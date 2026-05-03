Happy 503 Day! It’s time to piss off some party loyalists on both sides of the aisle! If you’ve recently subscribed, you should know the motto here is “say true things as often as possible.” I may not like your favorites (or your boss) but at least you know I’m never kissing ass to gain access or influence.

I’ll be skipping unopposed races and please remember most of these are primaries. This is about building a November contest with the best (or least awful) candidates.

Federal

The Democrats 🫩

Senate - LEAVE IT BLANK 🚫

In the contest of Jeff Merkley vs Paul Damian Wells, I’m skipping it entirely. There is nothing that will get me to vote for Jeff Merkley and the nothing he stands for. With that said, Paul Damian Wells is the worst. Merkley will win, so it’s a safe skip.

Merkley couldn’t even figure out a way to get on as a sponsor of the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act — the best thing the Senate has proposed in years! Booooo.

US Representative, 1st District - Suzanne Bonamici ✅

I go back and forth between happy and pissed off at Bonamici, which means she’s a politician. Her challenger Jamil Ahmad is another Israel-obsessed weirdo who is only running on that issue. Easy choice.

US Representative, 2nd District - Dawn Rasmussen ✅

Largely symbolic as this is a strong red district. I like her stuff on immigration, don’t love the Working Families Party endorsement, and find her the least troubling. Mary Doyle is a hard pass.

US Representative, 3rd District - LEAVE IT BLANK 🚫

I won’t vote for Maxine Dexter, Jessica Salas is a Democratic Socialist hated by the DSA, and I have no idea who Andrew Castilleja is. The DSA dislikes Salas so much that Tiffany Koyama Lane endorsed Dexter (after she came out as anti-Israel of course). If you want to have fun, vote for Salas. She won’t win but it sends a message. I won’t vote for her, but it’s a thing one could do.

Maxine Dexter deserves to fail, but the embarrassment that is the Democratic Party will prop her up, just like Merkley, because she’s spineless and malleable.

US Representative, 4th District (the secret district) - Val Hoyle ✅

Hoyle is fine and her opponent Melissa Bird is significantly worse. Dan Bahlen is a Libertarian and has the most interesting Israel position, which is fun, but honestly I don’t mind Hoyle and she accepts 💵 Jew Money 💵 so she has to do what I say.

US Representative, 5th District - Janelle Bynum ✅

It’s not close. Zeva Rosenbaum is a bad candidate. She drank all the kool-aid and wants to go after “dark money” but for some reason these anti-dark-money folks can’t seem to think of examples other than AIPAC for their websites. Weird. 🤔

The Republicans 🫣

US Senate

Sorry, I mean David Brock Smith by process of elimination ✅

For my seven Republican readers who are going to fill in a bubble for this snowball-in-hell race, the candidates are: Brent Barker, Deborah Brown, David Burch, Russell McAlmond, Jo Rae Perkins, Timothy Skelton, and David Brock Smith. Ahem:

Which means it’s David Brock Smith vs Jo Rae Perkins. Perkins used Grok and ChatGPT to research overturning our Sanctuary State status on her website so… welcome to the Recalibrate Portland Endorsements David Brock Smith! Also, I watched his KOIN interview and didn’t want to throw anything at him.

US House

US Representative, 1st District - Barbara Kahl ✅

What I get from her materials is animal welfare, school choice, fiscal responsibility, and Ronald Reagan. This is a safe endorsement because Bonamici will win decisively. Here’s an old KATU interview of Kahl’s opponent from 2018. Love the lower taxes! Don’t love the ‘let’s put the ten commandments outside schools’ vibe.

US Representative, 2nd District - Peter Larson ✅

Bentz is the Trump-backed candidate. Carr gets a full disqualification with her AIPAC rants. Of course SEIU endorsed her. That leaves us with Peter Larson. Sometimes it’s just about disliking the other candidates.

US Representative, 4th District - Monique DeSpain ✅

Don’t love some of her immigration takes, do enjoy her dunking on Socialism and Democrats being hypocrites. Her promise to not support a federal abortion ban is where I want Republicans moving. She won’t win, but I want to nudge Oregon Conservatives in this direction. You can be pro-choice. You can argue for borders without cruelty. This is a real lane. Keep moving that direction and you will win over Oregon Independents. Move toward the MAGA Populist end and well, there’s a reason Val Hoyle is going to win other than just that 💵 Jew Money 💵.

