote on SB 916 and, while Stapleton would almost certainly have voted the same way, we take what we can get.
State Senator, 11th District - Janeen Sollman ✅
Sollman was a ‘no’ on SB 916 and her opponent Myrna Muñoz is a DSA member. Easy.
State Senator, 17th District - Autumn Sharp ✅
I know Autumn and I want to send a message to Lisa Reynolds. Reynolds was a ‘yes’ on SB 916. Autumn would have the courage to vote ‘no.’ She’s a protest candidate, but Autumn Sharp would do a good job representing normal residents of Portland. We don’t necessarily need more wealthy, connected doctors. We have plenty.
State Representative, 7th District - Kori Rodley ✅
Rodley is a union backed candidate who can block Ky Fireside, the DSA option.
State Representative, 27th District - Ashley Hartmeier Prigg ✅
Hartmeier Prigg is well-liked and she’s running against the worst candidate the DSA has, Tammy “Intifada” Carpenter and her pile of dark money. You can revisit my opinion on Carpenter here, here, or her own words here. Don’t fuck this up Beaverton!
State Representative, 35th District - ??? 🚫
I’m so sorry 35th District residents. Farrah Chaichi is horrible and a DSA member. Her opponent Johan Arteaga Cruz is nutty and running to the left of her, somehow:
“Those who want to carry the torch of governance, should strive for: Anti-neoliberalism, Progressivism, and Left-wing Nationalism.”
State Representative, 38th District - Daniel Nguyen ✅
Nguyen is a decent guy and his opponent, John “Waz” Wasielewski is buddies with Mitch Green and the DSA’s pick for Lake Oswego6. Another easy choice.
State Representative, 52nd District - Hank Sanders ✅
Sanders will have a tough fight in a crowded field but David Osborn is your DSA-adjacent candidate and Nick Walden Poublon didn’t win me over.
The Republicans 🫣
I’m really unimpressed with the state level options. I can’t get past the abortion restriction obsession or the pro-ICE shit. In a “first back to normal” contest, the Republicans are mostly asleep at the wheel. I do want to call out State Senate 6th District Candidate Nicole De Graff. She’s seems like a long-shot, normal conservative voice. That’s refreshing.
Conclusion
The Democrats aren’t likely to swing me Republican any time soon, but the range of quality in state-level Dem choices is too wide.
The DSA is running Myrna Muñoz for Senate in D15, Ky Fireside in HD7, Tammy Carpenter in HD27, Farrah Chaichi in HD35, plus their “friend” John “Waz” Wasielewski in HD38.
Each of those candidates, except for Chaichi, is running against a much better Democrat option. The trouble is the DSA has money (unions, Working Families Party, and billionaires7) and they’re good at knocking on tons of doors. Anecdotally, I’ve heard they’re terrible on those doors (rude, weird) but they still hit them.
You need to get your friends to vote this year. The DSA is banking on low turnout and a fired-up base to swing things their way.
Metro
Disqualifying: Being a DSA candidate or endorsing DSA candidates, in that order.
This one isn’t stressful. There are no terrifying candidates to block, but I’ve got an unpopular take. Are you shocked?
Metro Council President - Bruce Broussard (Protest Vote) ✅
Broussard runs for everything and won’t win this. Juan Carlos Gonzalez is the favorite and sure bet. Gonzalez is likable, popular, and well-connected, endorsed by basically everyone. Everyone I’ve spoken to has tole me Gonzalez is the guy…
but he lives in Beaverton and is endorsing DSA Candidates there.
We all have a line. Mine is the “fighting Antizionist organization” you know as the DSA. Evelyn Kocher’s politics are terrible and she was Angelita Morillo’s campaign manager. Hell no. Sorry Juan Carlos, everyone tells me you’re a sweet guy and you’ll certainly win, but it will be without my vote. Your whole brand is fighting for immigrants, but not all immigrants, right? Can we admit you have a blind spot?
Councilor, District 1 - Noah Ernst ✅
Ashton Simpson is the establishment Progressive™ candidate. He’s got some troubling endorsements and I’m just not that interested in boosting the profile of another ordained politician in this city. Noah Ernst is real and doesn’t owe favors. There is no bad candidate in this race, but I prefer Noah.
Ballot Measures
Measure 26-261 - Five year levy: Oregon Historical Society Library, Museum, educational programs - No 🚫
It renews a levy at $0.05 per $1,000 assessed property value. Ditching it will cut your property taxes very slightly. It’s going to pass. Do we like the Oregon Historical Society? I do. Are we sick of new taxes. Hell yes. This is technically an old tax, being renewed. They didn’t have the audacity to increase it, so maybe we should reward that? It’s hard to vote no on libraries and museums. I still think you should.
