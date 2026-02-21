Correction: I originally referred to Professor Ramin Farahmandpur as an associate professor. The piece has been changed to reflect his correct title.

I understand that many of you want to talk about the budget, and I’ve got a big piece coming, but this week was too weird to skip. It was a lot of little stories so we’re going to do a TGIF-style post as an homage to Nellie Bowles’s column in the Free Press. Here’s a roundup of the best and worst I saw in Portland politics over the last week or so.

► A Little Critical Race Theory. PSU Professor Ramin Farahmandpur wrote From the Classroom to City Hall - Race, Class, Identity, and Political Speech on the Portland City Council about Angelita Morillo’s racial politics during the Council President Vote. My favorite bit is the footnote:

The caucus referred to throughout this paper is known as “the progressive caucus,” abbreviated “p-cauc” or “peacock.” The progressivism movement, however, refers to a liberal democratic reform ideology, not democratic socialism, and has therefore been misapplied to the group of six Portland city councilors who broadly identify with democratic socialism.

I agree with Farahmandpur at least as often as I disagree with him. Democratic Socialism is not progressive, especially in its current form. Elana Pirtle-Guiney is a progressive. Sharon Meieran is a progressive. The DSA is something else.

► Calling Bullshit. Partnership for Progress put out With Enemies Like These, Who Needs Friends? Portland DSA’s “Enemies List” Reveals the Politics of Purity over Progressivism, replying to the DSA conspiracy chart that falsely accuses me of being a “podcast bro.” That is libel! I podcast socially and never more than once a month. I would accept self-important blogger, Substack hack, or newsletter narcissist.

The list is remarkable — not for exposing any wrongdoing, but for revealing exactly how radical and out of touch Portland DSA has become. Their enemies aren’t captains of industry or corrupt machine politicians. They are mainstream Democrats, a lifelong labor champion who came out of retirement to rebuild Portland’s AFL-CIO chapter, and one of Portland’s most generous arts philanthropists. The list reveals a stark truth: the DSA has become so radicalized and insulated that they view the very people building housing, funding schools, and sustaining the arts as their primary adversaries.

► Parody is tough when you have no sense of humor. Bob Weinstein had some fun of his own with The DSA Chart in Comrades, Enemies, and the Trump-Palin Playbook, Or How Portland DSA Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Authoritarian Tactics. It’s a silly piece with its tongue lodged firmly in its cheek. The DSA didn’t get it.

Environmental attorney, former rich kid from a politically connected family, and Lake Oswego resident Nick Caleb accused Weinstein of “crashing out” over on Bluesky because Nick is in his forties but listens to Hasan Piker and wants to sound cool to the internet-brained zoomers who follow him. I could make a “cringe” joke here but I’m also in my forties and I’m not trying to cultivate a following of children.

► Red Scares and Jewish Treachery, Speaking of Nick Caleb, he had his own little fit after Fox News ran a story on Congress looking into the DSA as part of a larger investigation over malign foreign influence. The trouble is that the story has teeth. It’s based, in part, on work by the Network Contagion Research Institute. Here’s what Caleb had to say about both the article and the NCRI report:

Read this report lmao

These people are idiots & hacks.

Please don’t look at the international influence revealed in the Epstein files (Israel)! We’ll just start accusing everyone else of being anti-American!

You’ll never guess who funds this institute.

We’ve got the Epstein/Israel conspiracy and then he points out that the NCRI is funded, in part, by Jews. What the fuck? This is Henry Ford level hate and conspiracy theory. We’re way past “antizionism isn’t antisemitism” conversations. I have no clue where the daylight is between Nick Caleb and Nick Fuentes. I guess one of them likes trans people?

Surely Nick just made the one post. He’s been more careful about his criticism of Israel. I haven’t seen him cross the line into naked bigotry before — at least not publicly. He’s not usually mainlining Alex Jones level globalist lizard people crap…

► Not Deni too! In another Nick Caleb post ranting about climate change and the Moda Center, Nick’s buddy and fellow DSA member “Griffi” — a NW Portland resident who definitely isn’t a violent weirdo — commented “PCEF funds being used to launder Israel 😭” along with a screenshot of Israel’s Prime Minister praising Portland Trailblazer Deni Avdija. Deni is Israeli and one of the NBA’s most popular players but his national origin (a protected class) is damning enough for Griffi and Nick, who liked the comment. They aren’t hiding it anymore. Zionist. Israeli. We have to be singled out and put in our place. And if you think Nick misclicked the ‘like’ button, he reposted a version of the same joke a few days before.

The guy hates Jews, y’all. I rest my case.

► A Simple Request for D4. City Club of Portland held their annual District 4 Meet Your Councilors event. You can watch the video here. Local DSA Furry Jordan Lewis had a small ask of attendees:

What the fuck?

Would you be shocked to learn Nick Caleb liked that post as well? Okay, now I rest my case. Also, what is an “insane Zionist question?” Is it like when Jewish parents showed up in Beaverton to ask the DSA to leave their kids alone and got referred to as “The Zionist Lobby?” What about when I requested city councilors condemn attacks against Elana Pirtle-Guiney simply for being Jewish and only Eric Zimmerman responded? Zimmerman’s not a Jew by the way. He just has a Jewy name. I have a not-very-Jewy name, except that I’m named after my grandmother, Maxine Meyers, and that name is very Jewy.

► Communist on Communist violence. Wednesday night’s Council Meeting was interrupted by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and their Revoke the Permit crowd… again. Don’t confuse them for the Democratic Socialists of America or the Party for Socialism and Liberation or any of the other assorted “Socialist” orgs who sometimes work together but sometimes hate each other and have all produced at least one domestic terrorist and can at least agree on hating America and Jews Zionists/Israelis.

