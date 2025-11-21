This builds on last week’s Emergency Response Part 2 - Alternate Realities. You should read that first.

Last Wednesday was quite the event at City Hall, and a huge victory for the majority of normal, sensible Portlanders. You’d hardly know it from reading our local papers. The only decent coverage I’ve found:

What hasn’t been discussed as much is the parade of lies that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and Councilors Angelita Morillo and Mitch Green relied on for their fight against the mayor. Plenty of Portlanders showed up to meet these, as well as simple confusion and ignorance, with compassion and facts. Two visions of Portland were on display — one grounded in reality and one a gross exaggeration. The language of forced labor camps and state sanctioned murder was used to describe cleaning up unsafe and illegal campsites and funneling people to shelter and services.

If you’re waiting for my take on what happened this Wednesday, don’t worry. I will be following this almost immediately with a sequel. Last week was bad for Angelita Morillo, but it had nothing on the week that followed.

November 12th, 2025 - Wasting Away Again in Morilloville

Councilor Morillo attempted to use a bland technical budget adjustment process to lash out at Mayor Keith Wilson’s Homelessness Plan (especially the part where we have laws again). For a nice refresher on how these battles tend to go, check out:

March feels forever ago. Here’s the full council session from last week:

Angelita had two proposals. First was her “AI price fixing” amendment to our affordable housing code, which would “add prohibition of anti-competitive rental practices including the sale and use of algorithmic devices.”

It’s a trash ordinance that might get the city sued but certainly won’t prevent price fixing, which is already illegal. It was tedious (again) and it got tabled for next time. We’ll come back to it soon. What everyone actually cared about last week was the second bit of Morillo’s Big Day:

Morillo 1

The session resumed at 3hr 11min. The agenda item was adopting the FY 2025-26 Fall Supplemental Budget. This would normally be a fairly routine process. It’s a fall adjustment to the budget reflecting our little financial shortfall. We’re talking very inside-baseball stuff like employee compensation set-asides. It normally isn’t very interesting, but because it’s the primary way the DSA can mess with Mayor Keith Wilson’s plans, it became interesting. Anything the council has to adopt, they can amend and Morillo had some ideas for the Technical Adjustment Ordinance (TAO).

Morillo 1 broke down as:

⬇️ Take $3.3m from Prosper Portland to “repair past harms transparently,”

⬇️ Reduce encumbrance carryovers by $4.5m

⬆️ Increase the general fund set-aside by $10m

⬇️ Reduce the Impact Reduction Program (IRP) by $4.3m .

⬆️ Oh, and put $1.5m into housing, immigrant, and refugee support plus $500k to East Portland for... safety stuff.

What’s an encumbrance carryover? How does a general fund set-aside work? That’s why you have a City Budget Office — the people who helped design the proposal Morillo was trying to amend. You aren’t supposed to worry about this stuff. The key takeaway here is what she was reducing and why.

Fucking over Prosper is just the DSA’s way of saying good morning, so none of that is surprising. The encumbrance carryovers were a little troubling, but the big news was the $4.3m cut to the IRP. Those are the crews who clean up trash around the city and, yes, remove homeless encampments if they meet certain criteria.

It’s important to note that this budget passed through the Finance Committee, but Morillo didn’t bring her amendment then. She waited until right before the full council heard it. Councilors Eric Zimmerman and Steve Novick called this out.

The proposed budget represented city staff and the mayor’s recommendation. Just like Budgetmania!, this situation could have been avoided with a simple “yes” vote. The hard work was already done by well compensated experts. Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG) highlighted that this was the fourth meeting over this proposed budget adjustment. Curiously, it was the first time we were hearing of Morillo 1 — almost as if she waited until the 11th hour to propose controversial changes. Zimmerman and EPG showcased what a great job the Mayor, Chief Financial Officer, and city staff did making these difficult decisions (their job) to highlight what Morillo was attempting.

Morillo begins speaking at 3hr 20min. Her staff gives a presentation in support of Morillo 1, then questions and a lengthy finance discussion.

Steve Novick is the first to hammer at this thing (3hr 41min). We saw the old Steve last Wednesday — sharp and critical. He asked about money being set aside for “ rental assistance, food assistance, etc.” and then established that they had no idea how much money Multnomah County spends on these things. He got Morillo to acknowledge some sweeps will still be done with this amendment. The goal was taking away money to reduce the number IRP can perform. The majority of camps are not removed. Morillo tripped up, claiming she wanted to focus on only the “worst case” sites instead of “every possible campsite.” Novick pointed out we already do that.

I’m just saying that I would’ve expected, before presenting a budget amendment that will force major policy choices, that you would’ve had a suggestion about discussion in the housing and homelessness committee about how the scoring rubric works, how the assessments are done, and what it would mean to reduce in terms of what kinds of camps are removed to adjust the, adjust the budget. That’s all I’m suggesting.

He looped back to rental assistance — questions like how many additional cases the money would help with. Morillo didn’t have the data. The whole fight was great and almost made me trust Steve Novick again. Almost.

The truth is that Morillo’s proposed money for rental assistance is a drop in the bucket compared to what the county already spends. The truth is that we, as a city and a county, spend far more helping people stay housed than on campsite removal.

Lie #1 - We would rather sweep than assist.

The claim that Portland is a cruel place, prioritizing NIMBY sensibilities and hiding the aesthetic blight of poverty. Portland would rather spend money “moving people around” than helping them. If you listen to all the testimony you will hear this repeated by Morillo’s supporters. The truth is that Portland and Multnomah County spend extraordinary amounts helping, or attempting to help, homeless residents.

Angelita’s best piece of BS during this argument: “ So what we’re saying is we’re trying to stop displacement in the first place and, um, human displacement is just not a value that I’m gonna stand behind this for this budget cycle.”

Human displacement as a value? Keith Wilson’s values? Portland’s values? Fuck off.

Money Talks

The budget team came out at 3hr 53min. They claimed the TAO is not meant as an opportunity for robust public involvement — it’s seasonal housekeeping to make sure we don’t run out of money, or to reallocate excess income in better years. Their discussion about set-asides, cost-of-living adjustments, and risk mitigation should be boring. You hire accountants for exactly this reason.

Lie #2 - Keith Wilson lied to/mislead/threatened Portlanders.

Zimmerman called out Morillo 1’s Encumbrance Carryover Reduction Table at 4hr 23min. He asked the Budget Office to prepare staffers to speak on impacts. Remember the Morillo vs Wilson fight I referenced last time? Once more, from Wilson’s email:

That’s not all. The amendment also takes away funds from domestic violence victims, more than a million dollars from our parks, $873,368 from the Portland Police Bureau, $251,363 from the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, $428,950 from the Portland Fire Bureau, and millions from our critical economic development efforts.

Morillo called this a lie, but it’s the truth. Was Keith politicking? Yes. Scaring us about the potential impacts of Morillo 1? Yes. Was he lying or misleading us? No.

Morillo jumped in at 4hr 26min, demanding that the “mayor’s cuts” be interrogated in the “same manner.” The problem is that the proposed TAO has already gone through a lengthy discussion process, with the bureaus! EPG shut her down but we’re only at 4hr 30 min and she is already coming unglued.

Commissioner Smith

Commissioner Councilor Loretta Smith weighed in at 4 hr 27min, tearing into the budget office and executive branch in her typical fashion. Smith was the potential 7th vote on this nightmare, in part because of her little war with Wilson’s administration. She wants to be a commissioner. Half the council seems to — exactly what Portland voted against. Smith can be useful but her entire approach is off-putting and I haven’t forgiven the Children’s Levy near-disaster.

Misc

Sameer Kanal put forward a sensible amendment to Morillo 1 — which wouldn’t be necessary if the whole thing failed. Mitch Green put forward an amendment to move the Ground Score’s GLITTER program from the IRP to the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS). The DSA likes Ground Score and don’t want cuts to affect them. It would also help prove Wilson “wrong” because he (correctly) pointed out GLITTER would be impacted by Morillo 1.

Finally, Mayor Keith Wilson gave his speech at 4hr 48min. It was pretty damn good.

I’ve heard from people from across the city and they feel blindsided. They feel cut out of this process. Confused by the shifting narrative and unclear answers from the council. Perhaps worst of all is in the rush to bring this amendment forward. It relies on bad information that does not acknowledge the immediate and severe hardship it would bring to neighborhoods. The amendment purports to protect and hold harmless certain programs like workforce development. This would not be the case. Once we fulfill our legal obligations to leases and other costs, there would not be enough funds left to fully support them. This would also take from parks right after we went to the taxpayers and asked for their support and faith... We are shifting to a new phase in my plan to end unsheltered homelessness in Portland. We are returning to enforcement on safety and sanitation, and we’re leading with compassion and outreach. And yes, that does involve arrests for open warrants. Let’s look at what some of these warrants involved multiple failures to appear for: theft, non-compliant sex offender identification, theft, meth and firearm possession, another with multiple felony warrants, assault of a public safety officer, forgery, failure to register as a sex offender, and that was just for last week. How many were arrested simply for camping? None. We had no arrest simply for camping. This is Portland. The justice system is never our first resort. For some, this will be an opportunity to resolve the issues that are keeping them on the street. Others must be held accountable for preying on our community, and none have suffered more from those crimes than our homeless neighbors. That said, we all know arrests aren’t a victory. Outreach is a victory. Shelter and pass off the street is a victory. What I’m most proud of is last week, the first week of our return to enforcement is the 39 people that were living on the street and accepted lifesaving shelter because we had the shelter available. Those are the best numbers we’ve seen in years. That’s the true victory. What’s more we expect to achieve similar results this week and every week going forward until we end the needless suffering and dying on the streets of Portland. For our most vulnerable, Portland’s progress is real, but it is fragile.

