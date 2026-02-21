Recalibrate Portland

Ollie Parks
Ollie Parks

"Wednesday night’s Council Meeting was interrupted by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and their Revoke the Permit crowd . . ."

Would it kill The Oregonian either to learn exactly who the "demonstrators" they're covering really are and name their organization or, if they already know (which has been my suspicion all along), let the public in on the story? That's not going to stigmatize the hooligans more than they already are in opinion of most Portlanders.

Michael Constan
3d

It was the Socialists For Freedom of the Road, not the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Or maybe it was the Road to Freedom Socialist organization. Could it be the Judean People's Front or the People's Front for Judea? The truth comes out...Portland's a Monty Python skit! Unfortunately, you actually have to live with it. My sincerest thoughts of sympathy for all of you.

