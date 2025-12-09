Let’s start with another reading assignment:

It’s not about Israel/Palestine itself. Rather, it’s about how reactions to the issue are corroding institutions and revealing dangerous pathologies. What happens in Gaza is beyond almost anyone’s control; what happens to kosher delis, universities, and civic discourse around us is not.

I also referenced “I Hope Freddie deBoer Learns to Read Someday” last time. This passage stuck out to me (emphasis mine):

[deBoer] knows the Palestinian movement is failing to achieve material gains. He knows that attempts to justify sister city revisions or municipal investigations of weapons manufacturing would be horrendously humiliating displays. He knows he cannot possibly justify boycotting a falafel shop because the owner was born in the wrong country.

“Horrendously humiliating displays,” or our titular...

Jewish Humiliation Rituals

Reader, I have so many to choose from over the last two weeks.

There was the “Free Palestine” chant at our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. That was ugly, stupid, but also obvious. The Jimenez family should apologize, but they won’t. ‘Criticizing Israel isn’t antisemitism’ or whatever they have to tell themselves to plaster over what happened - an ‘indigenous rights activist’ who believes Jews are white colonizers from Poland waved a giant flag on stage and led a chant for ‘indigenous solidarity.’ Kawthar Nukshai believes the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs are cousins with Palestinians. Reality issues rear their ugly head again, but only the Jews are particularly affected. That’ll teach Portland to do Christmas Land Acknowledgments, I guess.

Then there’s the mass of drooling idiot celebrities clamoring to “Free Barghouti!” I’ve mentioned Marwan in the past. Please read Jonathan Sacerdoti’s Marwan Barghouti isn’t the ‘Palestinian Mandela’.

This is the uncomfortable truth that Western petitioners refuse to admit. Their image of Barghouti as a peace-seeking statesman is not only unmoored from reality, but also profoundly insulting to the victims of his actions, and to the concept of justice itself.

Actor/comedian/writer Stephen Fry signed on to the demand. He joins fools like Hannah Einbinder and Miriam Margolyes. (when you’re in that company, you’ve made mistakes) This is also Stephen, years ago:

The only reason people do not know much is because they do not care to know. They are incurious. Incuriosity is the oddest and most foolish failing there is.

Maybe Sir Fry should read... himself. Again, Jews end up on the losing end of these reality fissures. Barghouti is a murderer and a terrorist, not a political prisoner.

Then there was the Multnomah County Proclamation Number 43 where they invited the only Jews they seem to know, terrorist sympathizer Maxine Fookson and her fringe JVP compatriots, to center Palestine and “Proclaim December 9, 2025 as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime in Multnomah County, Oregon.”

Ah yes, the possibility of genocide in Multnomah County. Whatever would we do without Jessica Vega Pederson here to prevent these atrocities? A special ‘fuck you’ to the cosponsors who should know better: Meghan Moyer and Vince Jones-Dixon.

And then there’s New York City Mayor-elect Zohran “look em up” Mamdani stacking his transition team with antisemites instead of moderating like Democrats said he would. That’s cool. It’s not like there’s a letter signed by nearly 1200 Rabbis imploring politicians to resist this movement to “delegitimize the Jewish community and encourage and exacerbate hostility toward Judaism and Jews.”

Given all that, it might seem weird I want to discuss investments. The joke’s right there but I’m not going to make it.

Last time I mentioned Councilor Mitch Green’s awkward Hillsdale Neighborhood Association meeting. At that meeting he claimed that no city time or money had been spent on his “investigation pledge.” So, of course, now it’s time to start spending time and money on it. Better to be a bit sneakier about things, though.

Just Asking Questions About Investments

At the November 10th Finance Committee Session, they were presented with Resolution 37723: Adopt City of Portland Investment Policy. You can watch the video here. The item begins at 35min and public comment is at 1hr 15min.

As usual, this was meant to be a simple resolution. The Finance Committee learned about our investment strategies and all of the industries we aren’t allowed to invest in.

The city’s policy is based on some guidelines provided by the state of Oregon, certainly, but we also have further added additional provisions to our policy that really focus on the needs of the city, making sure that we are investing in very sound, stable, and safe investments. Several years ago the city council and community provided some input to the treasury division and the city. In looking at our investment policy in terms of social responsibility, and over the years we’ve evolved the policy that we’re presently using today. The most recent revisions to that policy occurred in 2021.

Those 2021 changes were requested by Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility around nuclear and fossil fuel investments. Portland has a long list of industries we aren’t allowed to invest in. Here’s Councilor Steve Novick:

I think that I was actually the first counselor to propose kind of a socially responsible investment policy for the corporate investments back in like 2014/2015. And at the time, I mean, I started off saying, let’s not invest in Walmart.

Thanks Steve. That’s just swell.

