Recalibrate Portland

User's avatar
Talia Giardini's avatar
Talia Giardini
1dEdited

Koyama-Lane, Avolos, and Morillo, in particular are quite the hypocrites: they frequently insult regular people and their colleagues, sign antisemitic pledges, and endorse people who celebrate 10/7, claiming “free speech.” They call members of the public culturally incompetent, color-blind, right-wing boot lickers and yet, those same people scream in outrage (on Bluesky mostly) and claim victimhood when regular people call them on their bullshit. The DSA has also claimed that they are the ones being targeted for supporting Palestinians. They sure love a good inversion dont they?

Regarding the PAT/PPS lawsuit, it’s very disturbing that a priority argument for PAT was that Mr. Doe should have to share his identity. As if sharing his identity publicly will change the course of the lawsuit. I wonder what their motivation could be? What’s even more hypocritical is PAT protests in the name of immigrants, but the teacher suing is also an immigrant. Guess he’s not the right kind. But lezbihonest, identity only matters if the DSA can use it to elevate themselves.

It’s also alarming that adults like Koyama-Lane are grooming children to hate a religious (or ethnic) group.

Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
1dEdited

This is an opportune time to ask which of Portland's city councilors are dedicated to meeting the needs of the average Portlander and making a real difference in their quality of life. Are any of them?

A city council governing a large, complex city is not a student organization or a moral tribunal. When councilors behave like entitled, grievance-obsessed campus activists, they abdicate responsibility for the unglamorous but essential work of governance — safety, infrastructure, competence, accountability.

