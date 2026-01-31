It is time for another update on local Jewish Humiliation Rituals. If you’re new, I’d read:

Targeting Real People

Portland Mercury released "Racist, Dehumanizing": Chat Images Show Portland Power Players Disparaging Councilors of Color right before the final debate over council president. I first mentioned the story in A Foul Wind From the South.

The article revolves around a series of photos taken over-the-shoulder during a city council meeting. The drama around those photos will play out over the next few months as lawsuits are considered and the ethics of the texts, the photos, and even the journalistic merit of the story are debated. The piece you’re currently reading isn’t about what people say in private. It’s about what people feel empowered to say in public, with no fear of consequence.

Here’s a quote from that story (emphasis mine):

“What’s been shared with me is racist, dehumanizing, and deeply disturbing,” Koyama Lane said. “These are not abstract comments — they target real people, real identities, and real histories of harm. This isn’t about things just ‘getting personal’, or hurt feelings — it’s about a pattern of rhetoric that doesn’t stay contained in private chats. It shapes culture, decision-making, and whose voices are taken seriously in public institutions.”

Dehumanization and patterns of rhetoric targeting real people. It would be a fine speech if Koyama Lane herself weren’t attached to something much worse.

The Elephant in the Room

Several councilors condemned the texts, including then-president Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG). She addressed rhetoric “about [her] colleagues of color.” You can watch her at 8min 55sec. In a previous article, I promised to “go over the sick irony of that soon.”

EPG was accused of complicity with racist “dog whistling” from councilors Steve Novick and Eric Zimmerman. Any colleagues who didn’t condemn their completely appropriate criticisms were part of the problem, evidently. EPG was also accused of treating people of color differently and bullying. No one I’ve spoken to has observed this behavior. In fact, the stories shared with me have only made me like her more.

Pirtle-Guiney sat there, through two and a half council meetings, and took attacks like a professional. I never saw her sink to name-calling, interrupting, or impugning the motives of her colleagues. She also hasn’t lashed out at local media for repeatedly mischaracterizing her. She has served our city with a calm and even temperament.

But it hasn’t only been character attacks. Loretta Smith mentioned the Elephant:

Then Loretta Smith said the unsayable thing (1 hr 5min). I’ve even avoided saying it, out of respect for what I thought she wanted. Elana Pirtle-Guiney is Jewish, and yes, she endures antisemitism at work. We will discuss that very soon, but not today. I want to celebrate who she is and the malignant hate and slander she has been subjected to will keep for now.

Hate and slander always keep and here we are — while Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) councilors and their Peacock allies were slinging accusations of racism there was a hate campaign against EPG playing out on social media.

The "Antizionist" Approach

The campaign was promoted by Al-Awda PDX, Code Pink PDX, Zaytuna of the PNW, and the Portland Boycott Ashkelon campaign, along with Kawthar Nukshai.

Non-Jewish friends have warned me that many of you aren’t going to understand what’s happening and that I’ll need to break it down. It’s not a ‘dog-whistle.’ You simply haven’t been given the tools to understand it.

Slide 1

Action Alert 🔻 Email your city counselor NOW to replace Elana Pirtle-Guiney as council president. The vote is taking place tomorrow.

The inverted red triangle is used by Hamas to mark valid Israeli targets. It’s banned in places like Berlin because they understand what using a red triangle in a campaign against a Jew means. If you need help, replace it with crosshairs in your mind.

Slide 2

[A photo of Elana Pirtle-Guiney with an Israeli flag and a red ‘x’ symbol.]

A committed zionist like EPG sitting in the president’s seat is the BIGGEST BARRIER to a truly progressive city agenda. 👎

[A photo of Sameer Kanal with a Palestinian flag in a heart and a green check mark.]

Sameer Kanal supports human rights for all and stands with Palestinians.

Where do I start? “Committed zionist” just means Jew. EPG is a progressive Jewish American. This is just old Soviet hatred repackaged — the idea that her dual loyalty makes her the “biggest barrier” to progress is familiar bigotry.

