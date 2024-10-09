Recalibrate Portland

Javier
Nov 19Edited

If you want to see some of the anti-Semitic individuals at PSU here is a link. You can filter it for Oregon. Many faculty at PSU show up.

https://canarymission.org/professionals

Javier
Nov 19

Here is some information on Olivia Katbi-Smith. I haven't vetted it…but it looks very concerning. Here are some of her posts

:“Israel was founded via ethnic cleansing.”

Olivia Katbi-Smith, Twitter, Jul 15 2018

“F**k Israel...From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Olivia Katbi-Smith, Facebook, May 14 2018

“hey just popping in to remind you that Israel is an apartheid state.”

Olivia Katbi-Smith, Facebook, Jul 19 2018

“Long live the intifada”

Olivia Katbi-Smith, Facebook, May 15 2018

“Solidarity with all my comrades in JVP who have been blacklisted from Israel. I am proud to know and work alongside you.”

Olivia Katbi-Smith, Facebook, Jan 9 2018

https://canarymission.org/individual/Olivia_Katbi-Smith

1 reply by Max Steele
