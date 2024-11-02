I haven’t made my Jewishness, Zionism, or dedication to standing against antisemitism a secret over the last year. I’ve spent a considerable amount of time trying to convince Portlanders not to vote for candidates I accused of antisemitism or spreading conspiracy theories.

What I haven’t done is rank candidates based on their support for this very personal and important issue, so let’s do a fun exercise.

These were my 2024 endorsements. I’ve tagged a 🟦 next to any candidate who has confronted antisemitism publicly, or gone out of their way to speak to me about it in person. I’ve put a 🇮🇱 next to any candidate who has made support for Israel a part of their campaign.

Mayor

District 1

District 2

District 3:

District 4:

Unsurprisingly, I support candidates who stand up to hate and want a safer Portland for everyone.

Did you notice the lack of 🇮🇱s?

That’s because these are candidates for Portland Mayor and City Council!

If I want action from elected officials on Israel, I’m going to look at Congress or higher. I have very little idea where any of my endorsed candidates stand on the war. I don’t really care to know. That isn’t the job they’re running for.

The only Portland candidates who have made Israel a part of their campaign have been fools and terrorism supporters. They’ve tried to score points with their supporters by taking a stand on issues they know little about. In some cases, this was simply hurtful ignorance. In others, it was spreading hate.

Any organization that endorsed DSA candidates will have to grapple with this. It would have been smarter for those candidates to remain silent, but a bigot is often excited to share their views.

What Else Don’t We Know?

Here are a few other topics I care about:

Abortion

Taiwan

Foreign Trade Policies

Ukraine

Women’s rights globally

I don’t really know where my candidate choices fall on that list. Those are important issues to me, but they aren’t ones the City of Portland can impact and I don’t want virtue signaling about them. We have urgent problems and we’re choosing the people who will be responsible for solving them. However you might feel about any of the issues I’ve mentioned, your city council isn’t going to vote on them.

Clarifying My Own Stance

I’m not running for elected office so I have the privilege of being extremely transparent.

I’m a proud Zionist Jew. This topic is firmly “in my lane.” I often get asked where I stand on the war, and the simple answer is that I stand with Israel. Not uncritically. Not as a default position. I’m educated on this conflict because I have little choice.

I am a visibly Jewish person living in a hotspot for far-left extremism. I regularly face “consequences” for being open about these beliefs. I have sacrificed around $20,000 in lost income in 2024 alone. The deranged emails and direct messages I get for being a Zionist have been eye opening.

The wild thing is that I’m a mainstream Liberal Jewish voter. My position isn’t shockingly different from that of say… Hillary Clinton or Congressman Richie Torres. I hold the same opinion as the majority of American Jews. My views were, until October of last year, very boring.

If you’re shocked to learn that I support military action abroad (all wars are bad, I know), Konstantin Kisin did a solid job over about 12 minutes summing up defense of this conflict:

This war and the future of Israel are issues that are important to me. I’m happy to discuss them with any of you and I don’t require your agreement. We each have our own list of these topics, often tied to our values or because they affect our daily lives.

We need to ask ourselves, “does this issue have anything to do with Portland’s government? Do I want to vote for a candidate who wants to make our local election about this?”

I voted for candidates I believe will be good for Portland. I want my council arguing for local issues, not just the ones I’m passionate about.