Kanal isn’t Palestinian. Pirtle-Guiney isn’t Israeli. They’re both city councilors from Portland, OR. The inverted triangle with EPG’s face next to an Israeli flag isn’t just dangerous rhetoric and the creators of this campaign knew this.

It doesn’t matter if EPG is “pro-Israel,” though I have no evidence she is. She’s a Jew. That’s enough to put an Israeli flag next to her face, accuse her of dual loyalty, call her a Zionist, and imply she would be a valid target for a Globalized Intifada.

The post was liked by friends of several councilors as well as APANO Action Fund’s Director Kaliko Castille. APANO endorsed the Peacock but also Pirtle-Guiney. They love the DSA, but until recently considered EPG a progressive ally. What changed?

The anonymous comment “Get rid of the zionist. 🤢 🤮” was liked by Al-Awda and Kawthar. They aren’t even trying to pretend this is about Israel anymore.

Zionist = Jew

We need to set aside that pretense as well. None of what you see above is a “criticism of Israel.” Zionists are Jews, except for the “good Jews” who believe if they renounce their connection to Israel they will be spared. Others think they can simply keep their heads down. The treatment of Elana Pirtle-Guiney proves this false.

Here’s a 30min podcast if you need to get up-to-date quickly on the issue:

I have no idea what EPG’s relationship to Israel is, but neither do the people attacking her. It never mattered. She’s a Jew and she’s in their way. It’s that simple.

I’m proud to have Elana Pirtle-Guiney on City Council. I have no idea if our politics or our views on Judaism align. I don’t need them to. I have observed her in action. I’ve spoken to friends and colleagues. I have a small measure of her, and what I’ve seen and heard is impressive. This fantastic woman is seen as disposable, and we aren’t “supposed to” talk about it.

Go look at her endorsements. They read like a checklist of what Progressive Portland wanted. The Peacock are Working Families Party candidates. So is she. They attended Local Progress trainings. So did she. They’ve given speeches against ICE, condemned racism, homophobia, transphobia, etc. So has she. The only difference is that the DSA has been pretending to be progressive and EPG is the real deal.

But she’s also a Jew, and that’s not going to work for what is coming.

The Transformation of Democratic Socialists of America - Canary Mission

DSA’s shift from its moderate and pro-Israel beginnings to its current revolutionary, pro-Marxist, anti-Israel platform is due to what Maurice Isserman – a DSA co-founder, former SDS member and now a history professor at Hamilton College – refers to as “entryists.” “In left-wing parlance, the term [entryists] refers to tightly organized groups who, without sharing the beliefs of larger and more loosely organized bodies, join and proceed to either wreck or, where possible, capture them for ends at odds with the spirit and purpose of the original members,” Isserman writes in an article in The Nation explaining why he left the DSA after 41 years.

“Complicity”

Lots of talk about complicity lately, silence being violence, etc. You may be wondering if I gave DSA councilors a chance to condemn those images. After all, I don’t have screenshots of the councilors themselves sharing the campaign. I can only point out:

It is theoretically possible they didn’t check social media for a few days, so maybe I should ignore everything I know about the DSA and give them a chance to respond.

The Response?

I reached out to the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland first.

This should not be tolerated. Every member of the City Council should speak out and denounce this.

Simple enough. I agree fully, so I reached out to everyone except Pirtle-Guiney. She doesn’t have to defend herself. Only Eric Zimmerman replied.

Eric Zimmerman

I was not aware of these ads. This campaign of hate and antisemitism against Councilor Pirtle-Guiney has been disgusting from the start and I’m disappointed that some of my colleagues support these groups.

From the Peacock? The DSA? Nothing. Maybe they don’t want to “get stuck in the weeds.”