Measure 26-263 - Riverdale Five-Year Local Option Tax for District Operations - No 🚫
Holy crap. This one is $1.67 per $1,000 of assessed value for five years in Riverdale?8 What are we doing? This seems like a lot right now.
Measure 26-264 - Five-Year Local Option Tax for Fire & Ambulance Operations - No 🚫
$1.70 per $1000 of assessed value for five years in the Burlington Water District? We have a problem.
Conclusion
Metro isn’t stressful this year, I bet you forgot it even existed, and if you vote down every tax renewal or increase for the next five years: you are not a bad person.
Misc.
Disqualifying: Being a badly written tax package.
Judges
Circuit Court, 4th District, Position 2 - Laura Maurer Rowan ✅
I also like Juliet Britton. Pass on Chris Behre.
Circuit Court, 4th District, Position 5 - Joanna Perini-Abbott ✅
I like both of them and I’m torn. That’s a good problem to have. You can listen to Perini-Abbott’s interview on Rational in Portland.
Circuit Court, 4th District, Position 12 - Peter Klym ✅
He’s not Adrian Brown and he is qualified.
Circuit Court, 4th District, Position 14 - Michael Lee ✅
I also like Elizabeth Savage but right now I’m looking for someone like Michael Lee.
Ballot Measures
Measure 120 - Increases fuel taxes, registration/title fees for roads, tax on wages for public transportation services - No 🚫
I agree with the Oregonian Editorial Board: “Editorial endorsement May 2026: Vote ‘no’ on Measure 120 and set the stage for a new transportation funding deal.”
Voters should vote “no” on Measure 120 and drive a stake through the heart of this cursed transportation package. Once this goes down, leaders must immediately get to work fashioning a true compromise that addresses the increasingly urgent road and infrastructure hazards threatening people’s safety and damaging our economy.
That’s it. Go vote.
Also The Portland Fire’s first home game is today (5/3). 4pm tip-off.
I have been arguing for this for almost a decade. This is good old-fashioned American working class legislation. Hell yes.
I said what I said. Democratic Socialists are the wrong answer to a real problem.
Fuck Track AIPAC, all my homies hate Track AIPAC.
Republicans, why are you like this? If you want to be tough on immigration but sound like a human being, try: “I agree with Hillary Clinton when she said ‘[migration] went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way with secure borders that don’t torture and kill people.’”
This isn’t hard! You can move to the center and find things most of us agree on. “I love what ICE is doing” isn’t that.
Sorry union pals, that was a bad bill and you should be punished for it.
We all know how much the DSA loves Lake Oswego.
Did you Eastsiders know we have our very own Riverdale? It’s less sexy than the show, but not unsexy.
Max don’t forget this about Ashton Simpson. He’s a nut job.
Ashton Simpson, then Executive Director of Oregon Walks, was the listed contact on a February 2022 coalition letter that proposed closing ALL major Portland arterials to car traffic. —An extreme measure that would have dramatically disrupted how people move through the city. It was meant to “protect the homeless” from traffic deaths.
Here it is:
February 4, 2022 Contact: Ashton Simpson, Executive Director, Oregon Walks
Phone: 503-729-1221
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
SAFE STREETS AND HOUSING ADVOCATES RESPOND TO EMERGENCY DECLARATION:
DO NOT USE TRAFFIC DEATHS AS JUSTIFICATION FOR ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS
MAKE OUR STREETS SAFER AND EXPAND HOUSING OPTIONS WITH URGENCY
This week’s release of the Traffic Crash Report1 by the Portland Bureau of Transportation shows
the devastating reality of how dangerous our current streets, roadways, and other facilities are.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shared on his own takeaway via social media: “Portlanders deserve
safer streets, roads and freeways.
” Indeed, all community members deserve better, which is why
we strongly object to the emergency declaration to sweep encampments and further displace
unhoused community members from alongside our most dangerous roads. The presence of
unhoused people does not make our streets unsafe; rather, poor roadway design, ongoing neglect
and deferred maintenance, recklessness in the form of speeding, operating a vehicle while
impaired by drugs or alcohol, and other dangerous driving behavior are all well-documented
reasons why there is this alarming uptick in deaths.
Portland is not alone in this upward trend, unfortunately: all across our state2 and nationally3
people are dying on roadways. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
acknowledges this national crisis and has taken steps to coordinate a response through the new
National Roadway Safety Strategy4
. Nowhere in any transportation study, advocacy campaign or
community forum seeking to address our roadway safety problems has it been suggested that
unhoused people and encampments should be swept or outright banned as a partial solution to
this crisis.
The deaths that our communities grieve over are a direct result of prolonged underinvestment,
bureaucratic disarray, and broken promises that advocates for safe streets and those experiencing
the brunt of our housing and economic crisis have consistently raised to decision makers at every
level of governance. In June of 2021, Portland City Council unanimously passed the Paving the
Pathway from Streets to Stability ordinance (#190478), which codified our approach toward
outdoor shelters and provided the regulatory tools we need to build six Safe Rest Villages (SRVs).
