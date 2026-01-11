Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Brian Owendoff
4d

Morillo (aka Marxist Morticia Addams) is not a reformer.

She is a Marxist dilettante—an ideologue with no governing résumé, no executive experience, and no evidence of competence—mistakenly elevated by a fractured electoral system that allows a candidate to seize power with a the incredibly LOW bar of quarter of the votes.

At 29 years old, what has she actually done? Not theorized. Not protested. Not tweeted. Done.

What organizations has she run?

What budgets has she managed?

What complex systems has she fixed?

The answer is none. Zero. Nothing of substance.

Her denial of Portland’s obvious economic and civic collapse is not ignorance; it is dogma.

When ideology collides with reality, Marxists do not adjust their beliefs—they deny the evidence. Empty storefronts become “vibrancy.”

Capital flight becomes “liberation.” Public disorder becomes “reimagined safety.”

This is not new.

Detroit ran the same experiment. Kwame Kilpatrick denied decline, demonized critics, and wrapped incompetence in populist rhetoric—until the city imploded and he ended up convicted, disgraced, and still owing nearly $850,000 in restitution.

The corruption was personal; the damage was systemic.

The lesson is simple: cities fail when unserious people are handed real power.

Portland is not suffering from a lack of compassion or creativity.

It is suffering from leaders who confuse ideology for skill, slogans for outcomes, and denial for governance. Morillo’s politics do not represent bold change—they represent the early stage of institutional decay.

Capital notices. Employers notice. Lenders notice.

And once confidence is gone, it does not return on a chant.

2 replies
Jeff Church's avatar
Jeff Church
4d

I always appreciate yours and Richard Cheverton’s following and reporting on city council. I usually can’t sit through much more than 45 minutes of any meeting because there are very few of these people I can stand. Kanal’s a dark triad sociopath. Dunphy and Koyama-Lane might be two of the dumbest individuals I’ve ever crossed paths with in a “professional” setting. Morillo and Avalos are mean girl narcissists who suffer from terminal main character syndrome. Green is a self-important stuffed shirt who cosplays as communist intelligentsia. Smith suffers from her heavy adherence to the Albina Trust powers that be. Ryan, although he means well, has never been particularly good at his job. Same with Novick, who practically shed a tear for not being considered the “7th Peacock.” The other 3 - EPG, Clark, Zimmerman, I can handle, but all three seem to be using this time to contemplate the errors in their ways with how they ended up around these ineffectual people. They are all liberals, which I get: it’s Portland. It’s silly to argue otherwise, and these journalists like Peel and Zielinski, who claim these people are anywhere close to centrists, are dishonest at best.

This form of government was doomed from the start , with RCV and having an even amount of councilors without any way of breaking a tie. At least for the next year, we can watch them flail around without getting anything done, which is probably the best case scenario. At least they can do no more damage. In the meantime, at least we can point and laugh.

1 reply
