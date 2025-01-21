Recalibrate Portland with Max Steele

Recalibrate Portland with Max Steele

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
Jan 22Edited

Perhaps you've answered this question before, but . . .

It seems to me that you may be the only thinker and writer on your beat in Portland (and perhaps anywhere) whose opinion of Andy Ngô I would trust.

I'll lay my opinions on the table and say Ngô's obsession with "antifa" caused him to miss the real story, namely the anarchists' war on downtown businesses and business real estate in 2020-21. Those well-advertised direct actions took place day in and day out when the Proud Boys were standing down wherever it is they hang out when they are not on one of their infrequent provocations in Portland. Also, Ngô also strikes me as an opportunist who is not above injecting himself into a story to make it about himself. If he is versed in journalistic ethics, he doesn't always observe them.

What is your take on the guy?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Max Steele and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture