Back from the Holiday Break, we’re going to quickly summarize things that happened in the last week or so.

Performance Evaluations

Portland’s three worst journalists slapped together Mercury 2025 Recap: Portland City Council's First Year. The councilors got to brag about their accomplishments, but it was pretty sad. My notes on those accomplishments:

Candace Avalos (D1) → literally nothing. Worse than useless.

Jamie Dunphy (D1) → the noise ordinance thing was okay, increasing fees on things like golf and ride shares was bad, and the Morillo/Wilson permitting thing was good.

Loretta Smith (D1) → the sidewalk thing with Green seems okay, several near-disasters.

Sameer Kanal (D2) → a bunch of conniving behind-closed-doors stuff I can’t talk about. Nothing useful at all. Dickhead.

Elana Pirtle-Guiney (D2) → “Served as council president.” That was helpful.

Dan Ryan (D2) → I liked the storefront support, the tennis partnership, the spotlight on small businesses, and just having a guy in the room who could vote ‘no’ on stupid policies was useful.

Tiffany Koyama Lane (D3) - see Avalos above. Nothing upstairs.

Angelita Morillo (D3) - the permitting thing was good, she picked a lot of fights and generated plenty of articles? Absolutely our most toxic councilor.

Steve Novick (D3) - nothing except scolding the worst councilors and occasionally being the swing vote. I guess that’s something?

Olivia Clark (D4) - sidewalks, PBOT funding strategies, Sellwood Community House sale... holy shit is Olivia Clark quietly our best councilor or just better at listing boring but material accomplishments? It’s worth considering.

Mitch Green (D4) - second biggest asshole on council. His list (other than the sidewalks) is mostly bullet points of why you shouldn’t vote for him. He left out ‘bullied a public university into dropping criminal charges’ and ‘targeted Jewish Portlanders and businesses.’

Eric Zimmerman (D4) - cutting red tape and the finance committee bit was good.

Only Clark, Ryan, and Zimmerman impressed me at all. EPG, Novick, and Smith occasionally worked as swing votes to keep things from getting even worse. The rest of them can go. This is the worst Portland City Council in living memory and it’s not close. Good thing half of them are up for reelection this year. Speaking of...

2026 Candidates

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and Working Families Party (WFP) make no secret of their plan to feed off the Democratic Party and discard its shriveled husk. This is their Trojan Horse into power, and many progressives have been happy to help launder their reputation and assist in this plan. Here are some of the local races they’re running candidates (🌹) in this year:

May Primary

State of Oregon

Governor: Fake ”Rabbi” Forest Alexander🌹 will be attempting to unseat Tina Kotek. If that works, we will get Governor Christine Drazan. “This is our moment,” indeed.

HD27: “Antizionist” Tammy Carpenter🌹 is running to replace Ken Helm against (endorsed) Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg.

HD35: Tammy’s friend Farrah Chaichi🌹 will be running to keep her seat against Johan Arteaga Cruz.

Fun fact: every DSA member listed above was at the Beaverton Intifada. All of them stood by (or participated) as a call for “Globalized Intifada” was chanted at Jewish parents, teachers, and students.

HD38: John Wasielewski🌹 is running to unseat Daniel Nguyễn​. “Waz” has that coveted Mitch Green endorsement. Nguyễn​ has the advantage of not being attached to a hate movement.

US House of Representatives

3rd District: Jessica Salas🌹 is running against Maxine Dexter. Lesser of two evils.

November General Election

Portland City Council

District 3: Angelita Morillo🌹 and Tiffany Koyama Lane🌹 for reelection.

District 4: Mitch Green🌹 for reelection and Jeremy Beausoleil Smith🌹 to try taking out Zimmerman. Jeremy thinks the civil war never ended and the beating heart of our nation is a white supremacist monster struggling to slip its chains. Fun guy.

That’s at least nine candidates, plus the DSA’s stated goal of taking over and “transforming” local unions:

One of the most important tools in the rank-and-file toolbox for transforming the labor movement is running for local union office.

Labor organizing as another “fighting antizionist” radicalization machine. So cool. Another Trojan Horse. They are certainly hedging their bets.

Once They’re Inside

They aren’t even very guarded about what they’ll do. They go on podcasts and brag about it. They post about their hatred of the system they want to be in charge of on their campaign accounts:

@jsalfororegon Jessica Salas for Congress - OR District 3 on Instagram: "The D…

This is Democratic candidate Salas’s ‘fuck you’ to the party she’s running for. In the comments, David Carlson says:

Just like get rid of the democrat party all together. It's capitalist and racist to the core. It upholds empire. It's time to walk away from abuse.

Carlson is currently part of a lobbying campaign asking Portland City Council to add workplace and city-wide protections for non-monogamous relationships.

