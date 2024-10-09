In a banner year for antisemitism, I thought that last update could put this subject to bed re: this election.

But of course, the First Anniversary of October 7th was still to come.

I was not prepared.

The Portland DSA promoted protests all weekend leading up to this “Week of Rage” beginning with October 7th 2024 - the One Year Anniversary of the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

I don’t need to explain October 7th to you, but I may need to explain this image:

This is a screenshot of the Portland DSA Instagram account on October 7th 2024 celebrating a caterpillar smashing through the Israeli security fence. Kicking off a massacre that I struggle to describe even a year later without tears.

The ✊. The crowd waiting to carry out unspeakable crimes that would kick off a war we are still grappling with a year later. The rape. The murder. The taking of over 200 hostages, many of whom are still captive. The videos of these crimes they happily posted online.

Take a moment, if you aren’t Jewish or can’t quite wrap your head around this, to imagine that yellow fist ✊ over an image of the World Trade Center moments before the first tower was hit.

Power to the people!

Viva la revolución!

Intifada Intifada!

Glory to our martyrs!

Now imagine the local news ignoring it. A local political group with two popular candidates in the City Council race and massive endorsements from labor and civic groups cheering for terrorism and it doesn’t lead the nightly news.

I don’t know why I’m surprised. On Saturday, one of the Portland DSA’s most notorious members, PAT educator Olivia Katbi, gave a speech to an adoring keffiyah wrapped crowd about Jewish money controlling the US political system.

Olivia brushing up on her speech.

These people have suffered no real consequences. They have the backing of their unions, local political groups, businesses, and even churches and community centers.

It’s time that stopped. It’s time to ask every single one of these supporters how they could possibly back the Portland DSA at this point. They haven’t been “democratic socialists” in years. Many of the national DSA’s highest profile members left over the group’s turn to transparent antisemitism.

This was well reported but faded from consciousness because most Americans aren’t Jewish and don’t even know what the DSA is.

Here’s a quick refresher with most political biases represented:

The shared October 7th post was removed from Instagram, but after appeal, Working Class History got the decision reversed.

They also archive stories on their website. So let’s see what they had to say.

On 7 October 2023, after decades of ethnic cleansing, illegal occupation, and apartheid, armed Palestinians, led by Hamas, broke out of Gaza and attacked Israel. Since 2007, Gaza had been subject to a blockade which destroyed its economy and left one million residents without enough food, while over 5000 were killed in Israeli attacks. Over the same period, over 1500 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and Israel, and thousands of terrorist attacks by Israeli settlers took place. While the October 7 assault was ongoing, the Israeli army gave the Hannibal directive, instructing troops to kill Israeli civilians and soldiers in order to stop them being taken hostage. By the time the attack was over, at least 314 Israeli soldiers and 809 civilians were dead, and 252 had been taken hostage, with the intention of exchanging them for some of the 2500 Palestinian hostages held without charge in Israel. Israel immediately began attacking Gaza, with many officials indicating clear genocidal intent. The defence minister called Palestinians “human animals” and said that energy, food and water would be cut off from civilians. Similarly, the deputy Knesset speaker said Israel should be “erasing the Gaza Strip from the face of the earth”, and the heritage minister said there were “no uninvolved civilians” so they should drop a nuclear bomb. Since then, over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 15,000 children, with at least 10,000 more missing. The dead include over 100 journalists, 500 health workers, and 280 aid workers. 90% of the population has been displaced, 80% of buildings in Gaza have been destroyed, including every university, 80% of schools, and 90% of hospitals have been damaged or destroyed. Aryeh Neier, a Jewish Holocaust survivor and founder of Human Rights Watch, like many other experts determined that “Israel is engaged in genocide against Palestinians in Gaza”.

“Journalism” Henry Ford could be proud of.

What Should We Do?

This is my ask of you. Don’t let any of these groups off the hook.

Carmen Rubio endorses DSA candidates. Ask her why.

Several City Council candidates organize alongside the DSA. Ask them why.

The unions endorse them. Share the screenshots/links and ask them to defend their decision.

The Portland Teachers Association leadership are majority card carrying DSA members. Demand new elections.

Double Mountain’s Overlook Taproom hosts Portland DSA’s public events. Let them know how that reflects on their business.

Start asking people why a hateful, pro-terror, anti-American group is so easily tolerated here. We would never support or ignore an openly antisemitic right-wing political group in our city. It’s time for that to work across the political spectrum.

There is no room in Portland for the DSA.

I will not support labor efforts, “stand with teachers,” vote for candidates, donate to causes, or frequent businesses connected to the Portland DSA.

Start making your support for these people and organizations contingent on their support for ALL PORTLANDERS.