US Representative, 5th District - Patti Adair ✅

I’m left very eh about Patti Adair, but Lockwood is a pro-ICE, anti-abortion, America First guy. Pass!

Conclusion

The incumbents are often better than the challengers in these races but I’m never voting for Merkley or Dexter again. Melissa Bird (D4) and Zeva Rosenbaum (D5) are the closest you get to DSA candidates, with Jessica Salas in (D3) as a real Democratic Socialist and Maxine Dexter as the ironic DSA choice after she kissed the ring.

State

Disqualifying stuff: Being a DSA candidate or voting yes on SB 916, in that order.

There’s no point endorsing a Governor candidate in the Primary. It’s going to be Kotek vs Drazan. Don’t vote for the fake rabbi or the January 6th guy and you’ll be fine.

The Democrats 🫩

State Senator, 3rd District - Denise Krause ✅

Tonia Moro is your DSA adjacent candidate in this race. Krause is the big union candidate and her campaign seems to have the highest chance of winning and blocking Moro. I’m backing Denise Krause as a defensive play.

State Senator, 11th District - Virginia Stapleton ✅

I’m skeptical of both candidates (Working Families Party, PCUN, etc) but I know that Stapleton has taken steps to tone down anti-Israel rhetoric and defend Jewish Oregonians. Plus Alonzo León was a ‘yes’ vote on SB 916 and, while Stapleton would almost certainly have voted the same way, we take what we can get.

State Senator, 11th District - Janeen Sollman ✅

Sollman was a ‘no’ on SB 916 and her opponent Myrna Muñoz is a DSA member. Easy.

State Senator, 17th District - Autumn Sharp ✅

I know Autumn and I want to send a message to Lisa Reynolds. Reynolds was a ‘yes’ on SB 916. Autumn would have the courage to vote ‘no.’ She’s a protest candidate, but Autumn Sharp would do a good job representing normal residents of Portland. We don’t necessarily need more wealthy, connected doctors. We have plenty.

State Representative, 7th District - Kori Rodley ✅

Rodley is a union backed candidate who can block Ky Fireside, the DSA option.

State Representative, 27th District - Ashley Hartmeier Prigg ✅

Hartmeier Prigg is well-liked and she’s running against the worst candidate the DSA has, Tammy “Intifada” Carpenter and her pile of dark money. You can revisit my opinion on Carpenter here, here, or her own words here. Don’t fuck this up Beaverton!

State Representative, 35th District - ??? 🚫

I’m so sorry 35th District residents. Farrah Chaichi is horrible and a DSA member. Her opponent Johan Arteaga Cruz is nutty and running to the left of her, somehow:

“Those who want to carry the torch of governance, should strive for: Anti-neoliberalism, Progressivism, and Left-wing Nationalism.”

State Representative, 38th District - Daniel Nguyen ✅

Nguyen is a decent guy and his opponent, John “Waz” Wasielewski is buddies with Mitch Green and the DSA’s pick for Lake Oswego. Another easy choice.

State Representative, 52nd District - Hank Sanders ✅

Sanders will have a tough fight in a crowded field but David Osborn is your DSA-adjacent candidate and Nick Walden Poublon didn’t win me over.

The Republicans 🫣

I’m really unimpressed with the state level options. I can’t get past the abortion restriction obsession or the pro-ICE shit. In a “first back to normal” contest, the Republicans are mostly asleep at the wheel. I do want to call out State Senate 6th District Candidate Nicole De Graff. She’s seems like a long-shot, normal conservative voice. That’s refreshing.

Conclusion

The Democrats aren’t likely to swing me Republican any time soon, but the range of quality in state-level Dem choices is too wide.

The DSA is running Myrna Muñoz for Senate in D15, Ky Fireside in HD7, Tammy Carpenter in HD27, Farrah Chaichi in HD35, plus their “friend” John “Waz” Wasielewski in HD38.

