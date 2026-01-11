Last week was chaotic. City Council began its second year with an attempt to elect a new President. We still don’t have one. This is an annual process and it’s really stupid. I was putting my notes together Wednesday evening when Willamette Week (WW)’s Sophie Peel dropped:

After Eight Hours, Portland City Council Fails to Elect a Second-Year President - WW

It includes the subheading “The council will resume deliberations on Thursday.” That didn’t go to plan either, but first we need to examine some of Peel’s choices.

...Pirtle-Guiney, who’s regarded as more of a centrist... ...Meanwhile, more centrist councilors took aim at Peacock... ...by more centrist councilors.

I’ll get to the rest of her coverage next time. It wasn’t all bad, but this parroting of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)-crafted propaganda oft used by Angelita “Hot Commie Summer” Morillo is getting old. There is a propaganda war taking place in Portland politics. A successor ideology, which I think of as Left-MAGA, is attempting to seize the mantle of Progressive™ and your trusted media sources are still asleep at the wheel.

Wesley Yang, who coined that successor phrase, describes it as an “authoritarian Utopianism that masquerades as liberal humanism while usurping it from within.” This certainly sums up the current state and goals of the DSA. Three reminders before I spill so much ink defending Progressives™ and Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG):

I don’t identify as Progressive™. I think the brand is in its twilight years and fighting over who is or isn’t usually makes my eyes roll. Many voters in the city I love care deeply about these labels (see the organic salt story from last time) and only vote for the “most” Progressive™ candidate or whoever Progressive™ groups endorse. This is how you get Eudaly, Hardesty, almost-mayor Iannarone, and our current Peacock. Portland is silly. I hate bullies and liars so much I’m willing to wade into a stupid definitional argument in support of people I don’t even endorse.

I watch a lot of City Council meetings. The process is alternately ugly and boring, with the boring days being the good ones. I’ve spoken to more staffers and city employees than I can count. My phone blows up every time a door slams or someone gets fired. I hope, if you aren’t familiar with my work, you can at least trust that I am the best researched writer on this issue who doesn’t work at City Hall. That’s not bragging — it’s a bit pathetic. I am paid very little for this work and we have real reporters in this city.

I would also like to remind you how often I have been right about this council:

That was bragging, by the way. With the throat clearing over, let’s begin.

Strategic Language and the Role of Media

Half of our City Council are performative children. The other half, agree with them or not, really are trying to do the job we elected them to. In my opinion Steve Novick is too gullible, Loretta Smith is too much of a politician, and Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG) is too Progressive™.

I disagree with EPG a lot of the time. Novick and Smith also drive me up a wall, but they do the job — representing their constituents and helping run the city. They also work together, even when they disagree. You can throw Clark, Ryan, and Zimmerman in as well. These six councilors understand what the job is supposed to be — a non-partisan team navigating their way to the best policy our city could hope for. That is not a voting bloc. They disagree as often as they agree. It’s simply healthy democracy.

Then there’s the Peacock — short for ‘Progressive™ Caucus,’ a name they gave themselves in an attempt at narrative control. Local media fell for it. The Peacock created a private social club in service of their own agenda and Portland is paying the price of their dishonest and (allegedly) illegal behavior.

It’s a very simple manipulation formula. If the Peacock is the Progressive™ Caucus, everyone else is, ipso facto: less progressive → more moderate → more centrist → more conservative → center right → right wing

A little agitprop, a little Pravda, comrade. Inch by inch, line by line, you are sold the idea that the Portland thing to do — the Progressive™ thing to do, would be to support the Peacock. Anyone who doesn’t support them?

That’s from last year’s vote. Smith, a black woman, is cast as a white power boot-licker. DINOs (Democrats in Name Only). Rich People. This language is from socially challenged Bluesky users and the Peacock themselves and it isn’t fringe in those circles. It’s all very Left-MAGA, but what about our local media?

Sophie Peel vs Reality

We learned last year the Mayor doesn’t get a tie-breaking vote and Council ended up in an embarrassing deadlock before Mitch Green voted for EPG, the compromise candidate, in a contest between Olivia Clark and Candace Avalos. I covered it in:

I called Avalos and EPG Progressives™ and Clark a Liberal but in reality they probably all identify as Progressive™. They’re certainly to the left of me (Liberal Zionist Capitalist). All of them backed the bloated School Bond and the somewhat- better-but-still-awful Parks Levy. I enjoy Clark as a person, respect EPG as a politician, and hope Avalos climbs down off her cross at some point. No honest assessment of any of them, on Day 1 or Day 365 results in a label of Center or Right.

Let’s look at how the media (especially Sophie Peel) covered the run up to this year’s contest:

City Council Set to Fill Powerful President Post This Wednesday - WW

The incumbent, Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney, is running for reelection. And although she’ll likely face at least one challenger from the city’s progressive caucus (aka “Peacock”), none of the six has formally announced intentions to run.

Too sloppy for me. So-called ‘progressive caucus’ or self-styled. Self-identified might work. To allow the Peacock to position themselves as the Progressive™ Caucus gives them control of the narrative. Come on Sophie, you can’t be dumb enough to just report their brand management strategy as fact.

…the progressive caucus began to view Pirtle-Guiney as part of the centrist bloc.

…centrist Councilor Eric Zimmerman said in an October interview.

Fuck me. I’m not sure where this falls on the misinformation to disinformation spectrum but there is no centrist bloc. We have covered this repeatedly. There is only one bloc. There are no centrists. This article is regurgitated propaganda. You need to challenge these assumptions. Look at how Sophie reported on last year’s contest.

