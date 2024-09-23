After almost a month of deliberating, following up with candidates, and attending a few more small events I am ready to share my updated, more considered opinion.

This is the hard hitting, completely unprofessional rambling (we will not call it journalism!) you subscribe for.

Okay, let’s make sure I can never run for office!

Mayor

Rene Gonzalez ⬆️

I attended Trinity Episcopal Cathedral’s Sunday Forum for Mayoral Candidate Rene Gonzalez. I was the only Jew in the room but those Episcopalian church ladies go out of their way to make sure you feel welcome. It was lovely.

So, how did Rene do?

He was amazing. This wasn’t the Rene Gonzalez I’d seen before. He was candid, vulnerable even. I’m used to a loud, charismatic speaker who goes in knowing his talking points, punches each of them, and gets out while the energy is still high. This was a more revealing Rene. He absolutely won me over for those 50 minutes.

I wasn’t sure it would be a friendly room for him, but he seemed comfortable talking about his faith and his moral vision for leadership. A moment that stood out was him speaking about the mandate for his staff to return to the office 5 days a week. How two of his female staffers had been assaulted this year. How that weighed on his conscience even though he stands by the policy. He came off as humble, compassionate, and relatable.

He didn’t race from talking point to talking point. He circled and was careful with his speech as he got to the clearest version of what he wanted to say. He spoke about our moral obligation to help those who can’t or won’t ask for it. He praised the intentions that led to many of our failing policies, but argued for forgiveness and redemption.

I planned on voting for Rene as a means to an end. He’s the most controversial mayoral candidate and I expect to anger a few friends when I endorse him. (Spoilers)

I need Portland to work again and I think Gonzalez in the mayor’s office could help push us back there. Most of the candidates I’m endorsing for city council want him as their mayor.

The Rene Gonzalez I saw Sunday morning can win this election. And I want him to.

Mingus Mapps 🚫

Portlanders, specifically black East Portlanders have been spending the month disabusing me of the notion that “I’m a Mapps guy.”

At the Future Portland endorsement party I got my first taste of criticism for Keith Wilson and even more East Portlanders worked to correct me on my “relatable misreading of Mapps.”

We’ve all been there. You’ll learn.

Message received! Mingus what did you do to traumatize these people?!

County Commissioners

Both races had their City Club “forums”. I can’t imagine anyone is fence sitting at this point. Vadim Mozyrsky and Sam Adams are the obvious choices. This is Easy Mode.

City Council

District 1

Cayle Tern 🚫

Oh Cayle. I’ve been looking at APANO’s political stances more closely. It’s a bad scene and I think they’re a net negative for Portland’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Horrible political endorsements, faux-progressive nonsense policies, and the constant lurking shadow of anti-Israel obsession. If you’re looking to work with groups that serve the best interests of the AAPI community in Portland, I’ll point you to the White Lotus Foundation.

Jamie Dunphy ⬆️

I followed up with Jamie over his progressive politics and whether he stood with the DSA. Here’s what he had to say:

Hi Max, I have not been endorsed by nor have I sought the endorsement of DSA. I'm unapologetically a progressive, but I believe that my record and campaign demonstrate that I'm exceptionally reasonable and laser focused on real, tangible, results that actually make people's lives better. I'm deeply disinterested in performative politics, and have built my career on coalition building and solving problems and delivering results.

District 2

Elana Pirtle-Guiney 🚫

Endorsed by too many of the wrong people. Keeps the wrong company. Sorry Elana. Too many safer choices. Can’t risk it. You’re out.

Dan Ryan ⬆️

Dan Fucking Ryan.

I was not prepared for the lovely conversation I had with this man. Maybe it was the 1.5 IPAs I had, maybe he’s just super charismatic, or maybe… just maybe I underestimated him entirely.

He knew what my Parks Department complaint was before I’d even made it. He was 2 steps ahead of me on every issue. The conversation was fun, hilarious, and more than a bit emotional. I would grab a slice of pizza with Dan Ryan any day.

This is what I love about Portland. I can sit down with the people running for office and get a real conversation. I also get to chat with people who like or dislike them and ask why.

District 3

Jon Walker ⬆️

Jon did a Reddit AMA and addressed any concerns I had. I also got to speak with him on two more occasions in September and he impressed me more each time. In a district of crazies, he’s facing an uphill battle and I need you to support this guy. Throw some money at him if you can.

Jesse Cornett ⬆️

Jesse is a progressive with a spine. Or, as he puts it, a progressive who lives in reality. He stood up to PAT and he’s caught second-hand antisemitic harassment because of it. He’s not my candidate but I’m happy to recommend him to all my progressive friends. If he’s the most progressive choice in District 3, I will sleep soundly.

Daniel DeMelo ⬆️

Daniel’s house got vandalized for accepting a Police Union endorsement. Daniel is everything Portland’s left should be looking for. He’s also a great guy. Send a message to the assholes by sending Daniel to City Hall.

I know I can’t actually rank him higher because he’s my top choice already but I’m offering to go clean his stairs myself if this keeps happening.

District 4

Sarah Silkie 🚫

Sarah can kick rocks after her stunt with Chad Lykins (see me on the topic).

Lisa Freeman 🚫

Lisa sinks from a “pass” to a hard “no”. Policy, endorsements, the company she keeps. I could go on. She’s very smart and friendly. Doesn’t matter in the end.

Andra Vltavin 🚫

Andra has no chance, but they are a ridiculous far-left antisemite and I want to put them on your radar. The only harder no you’ll get from me is…

Chad Lykins 🚫🚫🚫

I will never stop shit-talking Chad Lykins. You can do so much better District 4. We are spoiled for choices. Not this guy.

Olivia Clark ⬆️

Let’s end things on a positive note! I met with Olivia Clark and she impressed me. She won’t benefit from my endorsement. At this point in the race, Clark feels like an unstoppable force backed by a perfect mix of the “right people” to get into office. But a promising inevitability isn’t a bad thing.

Getting to “7”

We need 7 sensible candidates on this council. Minimum. Because of how our ranked choice works, “all of Portland” is going to get someone on this council who represents them. Wing-nuts are almost unavoidable so we need to move past thinking we can get a perfect 12.

I’m finishing up the endorsements this week. Struggling with how exactly to present my argument. Do I give you just who I love and hate? Do I make an argument for a more practical choice to try to reach that 7 at the expense of a candidate who I like on a personal level but has a slim chance of winning?

November is going to be wild. I’m hopeful. Let’s get this city back on track!

Thanks for reading and sharing.