This year’s conversation was largely around whether we should change our “not these industries” policy to a “not these companies” one with city staff arguing it might be better to just divest from corporate bonds altogether, rather than saddle determining which companies are sufficiently moral on a city employee. Councilor Mitch Green asked about opportunity costs for totally divesting from corporate bonds. $6 million annually was the answer.

No one has mentioned Israel yet, so why am I making this about Jews? Look at the public comments. They were mostly Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members and almost every speaker mentioned Israel or the BDS movement. This was the DSA prepping for a Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) resolution. They were saying it even if Mitch wasn’t.

The question is “why?” What is the DSA’s obsession with increasing costs while shrinking revenues? That’s all this would do. Setting up some additional “Human Rights Committee” to go over our investments because we don’t trust our staff will cost time and money. To do what? Sell our Intel bonds? Ditch Microsoft? We’ve already done a version of this several times, with seemingly increased frequency as the city’s financial outlook got worse.

On the option of just dumping the whole portfolio, the DSA (and Steve Novick) were clear: not good enough. Individual corporations need to be called out for their evils by name. This whole thing is stupid, but it’s what you get when the rich old hippies from District 3 get to elect 25% of the council in this nonsense RCV+STV voting system even they don’t understand. They only know In Our America... “Walmart bad! Gaza good! Pfizer back to being bad after being good for a few years! No human is illegal on stolen land! Saying ‘the Zionist State’ isn’t a red flag. Something about Trump. Epstein files. Chinga la migra. Ronald Reagan!”

Loretta Smith Gets Involved

The resolution got passed on to full council without amendment. Mitch didn’t propose any, probably knowing they’d get struck down in committee where he was surrounded by adults. Not so in the full council! That’s Peacock Country.

The session was December 3rd, last week. Something really nice happened that day but I’m coming back to it next time. We’re here to talk about the Jews. The item is at 4hr 38min.

Novick opens by saying he’s interested in taking up the topic of “ethical investing” but doesn’t want to rush to amend a simple resolution. The problem is Councilor Sameer Kanal dropped a little late night amendment on council. The Snake of Camas strikes again! Meet Kanal 1:

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Council urges the Administration to develop, in collaboration with interested Council offices, options for an Ethical Investment Policy and present them to the full City Council in a public meeting by August 31, 2026, so that feedback received in this meeting can inform the 2026 City of Portland Investment Policy;

This kicks the can down the road a bit while giving “interested Council offices” an opportunity to work with the administration, out of the spotlight, to build their BDS bullshit. Think I’m wrong? Let’s go to the public comment again. (4hr 49min)

Speakers who made it about Israel and/or accused Israel of genocide and/or apartheid: 100%

Most found a way to link Israel to ICE. Lots of keffiyehs, lots of coded hate and lies cloaked in ‘anti-war’ and ‘human rights’ language. Please go back to that Yassine Meskhout piece if you need a refresher on what’s wrong about all this. You could also read this piece from Palestinian writer John Aziz. This is ugly and counterproductive.

I want to highlight one specific speaker at 4hr 55min:

My name is Dr. Sammy Ortoleva. I’m a queer Palestinian and I’m active in the Oregon for Human Rights Coalition. I am here because killing Palestinians is profitable. I’m here because there is no ceasefire and the genocide in Gaza continues.

In Ta-Nehisi Coates’s reckoning, Sammy is black and I am white. This is all so fucking stupid. This little shit sat in front of council twice (he was at the committee hearing) to speak on the horrors of “the Zionist State” and spout conspiracy theories.

Maybe I’m being unfair. Maybe I’m just tired of these kids wrapped in stolen cloth spouting eliminationist rhetoric for adoring progressive audiences. My guess is that Sammy discovered a few years back he wasn’t just a “normal white guy” and the little bit of spice he had access to was a real source of cultural currency. Plus, being antisemitic is empowering, I would assume — it’s the only explanation I can think of.

The core issue is that Jews have to watch guys like him every day now. We can’t get away from them and their little comfort keffiyehs. That shit isn’t Palestinian, by the way. It was Iraqi and Mesopotamian until Sammy’s dream guy Yasser Arafat co-opted it. It had a beautiful meaning. Now it gives off “the last thing I get to see before one of these goons finally works up the courage to purge some Zios.”

Fun fact! Arafat was a nationalist and a socialist... hmm. That’s wild. It’s almost like there’s a thread running through all of this. A certain sympathetic stance?

District Three, you were the worst. I fully support building 16 story buildings all over you. You can call it colonization if it helps — I gotta get these prices down somehow. I’m gonna stick a Walmart Neighborhood Market in the ground floor of all of them and make sure they sell Israeli couscous and Bamba.

Where was I going with this? Oh yeah. Loretta.

