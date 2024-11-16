The dust is settling. Sophie Peel wrote a piece for Willamette Week on where the balance of power landed. Unions, the DSA, Non-Profits.

This quote is haunting:

“The election results are exactly what the Portland Metro Chamber feared when they opposed democratic reforms to City Council in the first place,” says Brian Denning, co-chair of the DSA in Portland. “Included amongst the new council will be both of our endorsed candidates, three members of DSA, and five councilors who signed our renters’ bill of rights pledge. We know the bosses and real estate interests will pivot to opposing our agenda—but we have the power of a working-class movement tired of political inaction here and abroad.”

They’re going to be very active for the next two years. The rest of us need to do two things.

Oppose all of it. Shatter this myth that we are “bought and paid for by large corporations and millionaires.” We are the majority of Portland. The artists, creators, business owners, parents, and volunteers who make this city what it is.

The trojan horse of progressivism needs to die. We need to laugh it back into the halls of academia and smoke-filled punk house basements where it belongs. I want normal, everyday people to get back to living their lives. I don’t want to explain what the Hegelian dialectic was or who “tankies” are and why they aren’t going to help you “resist” Trump.

We need to get back to our boring old liberal ideals that worked well enough in Portland until we overreacted to the 2016 election. There’s always room for improvement, but we’re lost. It’s time to go back to the last landmark on the map and try again.

A note on terminology and “divisive rhetoric.”

I will be referring to DSA members as Communists. If this bothers you because “there’s a difference between socialism and communism… etc,” I ask you to consider the following:

The DSA is composed of a number of different caucuses.

The Red Caucus is a “Communist” group within the DSA.

The Bread & Roses Caucus is one of the “Marxist” groups.

The Marxist Unity Group “stress the need to overthrow the U.S. Constitution.”

The Red Star Caucus grew out of San Francisco to promote…

WHO CARES?!

Stop thinking of these people as “Bernie Bros” who just want Scandinavian-style social democracy and robust safety nets.

I’ll be writing up a primer on Communism, Antifa, and what those three arrows you see at Timbers games are supposed to mean in the near future. Until then, if you ever feel lost, remember that nothing good or democratic is ever a two-word phrase ending in “socialism.” Democratic Socialism or National Socialism. It’s always authoritarian.

So how captured is Portland and when can we take her back?

Mayor

Next Election 2028

Keith Wilson, Liberal - Probably good news. His ambitious plan to “End Unsheltered Homelessness” might work (even if it isn’t “the end”). If it does, we’ll be in a much better place over the next two years. I’m asking Portlanders to throw their weight behind this plan as we have no better proposals on the table. Let’s form a coalition of sanity behind Keith and do some good.

District 1

Next Election 2028

Candace Avalos, The Architect, Progressive - Bad News. She built this mousetrap and she’s the top beneficiary. She will bend the knee to the groups that got her here.

Loretta Smith, The Career Politician, Liberal - Good enough. Smith has a history of decent proposals and accomplishments. I wasn’t blown away by her campaign, but she’s one of the adults in the room.

Jamie Dunphy, The Practical Progressive - Too early to tell. I’m hopeful based on this answer he gave me:

I have not been endorsed by nor have I sought the endorsement of DSA. I'm unapologetically a progressive, but I believe that my record and campaign demonstrate that I'm exceptionally reasonable and laser focused on real, tangible, results that actually make people's lives better. I'm deeply disinterested in performative politics, and have built my career on coalition building and solving problems and delivering results.

District 2

Next Election 2028

Dan Ryan, the Current Commissioner, Liberal - Good news. We can trust Dan to at least vote against the worst proposals. Dan and I are hated by the same people and I see him as a natural ally.

Sameer Kanal, the Default Communist - Bad News. Nothing sets Sameer apart. He’s cookie-cutter DSA. Just read their proposals. That’s what he stands for.

Elana Pirtle-Guiney, the Cypher, Progressive - Too early to tell. I’m less than hopeful. I never got a good picture of what Pirtle-Guiney is about. She’s friendly with the DSA but I’m not sure how much she understands their real priorities.

District 3

Next Election 2026

Steve Novick, the Old Portland Pick, Liberal - Too early to tell. Steve is one of the only councilors to receive a 25% vote share without single transferrable vote. An obvious contender for “locker room leader.”

Tiffany Koyama Lane, the Teacher, Communist - Bad News. Heavily involved in the Teachers' Strike, “Preschool for All,” and “Palestine in the Classroom.”

Angelita Morillo, the TikTok Pundit, Progressive - Bad News. Honorary DSA Member. I practically was Angelita when I was her age. I should not have been on the city council and neither should she.

District 4

Next Election 2026

Olivia Clark, the Inevitable, Liberal - Good news. Olivia won an even higher percentage of her district than Steve Novick. She’s my pick for Council President. I feel confident I can work with her and that she understands what Portland needs.

Mitch Green, the Economist, Communist - Bad news. DSA Member and the loudest champion for the items on The People’s Platform. Mitch would bankrupt our city fast enough to impress a Soviet Minister.

Eric Zimmerman, the Veteran, Liberal - Good news. Eric can get things done. He’s been around the halls of government for as long as I’ve been in Portland. He knows how to build coalitions, how to get votes, and probably where a few of the bodies are buried. He may be instrumental in holding the coalition of sanity together.

The Coalition of Sanity

Keith Wilson, Mayor.

If Jamie Dunphy and/or Elana Pirtle-Guiney can be convinced to vote for effective and popular solutions, we can hold out for 2 years and start getting these DSA members off the council. Remember that Portland loves to see a one-term politician. Let’s make sure they know who to be dissatisfied with.

Figure out which of these people you can work with and start doing it. Be heard and get your needs met. Put pressure on Dunphy and Pirtle-Guiney. Show them we can support them if they support us.

I’m going to work on drawing a map of how we got here, where the money is coming from, and who we need to hold accountable. This has been cooking for years and it was shockingly effective. I believe we just experienced a soft coup and I plan on proving that over the next few months.

I read today that “this election proves you don’t mess with Portland’s unions.”

Challenge accepted.