That’s not going to work for me. More Portlanders need to reach out to them and demand comment. Their colleague was attacked by groups many of them work with, simply for being a Jew. Not even being a Jew ‘incorrectly’ — just Jewing up the place with her inconvenient existence.

Other Recent Examples

I’ll cover some of these in more detail as stories develop, but you need to understand how constant this is for Jewish Portlanders.

48 hours after a Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) Group was started at Cleveland High School, the school marquee was changed to show support for a violent, proscribed terror group in the UK. YDSA is meant to be a recruitment org for college students. Now they’re in our high schools, with aid from teachers who are members of the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT).

That would be the same PAT which, alongside Portland Public Schools, is being sued by a Jewish teacher for “[engaging] in prolonged antisemitic messaging that created a hostile work environment.” That teacher just won the right to sue anonymously because, if identified, the chances for retaliation are so high. PAT is a disgustingly anti-Jewish organization, and they became so after the DSA took over. Are we to believe that’s a coincidence? Imagine a teacher of any other identity needing anonymity to sue their workplace. Imagine a teacher’s union promoting ahistorical libel against any other group.

From teacher’s unions to human rights orgs to the Oregon Food Bank, “antizionist” hate has crept into almost all of Portland’s allegedly Progressive™ spaces. These orgs are infested by a pack of ghouls seeking to purge “Zionists” from society.

Not going to lie, I'm kinda loving that Zionists feel that they've lost New York City. - An East Portland Mental Health Professional right after the Mamdani win.

But we know what Zionist means. It’s simply Jews. It was always Jews.

From For Normal People:

Like antisemitism and anti-Judaism, antizionism creates libellous versions of its enemy to justify its bigotry. Antisemitism did not engage with real Jews; it invented a phantom Jew—omnipotent, conspiratorial, uniquely evil—and then attacked that fiction. Anti-Judaism did the same, constructing a theological caricature rather than engaging with Judaism. Antizionism follows the same pattern. It does not engage with really existing Zionism, nor with Israel as a diverse, internally contested state. Instead, it invents a symbolic entity—“the Zionist,” or “the Zionist state”—and imbues it with every available moral crime: genocide, apartheid, colonialism, absolute evil. The invention precedes the accusations we now see repeated from toilet walls to public broadcasters. This is why antizionism cannot be understood as “criticism of Israel that goes too far.” It is not criticism that occasionally spills over into hatred; it is hatred that borrows the language of critique. Its target is not policy, but existence.

ARE the Kids Alright?

A friend asked for my advice recently. Her teenage daughter wanted to join an anti-ICE protest but she knew that a lot of the extremist groups I write about would be in attendance. She was proud of her daughter, a bit worried for her safety, but also concerned she would be exposed to hateful propaganda. Her fear was, essentially, “is someone going to try to teach my daughter to hate Max?”

Do you know how awful that feels?

I’m worried that every time young Portlanders head into the streets to protest the Trump administration, they’re being exposed to groups who have a very different end goal. Today it’s ICE OUT on the banner. A few months ago it was NO KINGS. Ultimately it’s about purging me, and people like me, from society.

Totally normal shit for a business owner to say.

The above instagram post is just another day on social media. It’s constant. So, when Tiffany Koyama Lane, a former teacher who helped antizionism enter our schools, is condemning dehumanization and patterns of rhetoric targeting real people, I have to laugh. Her favorite Middle Eastern restaurant is a Nazi hangout. What are we doing?

Go pull the PAT sticker out of your window and ask local businesses to do the same. Stop giving money to the Portland Mercury and ask local businesses to do the same. Tell 50501PDX to go fuck themselves and organize your own smaller march.

Go bother your City Councilor (except EPG and Zimmerman). Ask why Jews in Portland have to be comfortable working with and organizing with people who hate us? Ask why only our safety gets sidelined “for the greater good.”

If they won’t answer the question honestly because they don't want to piss off antizionists during an election year? Vote for someone else.

Additional Reading:

Movement Against Antizionism Learning Toolkit