5
City Council approved $24.9 million in the first tranche of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act)
dollars to build up six SRVs around the city.
6 These shelters remain unbuilt, and the demand for
appropriate housing and shelter continues to outpace the availability of temporary, much less
permanent options.
1https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2022/traffic-crash-report-2021.pdf2https://www.oregonlive.com/commuting/2022/01/portland-traffic-deaths-highest-in-3-decades-as-officials-rep
ort-spike-in-reckless-driving.html
3https://www.washingtonpost.com/transportation/2022/02/01/traffic-deaths-data-coronavirus-speed/
4https://www.transportation.gov/NRSS
5https://www.portland.gov/ryan/safe-rest-villages
6https://www.portland.gov/ryan/funding-safe-rest-villages
Even if we did have ample capacity to shelter or house everyone potentially displaced through this
emergency order, the Oregonian reported this week that it's unlikely that most people swept from
their residences would even know they have an alternative: 95% of unsheltered Portlanders said
city workers didn’t offer shelter before camp sweeps.
7 City officials proposing this emergency
declaration are fully aware of the 9th Circuit Court ruling in Martin v. Boise that unless there is
enough shelter space for the homeless population of Portland, we cannot prohibit them from
camping outdoors on public property. Sweeping unhoused people without viable options for them
to safely relocate and shelter is inhumane, inefficient, and ineffective.
We need to - and can - act urgently to save lives. The City of Portland’s elected leaders can
take bold action to do that without further jeopardizing those living on our streets. Swift action can
be taken to:
● Issue an emergency resolution to close down high crash corridors and intersections8 to
auto traffic and reduce speed limits to 20 MPH on all city-owned facilities and roadways
● Rebalance the city’s public safety budget to address the traffic fatality epidemic, beginning
with reallocating funding set aside to hire 679 police officers to complete unfunded and
shovel-ready projects in PBOT’s High Crash Network
● Fully fund Portland Street Response citywide
● Immediately fund, implement, and enforce the “vision clearance” of approximately 350
intersections citywide10
, beginning with those located on high crash network streets
● Develop Safe Rest Villages (SRVs) quickly using a low-barrier model that is driven by the
needs, hopes, desires and lived experience of people experiencing the trauma of
homelessness. Ensure that the City develops SRVs equitably and that they are allowed
throughout the city
● Move to expedite implementation of the “Nearer Term Recommendations” from the Pricing
for Equitable Mobility Task Force
● Quickly convert existing vacant structures into housing that would meet the needs of people
sleeping unsheltered in places that pose a risk to their personal safety, following
recommendations in the Here Together Coalition's Road Map11
● Utilize the City’s emergency powers and resources like the emergency fund and surplus
budget to invest more boldly and urgently in Housing First and other proven models that
quickly and humanely support people’s direct transition back into permanent homes.
7https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2022/01/false-promises-95-of-unsheltered-portlanders-said-city-workers
-didnt-offer-shelter-before-camp-sweeps.html8https://gis-pdx.opendata.arcgis.com/datasets/4a3643b33bdb4e8786032bdb721e983a/explore?location=45.
540900%2C-122.622450%2C12.19
9 https://www.portlandoregon.gov/cbo/article/798500
10https://www.portland.gov/transportation/engineering/intersection-visibility#:~:text=Current%20Vision%20Cle
arance%20Work%20(September,more%20about%20vision%20clearance%20below.
11https://heretogetheroregon.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/HereTogether-2022-Roadmap-to-Accelerate-R
elief-for-Portland-Regions-Homeless-Crisis-1.pdf
Sincerely,
Oregon Walks OPAL Environmental Justice Human Solutions Inc. Street Roots Advocacy Northwest Pilot Project BikeLoud PDX Outside In Central City Concern Hygiene for All
The Street Trust Portland Forward Imagine Black Our Portland PAC Impact NW 1000 Friends of Oregon Urban League of Portland Sisters of the Road Verde
Getting There Together Coalition
No More Freeways Coalition
Portland: Neighbors Welcome
Sunrise PDX
Right 2 Survive
Portland Jobs with Justice
Transition Projects, Inc.
I would like to join Max is saying that I am also against SB 916. Striking workers should be on strike, not earning unemployment. I suspect that SB 916 will lead to more strikes and longer strikes. Longer teacher strikes are not good for children, no matter what the teacher unions say. I emailed Isadore and Reynolds and BEGGED them not to pass SB 916. Both voted for it. Strikes should be a last resort, and they should be short and painful. To me, this is another example of Democrats bowing down to the unions. Ugh.