Each of those candidates, except for Chaichi, is running against a much better Democrat option. The trouble is the DSA has money (unions, Working Families Party, and billionaires) and they’re good at knocking on tons of doors. Anecdotally, I’ve heard they’re terrible on those doors (rude, weird) but they still hit them.

You need to get your friends to vote this year. The DSA is banking on low turnout and a fired-up base to swing things their way.

Metro

Disqualifying: Being a DSA candidate or endorsing DSA candidates, in that order.

This one isn’t stressful. There are no terrifying candidates to block, but I’ve got an unpopular take. Are you shocked?

Metro Council President - Bruce Broussard (Protest Vote) ✅

Broussard runs for everything and won’t win this. Juan Carlos Gonzalez is the favorite and sure bet. Gonzalez is likable, popular, and well-connected, endorsed by basically everyone. Everyone I’ve spoken to has tole me Gonzalez is the guy…

but he lives in Beaverton and is endorsing DSA Candidates there.

That’s gonna be a ‘no’ from me dawg.

We all have a line. Mine is the “fighting Antizionist organization” you know as the DSA. Evelyn Kocher’s politics are terrible and she was Angelita Morillo’s campaign manager. Hell no. Sorry Juan Carlos, everyone tells me you’re a sweet guy and you’ll certainly win, but it will be without my vote. Your whole brand is fighting for immigrants, but not all immigrants, right? Can we admit you have a blind spot?

Councilor, District 1 - Noah Ernst ✅

Ashton Simpson is the establishment Progressive™ candidate. He’s got some troubling endorsements and I’m just not that interested in boosting the profile of another ordained politician in this city. Noah Ernst is real and doesn’t owe favors. There is no bad candidate in this race, but I prefer Noah.

Ballot Measures

Measure 26-261 - Five year levy: Oregon Historical Society Library, Museum, educational programs - No 🚫

It renews a levy at $0.05 per $1,000 assessed property value. Ditching it will cut your property taxes very slightly. It’s going to pass. Do we like the Oregon Historical Society? I do. Are we sick of new taxes. Hell yes. This is technically an old tax, being renewed. They didn’t have the audacity to increase it, so maybe we should reward that? It’s hard to vote no on libraries and museums. I still think you should.

Measure 26-263 - Riverdale Five-Year Local Option Tax for District Operations - No 🚫

Holy crap. This one is $1.67 per $1,000 of assessed value for five years in Riverdale? What are we doing? This seems like a lot right now.

Measure 26-264 - Five-Year Local Option Tax for Fire & Ambulance Operations - No 🚫

$1.70 per $1000 of assessed value for five years in the Burlington Water District? We have a problem.

Conclusion

Metro isn’t stressful this year, I bet you forgot it even existed, and if you vote down every tax renewal or increase for the next five years: you are not a bad person.

Misc.

Disqualifying: Being a badly written tax package.

Judges

Circuit Court, 4th District, Position 2 - Laura Maurer Rowan ✅

I also like Juliet Britton. Pass on Chris Behre.

Circuit Court, 4th District, Position 5 - Joanna Perini-Abbott ✅

I like both of them and I’m torn. That’s a good problem to have. You can listen to Perini-Abbott’s interview on Rational in Portland.

Circuit Court, 4th District, Position 12 - Peter Klym ✅

He’s not Adrian Brown and he is qualified.

Circuit Court, 4th District, Position 14 - Michael Lee ✅

I also like Elizabeth Savage but right now I’m looking for someone like Michael Lee.

Ballot Measures

Measure 120 - Increases fuel taxes, registration/title fees for roads, tax on wages for public transportation services - No 🚫

I agree with the Oregonian Editorial Board: “Editorial endorsement May 2026: Vote ‘no’ on Measure 120 and set the stage for a new transportation funding deal.”

Voters should vote “no” on Measure 120 and drive a stake through the heart of this cursed transportation package. Once this goes down, leaders must immediately get to work fashioning a true compromise that addresses the increasingly urgent road and infrastructure hazards threatening people’s safety and damaging our economy.

That’s it. Go vote.

Also The Portland Fire’s first home game is today (5/3). 4pm tip-off.