Discussion

5hr 35min - Kanal formally moves Kanal 1. Novick is a “no” right off the bat, but for very Novick reasons. Green dances around the issue like a coward. Just say BDS Mitch! Are you afraid of losing in 2026? You’re going to either way. Go down fighting! Angelita Morillo cheers on the testimony because no one hates Israel like a boring twenty-something with a personality disorder. She mentions that the policy is “neutral” (not about Israel), but we all know that’s bullshit.

Local Communists and antisemitic weirdos: please have the courage of your convictions. If you wanna go full-BDS, say it. Don’t make me put together a supercut of you drooling over the idea of punishing Israel and then, when you see that isn’t polling well in your neighborhood, you act like Tiffany Koyama Lane. Council only has room for one empty-headed fake-nice socialist.

Loretta Smith steps in it at 5hr 44min. She claims this isn’t about “specific countries or companies” and she’s going to support the amendment. Smith is either being stupid here or pretending. This is that “just asking questions” thing again. Eric Zimmerman tries to talk her out of it but she brushes him off.

Dan Ryan asked whether screwing with the investment portfolio could negatively affect our own municipal bond rating. The answer is yes, of course it can. He also asks about cost. Yes, it will cost money and time. Thank you Dan. I have never needed you to be pro-Israel. I need you to be pro-logic and pro-making/saving some damn money.

President Elana Pirtle-Guiney called out the 9pm delivery of Kanal 1 and the pattern of empty weeks stretching out ahead of a vote with last minute amendments fired off by DSA councilors. I’ll also add, just like their other amendments, the public testimony seemed at odds with the actual language. We saw this with Kanal’s PSR nonsense. EPG is a no. Her best moment is at 6hr 7min:

I’m being told that it’s not about a single action or country or company or value. I’m hearing testimony that is calling out specific actions and countries and companies and values. I don’t like voting for things that have preconceived outcomes, especially when I’m told they don’t. And I’m not comfortable moving in the direction of another city or county’s answer if that answer leaves somebody having to make these decisions in a way that we’ve heard from our staff, they really don’t want us to do. I don’t know if these examples do that or not, because we haven’t had the time to ask the questions that would let me know if this iterative process is truly an open-ended process to get us to good policy, or if this is really just a setup for a preconceived outcome. And I’m not comfortable with that.

Koyama Lane spouts nonsense, continuing to pretend she knows less than she does. We periodically get a glimpse of a deeply manipulative person behind the dumb teacher mask. I’m not saying she’s secretly brilliant, but she is astoundingly dishonest.

At 6hr 10min Loretta Smith makes sure I will not vote for or endorse her again:

I’m voting for this, not because I’m trying to get one step closer to eliminating particular countries or companies. I think it’s important for us to have the conversation to see what we can do. I don’t think that we have the market on moral and ethical decisions. I do think we owe our constituency some thought leadership here in getting some information. I wanna be very clear. This is not, I’m not voting for this because I’m trying to get one step closer to taking investments outta Israel. I wanna be real clear about that. That’s not why I am doing this.

Okay, but Loretta, you have a council that is 50% BDS supporters. When you “have these conversations” between now and the next election, how’s that gonna play out? You cannot be this gullible.

I know a lot of folks have talked to many of my colleagues about Israel, but this is not it... this is a broader conversation that I’m trying to have. And I do not want anyone leaving here today saying... because I got some calls and said that Councillor Smith is trying to support a resolution that’s gonna take money from Israel. No, that’s not what Councillor Smith is doing here today. And I don’t wanna give anybody a false impression on what I’m trying to solve for here. I’m trying to solve for information to have a baseline of information of how we spend our money. ‘cause for sure, I am a capitalist for real.

She goes on to claim she won’t accept losing any money in this process, but at least Sameer Kanal was honest. He knows this will lose money. Green and Novick also acknowledged this will likely lead to a decrease in income. Loretta Smith is the only one in the room who seems to misunderstand the situation. Seems to.

Or she’s full of shit.

Kanal 1 passes (Aye (8): Green, Avalos, Dunphy, Smith, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Novick; Nay (3): Zimmerman, Ryan, Pirtle-Guiney; Absent (1): Clark) and then the resolution passes as amended. Novick flipped, and I have no idea what happened with Olivia Clark.

Here’s where we are:

We are going to spend more money to consider making less money. We are also opening the door to a BDS conversation in a more formal way. That’s all that happened — a waste of money and time, plus additional opportunities to screech about Israel and make Jewish Portlanders who don’t hate their parents enough to join JVP feel like shit. This is what Mitch Green and the rest of the DSA wanted, and they got it.

Those other cities/universities Kanal mentioned in his amendment? Their “neutral” investment policies? They’re all brand new (untested) and they were all hailed as BDS victories. None of it was neutral, but only the public testimony was honest about it.

This won’t be the end of this conversation, and Loretta Smith wedged the door open for more BDS bullshit in the future. When we lose money on this, don’t let her forget it.

Next time, some good news. I promise!