I couldn’t invent a better avatar for this political moment than an anticapitalist they/them non-profit “coordinator” who hates almost everything about the country they live in, yet really wants us to think about the oppression throuples are facing.

These priorities would be Portland Weird (polyamory, “hot dog carts,” foie gras bans, etc) if it weren’t for the uglier bits.

Leading Jewish groups issue warning as Mamdani cuts antisemitism protections on first day - Times of Israel

That’s what Zohran Mamdani did on his first day as the DSA Mayor of New York City — undid antisemitism protections put in place in the wake of soaring anti-Jewish hate. When DSA candidates win power, they must enact the will of the hive-mind. If you haven’t finished Stranger Things yet, spoilers: the villain Vecna turns out to be Mamdani — a guy who needs kids to carry out his plan because their young minds are more vulnerable to reprogramming. He’s trying to build ‘a better world’ and the mean old status quo keeps trying to stop him.

The DSA is now starting Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) groups in Portland Public Schools. YDSA is supposed to be a college recruitment organization, but we've now got a chapter at Cleveland High School. Less than 48 hours after that chapter started, this appeared on their marquee:

That’s a proscribed terror organization (Palestine Action) celebrated on a public school sign. The administration did not approve this, and I’ll get into the full story soon, but this is the DSA. They run on unions, affordability, and families. The moment they get inside the gates, they move to radicalizing your kids to hate Israel and cheer for terrorists. It’s not just the increased taxes, decreased government efficiency/accountability, and favors for friends — you run that risk with all politicians. The DSA is special because of the hate movement part. They aren’t simply communists. They’re morally abhorrent in so many other ways!

Fuck the Jews, unless they’re antizionist and committed to decolonized nonviolent communication with their wife’s vegan boyfriend.

- The DSA (probably)

What else do they do in office, other than hate Jews?

Ethics Investigations

Ethics commission investigates progressive Portland city councilors over August retreat - Oregonian

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission voted 7-0 Friday to investigate Councilors Candace Avalos, Jamie Dunphy, Mitch Green, Sameer Kanal, Tiffany Koyama Lane and Angelita Morillo. Ethics commissioners made separate unanimous votes for each council member. The core issue, according to ethics commission staff, is an Aug. 6 retreat where the councilors had planned to discuss topics including “defunding” city economic development agency Prosper Portland.

Followed immediately by:

Law Firm That Regularly Sues the City Over Police Misconduct Is Representing Peacock Councilors - WW

Tung Yin is a professor of law at Lewis and Clark Law School. He says that OJRC representing plaintiffs seeking settlements from the city, and representing city councilors raises questions about a perceived or real conflict of interest.

These don’t even cover the nasty rumors I’ve heard about other non-profits and legal groups playing fast and loose with the rules inside City Hall. The Peacock and the DSA are mired in ‘questions’ about the legality and ethics of many things they do.

They do not like you pointing this out, and if you write something nice about their colleagues (She has ‘the worst job in Oregon politics.’ Why Portland’s council president hopes to keep it - Oregonian), they tend to have meltdowns:

She had a full temper tantrum over Christmas Weekend:

I tried to play by the rules of politics in good faith. For the sake of collegiality and moving Portland forward. Turns out those rules are selectively enforced — and never against the people with power. 😒 I’m not carrying that burden anymore. New year. Different approach.

‘The Most Trivial Crap.’ Good Faith. Collegiality. I can’t wait for the “different approach.” Maybe she’ll join Sameer and start slamming doors in peoples’ faces.

In Summary:

Council did hardly anything useful in 2025. Most of them are A. horrible at their jobs, B. not very good people, and C. even if they were good at getting things done — what they want to do is terrible. Little birds throughout City Hall tell me it’s a nightmare in there. I called it “high school cafeteria politics” and was accused of giving them too much credit.

The DSA is moving forward with their plan to “transform” our society. They will lie to you long enough to get into power and then raise your taxes, sabotage the economy through their own ineptitude, and try to radicalize your kids. They will fail at most of these plans but I’m really struggling to figure out how this is different than MAGA. The Jew hate? Nope, still the same.

The Good News is that they are overreaching. They’ll have over a dozen candidates before this is done. The local DSA may have run three successful campaigns during a Trump election year, but now they’re running against their own records, attitudes, and behaviors in an off-year. Membership has certainly increased but it hasn’t quadrupled.

Additionally: normal people are getting organized. Portland is not going to be able to recover if these kids keep seizing power and smashing things. Increasing numbers of people seem to realize this.

If I can’t get you to care about the antisemitism/antizionism, I need you to care about the ineptitude and corruption. If I can’t get you to care about those, maybe the fact that they are lying to you will be enough. There really isn’t a wrong reason to vote these assholes out.

Welcome to 2026. It’s going to be a big one.