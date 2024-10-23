I keep tabs on JVP. Not the woman, the organization. It turns my stomach to use their full name. “Jewish Voice for Peace.” They are none of those things.

Amelia Adams does a better job dismantling this hateful group than I ever could:

So when they bragged about being a core piece of the PMPC 2024-2025 People's Platform I wasn't exactly surprised. The PMPC champions horrible people and policies, so I guess a faux-Jewish hate organization falls inside their wheelhouse.

But hey, it can’t all be about the Jews. Let’s look at the whole platform. Maybe we’ll like some of it!

Decriminalize Houselessness - Sisters of the Road’s “Right to Rest Ordinance” to let people do whatever they want on public property as long as it’s “for survival.” If you deprive them of this right, they get $1000. What could go wrong? Friends of Portland Street Response Ordinance - another Sisters of the Road plan for funding, staffing, and “culturally responsive materials” for PSR. Portland Police Accountability - they didn’t get what they wanted with the Police Accountability Commission and now they want that decision reversed. Jewish Voice for Peace Portland - Make JVP’s demands official city policy. BDS, unilateral ceasefire resolutions, etc. Tenant Protection Ordinance - Make it even harder to evict people. We haven’t done enough yet. Rental Services Office - Expanding our current RSO in size and scope. Renters’ Bill of Rights - The DSA’s broken proposal that would kill our private rental market, exacerbating the housing shortage. Maintain Multnomah County’s Universal Preschool For All Program - protect the DSA’s approach to “preschool for all” and don’t let any stinky capitalists mess with it. Community Budgeting for All - direct community input into general fund discretionary spending. Municipal Bank - setting up a city-owned public bank. Community Broadband - publicly owned and managed broadband services. Critical Energy Infrastructure (CEI) Hub - the city should hold public hearings to handle this issue. Community Benefits Agreement CBA for the Willamette River Superfund Clean-Up - The CBA should be drawn up by “impacted communities includ[ing] Native Americans, Black/African American, Immigrants, Refugees, and Houseless.”

You might see a few things in there you like. I’d caution you to look into a lot of that more closely, but maybe I’m jaded by my deep distrust of Communists.

Regardless, any candidates who signed this platform agrees with all points. You’d have to be pretty stupid or lazy to do that.

The only surprises in the “Agree” category were District 3’s Cristal Azul Otero and District 4’s Chloe Mason and Moses Ross. They’ve been moved in my recommendations to “Do Not Rank.”

Dusting off my trusty Hanlon’s Razor, I’m going to assume stupidity, but that’s still disqualifying for public office.

Of the “I do not support the entire platform” candidates, one name stood out: Chad Lykins.

Chad Lykins is a Useful Idiot Max Steele · August 23, 2024 In my first anti-endorsement, I’d like to direct your attention to Chad Lykins. Chad is a coward, a fool, and a promoter of antisemitism. He’s also flying under the radar of many District 4 residents because he’s well liked and probably very friendly. Chad Lykins should not be on the Portland City Council. Read full story

I take back nothing but I did underestimate him. Signing that platform is insane. No one on that list should see public office, but our man Chad wouldn’t sign it. Well played.

He is a chess instructor after all…

If You Haven’t Voted Yet

Check the list of signatories to the PMPC 2024-2025 People's Platform and make sure you aren’t ranking anyone who signed it. We have to stop running this city like children. Let’s fix what’s broken, get things back on track, and then discuss big new projects.

I can’t say state-owned everything is high on my list, but who knows? Maybe I’ll suffer a blow to the head.