Elana Pirtle-Guiney Elected as Portland City Council President at New Body’s First Meeting - WW

Pirtle-Guiney spent a decade working at Oregon AFL-CIO, serving as its legislative and communications director. She then spent six years working for Gov. Kate Brown, first as a policy adviser and then legislative director.

No mention of her being a centrist or member of a fabricated bloc. Peel acknowledged all of EPG’s Progressive™ bona fides as well. We got bad reporting from Sophie Peel this time around. It’s a categorically false narrative, and sadly she’s been running with it for most of 2025. She also seems to have a bit of a bone to pick with EPG. I’m not sure if it’s personal.

An Accusation Resurfaces Against City Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney - WW

In April, Portland School Board Vice Chair Michelle DePass posted an intriguing blind item to Facebook. DePass recalled how a local elected official had approached her at a March 5 fundraising event and allegedly demanded a change to a Portland Public Schools policy that frustrated her family.

Blind items aren’t normally Peel’s thing. It was also a nothing-burger of a story. DePass is an asshole and was spreading gossip. She’s an also-ran for City Council and EPG almost doubled her votes. The story had no teeth, but Peel still reported it. The headline made EPG look bad while the article admits there were no witnesses and several other women came to her defense. Too bad most people only skim headlines.

Last year Peel joined Alex Zielinski (OPB) and Shane Dixon Kavanaugh (Oregonian) on Stump Talk where EPG was characterized as having mean-mom-energy. Dixon Kavanaugh was the only one who pushed back against this pretty misogynistic portrayal of an experienced union and policy professional who, yes, happens to be a lesbian and *shudder* mother.

Zielinksi ran a classic Tiffany Koyama Lane fed hit piece Wednesday morning:

Portland City Council will elect its next president, but not everyone agrees - OPB

Democrat Pirtle-Guiney, whose politics lie squarely in the middle of the council’s political spectrum, was elected last January after nine tense rounds of deadlocked voting. Pirtle-Guiney represents District 2 in North and Northeast Portland.

Better written, even if the article is very friendly to the Peacock. I’ve criticized Peel and Zielinski’s apparent laziness (incuriosity) around many of the DSA Councilors. Ex:

Yes, it is true that Peel broke the private message thread story. She also wrote up this puff piece ahead of this year’s vote (emphasis mine):

This Might Be Councilor Angelita Morillo’s Moment - WW

Morillo has established herself as a leader of the Peacock caucus and, despite her ideological differences with some of the more centrist members of council, is well liked by them. Before seeking office, Morillo leveraged her biting criticism of former council members into an enormous social media following: 10,000 followers on Instagram; 49,000 on TikTok. She is the councilor most adept at digital populism—a post by her can galvanize the city’s left.

Sophie is going to keep slinging this shit until you buy it. There’s also the “is well liked by them,” which proves she’s full of it. Morillo is only well liked by Novick. I’m not sure why Peel doesn’t have good sources in City Hall. I’ve got dozens. Angelita Morillo is a bully — famously. Her chief of staff is a bully. Her former boss? Bully.

“Fuck It, Bitch, I’m Not Nice.”

- Megan Thee Stallion

- Angelita Morillo

The final context you need ahead of analyzing the vote is the attitude Angelita Morillo and Candace Avalos came in with. Their walk-out music, if you will. You see, 2026 is their year. No more playing nice with the status quo standing in their way.

In a sequel of sorts to the “Bitch, you a pussy” video aimed at Mayor Keith Wilson during the Impact Reduction Team fight, Morillo lets us know exactly the type of politician she is — a crude, aggressive, populist. Again with the Left-MAGA vibes, which is fine if that’s what Portland wants. If everyone is cool with a councilor who takes cute pics with Eric Zimmerman and then runs off to mock him on a podcast or calls her colleagues “right wing” simply for disagreeing with her, that’s just how things are, but let’s be honest about who Morillo is. She gets in constant fights with constituents on social media. She frequently insults her colleagues.

She’s not nice. She’s not demure. She’s not self-censoring.

No one asked her to be those things.

She’s been a loud, aggressive personality the whole time. So has Candace Avalos, which made her weird melt-down over the New Year’s break pretty obnoxious.

When we get to the meeting analysis, you’ll see Avalos fall back on the idea that she has been nothing but kind and compromising, and now she’s about to snap. She’s going to “crash out.” We’re going to get to see some Cardi B shit. Morillo does the same thing. They tear up in frustration at how hard they’ve struggled to get here and how no one has helped them, no one will compromise, and they’re asked to always step out of the way because of the color of their skin. It’s some 2020 level laziness and it’s maddening that local writers don’t call this out more often.

Because this is the other part of their brand management strategy — the cry-bully bit.

Insult your opponents → paint them in the worst light possible → they push back → call them racist and accuse them of harming you. You’re the good guy, remember? No progressive could dislike you because you’re on the side of the angels.

My biggest problem here, other than the naked dishonesty, is the tonal hypocrisy. You don’t get to show up to the big fight, walk out to Megan Thee Stallion or Cardi B, and then cry the first time you take a jab to the face. You picked the fight!

Be the badass boss bitch who’s “not nice,” or be a team player.

You decided to alienate your colleagues (except sweet gullible Steve). You decided you could do everything your own way and that everyone else was against you. That’s your own delusion. Now you’re crying? Do I have to say it?

When we go over the accusations they made against Elana Pirtle-Guiney, I want you to remember how the Peacock acted leading up to this fight — a fight no one wanted except for them. If this is the “New year. Different approach,” I’m not sure it’s going to go well for them.

Next time: Peacocks throw a tantrum, call everyone racist when they don’t get their way. Local media reports things “turned” ugly because they’re almost a decade late to the party. We’ll get to the shooting, but we’re doing this in chronological order.