Public Testimony

Begins at 4hr 54min.

63% of speakers were against, 31% were for, and 6% had other statements. At least half of those who testified for Morillo 1 are DSA members, though not all identified themselves. It wasn’t a great showing for them. It was a great showing for normal Portlanders. We turned up and won. (Spoilers, I guess.)

You can find a detailed list, with timestamps, at:

Almost all of the speakers in support of the mayor were great. I could highlight my friends, but instead I want to point you to the trio of school administrators (Beven Byrnes, Bodo Heiliger, and Peyton Chapman), social worker Melanie Bobbett, Pearl resident Yasmin Sahul, and finally Diane Drum. She’s a progressive voice, possibly even a Democratic Socialist, and she puts the lie to the DSA’s claims.

When real estate developers, social workers, nurses, teachers, parents, homeowners, small business owners, immigrants, and industry lobbyists are all against your plan, alongside members of your own political movement... it’s safe to say you screwed up.

Lie #3 - We are just moving people around and KILLING THEM.

This was repeated throughout the support testimony — completely ignoring the help that has been offered to people who have their campsites removed (the minority of campers). Luckily many of the “no” testifiers challenged this lie. We are not “killing people” by cleaning up the worst campsites or pushing people toward services.

The first testifiers were Nick Boehm (4hr 54min) and Katie Lindsay (4hr 56min) from Ground Score Association. They supported the Green amendment to move GLITTER to another bureau. Lindsay also dunked on the Tozer settlement. I’ve been a supporter of Ground Score but this left me with a bad impression.

On the DSA end of things:

So: Warehouse prison labor camps that kill people and terrorize/rob our “most vulnerable.” That’s how deluded (or dishonest) this crowd was. Everything had the elevated rhetoric of the Green/Morillo/DSA vs Keith Wilson fight of the previous week. The descriptions of Wilson’s Homelessness Plan walked right up to calling him a Nazi without having the courage to just say it out loud. That’s ironic... but we’ll get to that next time.

Remember that these sweeps only take place in the absolute worst camps, and only after notice is posted. Arrests happen because of open warrants. This is the softest possible camping enforcement and it might as well be a purge to our DSA neighbors.

We also have to talk about the middle-aged white ladies of privilege parade: the highly educated, grey haired women who moved here decades ago, bought homes for under $200k (primarily in District 2 and 3) and seem to think Portland is failing because of capitalism. They voted for Jo Ann Hardesty, Chloe Eudaly, Sarah Iannarone, Angelita Morillo, and they’ll vote for every huckster cut from that cloth. Ladies, Portland is failing, in part, because of you and your mediocre husbands. Hating Walmart and fluoride has carried us as far as it’s going to. Step aside and let people with a better grasp of economic realities run things.

Former Street Roots volunteer Mary Emerson claimed Wilson plans to “sweep unhoused people out of existence.” Sara Fischer did her usual appeal to emotion without touching on Wilson’s plan or making coherent arguments against it. Edith Gillis praised Morillo and Green for moving Portland back toward humanity and hope. She also claimed anyone arguing for the Mayor’s plan had been fooled.

Jubilee Westergaard (8hr 9min) stole the show with her “suggestion.” The majority of speakers (and those who wrote in) were supportive of the mayor’s plan. It was a great moment for Portland unity. It was a good night, for most of us.

As testimony wrapped up, Eric Zimmerman (8hr 30min) announced:

I think it was some three hours ago I asked some questions about the impacts of reductions, and I’m waiting for those to still be spoken to. We were not allowed to hear answers about that. So, I will be a no on this... I’m not interested in incrementalism on something that stinks anyway. I’m gonna leave at six and I’m saying that because, luckily in this form of government, an absent vote is the same as a no vote and I’m gonna be a no vote all night long.

It all fell apart after this.