4 arrested after ICE protesters disrupt Portland City Council meeting in ‘mini insurrection’ - Oregonian

Portland police arrested four people after a 10-minute recess turned into a 45-minute delay due to a protest that Councilor Loretta Smith described as “not peaceful.” “Tonight was horrible at Portland City Council,” Smith wrote on Facebook. “It was like a mini insurrection.” She added: “A lady jumped over the testifying table and screamed in my face. I don’t feel safe at council meetings.”

Four FRSO protestors were arrested, including Susan Anglada Bartley — who won a $300k settlement against PPS last year. Don’t confuse her with friend-of-the-DSA Marie Tyvoll, who won a $410k settlement from PPS in 2020. And don’t confuse either of them with Angelita Morillo’s former boss Jo Ann Hardesty, who won a $680k settlement in 2024 against the police union OR the DSA members who were part of the nearly $1 million settlement last year.

I actually think two of those settlements had merit, but suing the city has been undeniably lucrative for our local Communist class. Nick Caleb also thinks we deserved Angelita Morillo. I think that goes too far.

I would gladly have given Hardesty another $500k instead.

► Stay strapped? Following that latest interruption: Loretta Smith calls for open carry for Portland city councilors following latest protest - OPB.

Councilor Loretta Smith, who represents East Portland in District 1, has drafted a city ordinance to allow city councilors to openly carry a firearm while conducting city business. Smith has never carried a firearm.

The new city hall staff union, CWA Local 7901, which is coincidentally Nick Caleb’s union, commented:

We… would prefer that our members’ bosses not be armed at the office…

Councilor Angelita Morillo, who jokingly refers to Nick Caleb as “dad,” commented:

All that said, there is a vested interest from police unions to make elected officials feel more afraid of their people so that they can continuously beef up security

You need security on occasion, but this cannot become a bizarre arms race between us and the public, even when it gets uncomfortable

That’s funny, in part, because of the times Morillo has commented in support of Portlanders arming ourselves and abolishing the police, plus her general glorification of guns and violence:

Oh Angie…

I’m a bad hillbilly who doesn’t plan on purchasing a gun, no matter how many weird Communists Portland produces and no matter how nakedly hateful they become.

Portland councilor backpedals on open carry proposal - Oregonian

Well that’s good, but it didn’t stop our boy Nick Caleb from accusing Loretta of being PPA President Aaron Schmautz’s puppet. Come to think of it, Angelita did a similar thing during the Council President Vote. Like father, like daughter, or are they both getting their talking points from the same source? We may never know.

► I was right, again. On Thursday, council finally got around to voting on that new Shadow Council Committee of the Whole I discussed last time. It passed with hardly any pushback. Eric Zimmerman and Dan Ryan were good. Loretta Smith and EPG were fine, even if EPG ended up supporting it. Morillo was absent but wasn’t even needed for the seventh vote because only Smith, Ryan, and Zimmerman opposed. Sameer Kanal is now the Shadow President of Portland City Council and the entire process is about to get a lot slower. It was quietly the worst thing that happened this week, and hardly anyone cared.

Bonus points to Mitch Green for being a loyal reader. It’s not a committee Mitch. Go ask your friend Nick Caleb. He’s a lawyer.

Terry Harris was the lone public commenter. He supported the idea of the “Committee of the Whole” even if he had criticisms on how it was implemented. Respectfully, Terry is wrong on this one.

► None of us are free till we're all free, I guess? Council followed that bummer committee vote with a feel-good pro-LGBT set of agenda items — Items 11 (Amend Civil Rights Code related to sexual orientation and family status definitions and amend nondiscrimination clauses (amend Code Section 14A.50.110 and Code Chapter 23.01)) and 12 (Declare the City of Portland will defend the rights of transgender people and all of the LGBTQIA2S+ community​) During public testimony the polyamorous and non-monogamous community showed up and demanded to be included, which is very Portland.

The whole thing was a combination of housekeeping (updating old language) and symbolic resolutions aimed at “taking a stand” against national political campaigns. Remember when Council paired that trash parks levy presentation with an anti-ICE symbolic back-patting session? This was kind of like that.

I really want to be able to support stuff like this, but when our city has pressing issues (see below) and we spend significantly more time and resources for the DSA to talk about workplace protections for throuples and cheering for largely symbolic declarations than we do choosing the structure of our council…

Well that feels very Portland as well.

Half the assholes mentioned above bashing Jews testified in support of these items. So I guess now a hypothetical trans woman in Portland may have (slightly) more protections? Unless she’s incorrectly Jewish — then she’s fucked. Progress™!

► Closing with the bad news. Finally: Portland is facing a $169 million budget deficit due to shelter and public safety costs - OPB.

Much of that is due to previous decisions to fund new programs with short-term federal pandemic-related funds — without identifying a long-term funding plan. But the region’s larger economic issues, like declining tax revenues, a dip in new construction and stagnant population growth, also contribute to the budget situation.

At least we have our new Shadow President Sameer Kanal. We’re in a very bad spot and I’m sure he’s got just the plan to Tax the Rich™ or something. It seems to be working for Mamdani in NYC.

Real estate experts blast Mamdani’s math-defying tax plan, warn of higher rents and flight - Fox Business

City Council speaker: Mamdani's property tax proposal a 'nonstarter' - NY1

Mamdani threatens 9.5% property tax increase to fill NYC budget gap if Albany won’t tax rich - NBC New York

P.S. There’s always MultNoMo. We could just burn the thing down and start over.