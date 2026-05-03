Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
27mEdited

Max don’t forget this about Ashton Simpson. He’s a nut job.

Ashton Simpson, then Executive Director of Oregon Walks, was the listed contact on a February 2022 coalition letter that proposed closing ALL major Portland arterials to car traffic. —An extreme measure that would have dramatically disrupted how people move through the city. It was meant to “protect the homeless” from traffic deaths.

Here it is:

February 4, 2022 Contact: Ashton Simpson, Executive Director, Oregon Walks

Phone: 503-729-1221

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SAFE STREETS AND HOUSING ADVOCATES RESPOND TO EMERGENCY DECLARATION:

DO NOT USE TRAFFIC DEATHS AS JUSTIFICATION FOR ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS

MAKE OUR STREETS SAFER AND EXPAND HOUSING OPTIONS WITH URGENCY

This week’s release of the Traffic Crash Report1 by the Portland Bureau of Transportation shows

the devastating reality of how dangerous our current streets, roadways, and other facilities are.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shared on his own takeaway via social media: “Portlanders deserve

safer streets, roads and freeways.

” Indeed, all community members deserve better, which is why

we strongly object to the emergency declaration to sweep encampments and further displace

unhoused community members from alongside our most dangerous roads. The presence of

unhoused people does not make our streets unsafe; rather, poor roadway design, ongoing neglect

and deferred maintenance, recklessness in the form of speeding, operating a vehicle while

impaired by drugs or alcohol, and other dangerous driving behavior are all well-documented

reasons why there is this alarming uptick in deaths.

Portland is not alone in this upward trend, unfortunately: all across our state2 and nationally3

people are dying on roadways. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

acknowledges this national crisis and has taken steps to coordinate a response through the new

National Roadway Safety Strategy4

. Nowhere in any transportation study, advocacy campaign or

community forum seeking to address our roadway safety problems has it been suggested that

unhoused people and encampments should be swept or outright banned as a partial solution to

this crisis.

The deaths that our communities grieve over are a direct result of prolonged underinvestment,

bureaucratic disarray, and broken promises that advocates for safe streets and those experiencing

the brunt of our housing and economic crisis have consistently raised to decision makers at every

level of governance. In June of 2021, Portland City Council unanimously passed the Paving the

Pathway from Streets to Stability ordinance (#190478), which codified our approach toward

outdoor shelters and provided the regulatory tools we need to build six Safe Rest Villages (SRVs).

5

City Council approved $24.9 million in the first tranche of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act)

dollars to build up six SRVs around the city.

6 These shelters remain unbuilt, and the demand for

appropriate housing and shelter continues to outpace the availability of temporary, much less

permanent options.

1https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2022/traffic-crash-report-2021.pdf2https://www.oregonlive.com/commuting/2022/01/portland-traffic-deaths-highest-in-3-decades-as-officials-rep

ort-spike-in-reckless-driving.html

3https://www.washingtonpost.com/transportation/2022/02/01/traffic-deaths-data-coronavirus-speed/

4https://www.transportation.gov/NRSS

5https://www.portland.gov/ryan/safe-rest-villages

6https://www.portland.gov/ryan/funding-safe-rest-villages

Even if we did have ample capacity to shelter or house everyone potentially displaced through this

emergency order, the Oregonian reported this week that it's unlikely that most people swept from

their residences would even know they have an alternative: 95% of unsheltered Portlanders said

city workers didn’t offer shelter before camp sweeps.

7 City officials proposing this emergency

declaration are fully aware of the 9th Circuit Court ruling in Martin v. Boise that unless there is

enough shelter space for the homeless population of Portland, we cannot prohibit them from

camping outdoors on public property. Sweeping unhoused people without viable options for them

to safely relocate and shelter is inhumane, inefficient, and ineffective.

We need to - and can - act urgently to save lives. The City of Portland’s elected leaders can

take bold action to do that without further jeopardizing those living on our streets. Swift action can

be taken to:

● Issue an emergency resolution to close down high crash corridors and intersections8 to

auto traffic and reduce speed limits to 20 MPH on all city-owned facilities and roadways

● Rebalance the city’s public safety budget to address the traffic fatality epidemic, beginning

with reallocating funding set aside to hire 679 police officers to complete unfunded and

shovel-ready projects in PBOT’s High Crash Network

● Fully fund Portland Street Response citywide

● Immediately fund, implement, and enforce the “vision clearance” of approximately 350

intersections citywide10

, beginning with those located on high crash network streets

● Develop Safe Rest Villages (SRVs) quickly using a low-barrier model that is driven by the

needs, hopes, desires and lived experience of people experiencing the trauma of

homelessness. Ensure that the City develops SRVs equitably and that they are allowed

throughout the city

● Move to expedite implementation of the “Nearer Term Recommendations” from the Pricing

for Equitable Mobility Task Force

● Quickly convert existing vacant structures into housing that would meet the needs of people

sleeping unsheltered in places that pose a risk to their personal safety, following

recommendations in the Here Together Coalition's Road Map11

● Utilize the City’s emergency powers and resources like the emergency fund and surplus

budget to invest more boldly and urgently in Housing First and other proven models that

quickly and humanely support people’s direct transition back into permanent homes.

7https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2022/01/false-promises-95-of-unsheltered-portlanders-said-city-workers

-didnt-offer-shelter-before-camp-sweeps.html8https://gis-pdx.opendata.arcgis.com/datasets/4a3643b33bdb4e8786032bdb721e983a/explore?location=45.

540900%2C-122.622450%2C12.19

9 https://www.portlandoregon.gov/cbo/article/798500

10https://www.portland.gov/transportation/engineering/intersection-visibility#:~:text=Current%20Vision%20Cle

arance%20Work%20(September,more%20about%20vision%20clearance%20below.

11https://heretogetheroregon.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/HereTogether-2022-Roadmap-to-Accelerate-R

elief-for-Portland-Regions-Homeless-Crisis-1.pdf

Sincerely,

Oregon Walks OPAL Environmental Justice Human Solutions Inc. Street Roots Advocacy Northwest Pilot Project BikeLoud PDX Outside In Central City Concern Hygiene for All

The Street Trust Portland Forward Imagine Black Our Portland PAC Impact NW 1000 Friends of Oregon Urban League of Portland Sisters of the Road Verde

Getting There Together Coalition

No More Freeways Coalition

Portland: Neighbors Welcome

Sunrise PDX

Right 2 Survive

Portland Jobs with Justice

Transition Projects, Inc.

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1 reply by Max Steele
Kara Colley's avatar
Kara Colley
9m

I would like to join Max is saying that I am also against SB 916. Striking workers should be on strike, not earning unemployment. I suspect that SB 916 will lead to more strikes and longer strikes. Longer teacher strikes are not good for children, no matter what the teacher unions say. I emailed Isadore and Reynolds and BEGGED them not to pass SB 916. Both voted for it. Strikes should be a last resort, and they should be short and painful. To me, this is another example of Democrats bowing down to the unions. Ugh.

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