The Slog Toward the End

Sameer Kanal tried to amend Morillo 1. It failed. Then Loretta Smith brought Smith 1 to amend Morillo 1 (8hr 32min). After a budget conversation, this failed as well. Dan Ryan, Olivia Clark, and Eric Zimmerman left before the vote.

Then Council Vice President Tiffany Koyama Lane weighed in (8hr 42min):

…we need to be connecting people with services, not disconnecting them from what little support they have left and we really need you to come to us hopefully maybe tomorrow in our meeting with some really clear data to show us what progress looks like.

Completely detached from reality. Go listen to her full comments. It’s nonsense. Wilson responded (8hr 45min):

…just a couple things. We aren’t just moving people anymore. I hear people saying that it’s a game of whack-a-mole. That is so inhumane and not representative of what we are doing today... Last week we sheltered 39 people. The best week we’ve ever had... That’s what we’ve been building this last 10 months together that we talked about during the budget and so on. And we’re now experiencing the gains and the support and we’re no longer abandoning people to the street when our impact reduction program moves forward to care for somebody on the street. They’re there with outreach, they’re there with care, and they were there with immediate shelter. I went out this morning at 7:30 with my team. Urban Alchemy brought their van forward immediately, somebody went right into a tiny home. That’s what a system is supposed to look like that’s being built methodically based on care to end unsheltered homelessness, and we’re succeeding.

Avalos chimes in (8hr 47min), completely ignoring Wilson as well, to reinforce that idea about moving people around and forgetting about them. They either didn’t listen to what Wilson and the majority of speakers said, or chose to ignore it. Avalos then proposed a “friendly” amendment to save Prosper Portland. There are complex reasons here having to do with grocery stores fleeing East Portland and the threat of food deserts looming. This was smart from Avalos — listening to her whole community and not just toeing the Peacock line. Too bad Green and Morillo shut it down, “respectfully.” (8hr 56min) The DSA won’t help Prosper Portland, even if that means helping East Portland residents. Parkrose can just lose another grocery store.

Avalos moved the amendment anyway and it failed. Avalos and Dunphy tried to choose East Portland over the Peacock. Smith tried hard to help them. It didn’t work out. Fuck East Portland I guess? This was the saddest part of the evening. The whole thing is dead after this. There’s no seventh vote. There won’t even be a sixth. I do hope our East Portland Councilors learned something from this affair.

Green moved to transfer GLITTER away from the IRP. It passes but won’t matter.

Then Steve Novick stepped to the plate. (9hr 14min) He reiterated all of his earlier points. It sums everything up well - go watch it. This was Steve’s best night on council. I would vote for this guy.

It’s over at this point. You can watch Loretta defend sweeps. You can watch Morillo’s last stand (9hr 21min). She cites K Rambo as an expert. She continues to accuse the mayor of wrongdoing. This is how she loses — she’s a petulant little shit. Plus, she’s wrong. Green makes his own stand at 9hr 30min, echoing claims that we have all been misled. He also argues “sweeps do not work. They can’t work,” says “[he] cannot and will not support a policy of forcing people into those shelter beds,” and that “the Mayor’s grand plan to end unsheltered homelessness relies on violence.” Kanal speaks briefly and makes the most sense. The mayor finally fights Morillo at 9hr 36min. He’s still trying to sell her on reality. Bless his heart.

TKL and Avalos have already left. TKL calls back in to vote yes. Avalos doesn’t. With only 5 aye votes, Morillo 1 goes kicking and screaming into that good night. The budget is tabled for the next session.

Set aside all the ugliness and the lies — Portlanders from almost every walk of life showed up to support the mayor’s plan. Is it perfect? No, but it’s beginning to work. This was a huge victory for getting the majority of Portlanders back on the same page and... recalibrating our political reality? Also potentially saving us from economic collapse.

It would have been great to see (for example) Willamette Week cover this story. Or to see anyone zoom in on the fantastic and diverse group of Portlanders who showed up to fight the DSA on this silliness. Go watch those testimonies I took the trouble of time-stamping. There’s a lot of great stuff. To quote Mayor Keith Wilson again:

This is Portland. The justice system is never our first resort. For some, this will be an opportunity to resolve the issues that are keeping them on the street. Others must be held accountable for preying on our community, and none have suffered more from those crimes than our homeless neighbors. That said, we all know arrests aren’t a victory. Outreach is a victory. Shelter and pass off the street is a victory. What I’m most proud of is last week, the first week of our return to enforcement is the 39 people that were living on the street and accepted lifesaving shelter because we had the shelter available. Those are the best numbers we’ve seen in years. That’s the true victory.

I can get behind that.

Next time: One Battle After Another - Angelita Morillo gets a dose of her own medicine.