Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Javier's avatar
Javier
Nov 16Edited

Awesome analysis Max! I’m nowhere as optimistic as you are but glad you are! Unfortunately the voters spoke and it was a “doubling down” on far left progressive ideology. It seems most pragamatic voters (the ones who brought us Gonzalez and Vasquez) didn’t show up, moved away or decided they like the status quo

I seriously doubt Jamie Dunphy and Elana Pirtle-Guiney are going to help…they’re status quo type of people. I’ve basically given up on Portland…I’ll be here a few more years but then will be moving on…know any good purple communities? :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Max Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture