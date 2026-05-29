I’m in the middle of putting together Budgetmania II! Part II but the last few weeks have been a monsoon of bad news (plus schadenfreude re: bad news for others). Here’s a roundup of all the bits you might have missed.

► The Mask Ban That Isn’t.

You can watch the week’s final vote on Sameer Kanal’s fake mask ban at 3hr 11min. Clark, Ryan, Smith, and Zimmerman were solid along with PPB Chief Bob Day. The ordinance is a lie and they called it out. Morillo was an asshole as usual. Anyone who tells you this was a win is either a fool or lying to you.

Looking at the sponsors… it’s a healthy mix of both. Just like Morillo’s “AI Price Fixing Ban,” this thing ate time and money, will continue to cost more later, and does nothing except pad a resume.

Votes: ✅ Passed 8/4 → Aye: Kanal, Pirtle-Guiney, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Novick, Green, Avalos, Dunphy → Nay: Ryan, Clark, Zimmerman, Smith

► The Latest Tax Increase (Until Next Week)

The Arts Tax is going up! Vote is at (3hr 43min) but there was no new discussion.

Votes: ✅ Passed 7/5 → Aye: Kanal, Pirtle-Guiney, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green, Avalos, Dunphy → Nay: Ryan, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman, Smith

So confident. So wrong.

► Taxes, Fees, and Plans for District Three…s?

Mitch Green and Brandon “Not in the DSA 😉 yet” Goldner Mullen had a convo about delivery fees over on Bluesky:

Expect retail and hot food delivery fees ASAP.

Mullen is now the DSA’s top choice for what Angelita Morillo calls the “strong 7th” so that nothing can stand in their way. No more pesky negotiations. Just a rented Nissan Rogue full of socialist policies driven right through the doors of City Hall.

Steve Novick is out! Traitor. He’s not even progressive.

I’m sure Portlanders will love more fees to discourage them from ordering food along with the other great ideas. Speaking of fucking over restaurants…

► Hot Dog Man Won’t Abide Fine Dining, Freedom of Choice

At 3hr 44min Council continued the Foie Gras disaster. No final vote yet but Clark did try to cushion the landing with an amendment to give restaurants a year to comply. Novick (who will be the 7th vote if D3 residents can’t dissuade him) asked Andy Fortgang up to comment on the amendment (3hr 51min). Mitch Green and Angelita Morillo were, true to form, complete dicks to him. Andy has done more for Portland than the entire Peacock combined, but sure… let’s kick restaurant owners again. That bit is hard to watch but, again, Clark, Ryan, Smith, and Zimmerman were solid.

Andy returns at 4hr 4min for a final comment before Morillo loses her constant battle with intrusive thoughts and is a smug little shit goblin. What follows is the strangest ‘Who’s on First?’ homage they have provided us so far.

Fun fact: Most Portland restaurant owners take home a smaller paycheck than a City Council’s social media staffer.

I will be returning to this topic after the second budget piece is out. For now I’d like to encourage my readers in the food industry to consider a little campaign with me.

I think we should start banning Mitch Green from restaurants.

He can eat hotdogs at home or from those nightmare trays outside Timbers Games. Portland has three things still going for her: Nature, Food, and Sports. The DSA is fucking with all three and Mitch is a big part of that. Make an example out of this guy:

You can have this. No attribution necessary.

The foie ban will come back around for another vote. District 3, you need to make Novick’s weekend annoying. Shut this down before we’re debating a shrimp ban.

► Democrats Give Up on Being the Good Guys Entirely.

Dems in Oregon just chose two more DSA members in the primary to help form the future “socialist caucus” in Salem. Rumor has it the Washington County Dems are going all-in on the DSA and looking to revoke endorsements ahead of the November general. Any progressives standing in the DSA’s way will get the axe. Expect a lot more Israel crap.

It’s 8 for 8 if you don’t count all the losses!

In articles on local antisemite Tammy Carpenter’s win, the media still can’t get what she was accused of correct. She didn’t ask for an end to the Gaza war, she asked for an end to Israel. Then she lied about it. Then she lied about the criticism she received for that. Willamette Week has shit the bed covering this so often it feels like a prank.

Carpenter followed her win over the Zionists by changing her profile pic to a quote celebrating arsonist and attempted murderer Chamel Abdulkarim, who torched the paper warehouse he worked at in Ontario, California. His coworkers escaped without injury. Abdulkarim is being hailed as a comrade and class warrior after he caused an estimated $500 million in damages and callously risked the lives of over 20 people inside the building.

This is at least the second time a socialist Luigi Mangione fanboy has engaged in politically motivated arson in California. It matches much of the rhetoric we’ve seen from Angelita Morillo, Tammy Carpenter, and the rest of the DSA for years now. What they’re arguing for is “the compromise position.” The alternative is apparently killing people if they don’t get it. These are the candidates the Democratic Party is giving resources to and SEIU is bankrolling.

Spineless has-been Maxine Dexter threw herself at the mercy of the howling mob by going on Mehdi Hasan’s show to apologize for taking AIPAC money. Hasan is so far gone he’s entered a sort of “truce” with Tucker Carlson over their shared hatred of Israel and Jews. You won’t be shocked to learn that white boy Neo-Jihadists do not accept Dexter’s apology. Here’s Nick Caleb, Oregon failson, Jew Noticer, one of Angelita Morillo’s endless supply of daddies, and DSA Coms Bro:

They don’t want Netanyahu out or the war to end. That’s what Zionists like me want. These ghouls want to watch it all burn. I am glad they don’t trust Dexter because no one should. Sucks to suck Maxine. Enjoy the bed you painstakingly built for yourself.

In New Jersey, a leading Democrat candidate might have Al-Qaida ties?!

Several Maine Democrats, along with national losers like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are still endorsing Graham Platner. The Hill just claimed his totenkopf tattoo “[resembled] a Nazi symbol.” I hope Susan Collins wins in a landslide.

In Texas, the woman who said people like me should be put into concentration camps and castrated just lost her Democratic Primary runoff. Two small things: she got 38% of the vote and the headlines read “accused of antisemitism” when they aren’t simply blaming the loss on her alleged Republican donors.

I’m not sure if Democratic voters have become entirely illiterate or if they no longer care, but they are nominating, electing, or just failing to, candidates with horrific yet extremely searchable views at a breakneck speed. Local media has been complicit in letting this slide.

The collapse of the Democratic Party is heartbreakingly cartoonish. Who knew drinking poison could kill you? Open primaries may be our only hope.

► Rogue Council?

Bob Weinstein penned “The charter says what it says” for the NW Examiner. He makes the argument that our current city council is operating in direct violation of our own charter. Portlanders voted for a system with a mayoral tie breaking vote. We didn’t get it. The results have been a series of disastrous 6/6 deadlocks. If you read one important thing this week, it should be this.

Remember that Weinstein was removed from the Community Board for Police Accountability for refusing to sign a blanket nondisclosure agreement (NDA). He maintains the NDA “undermines the public’s ability to assess the independence and effectiveness of the board.” A few weeks later some of the same councilors who voted to remove him were in the news condemning NDAs as anti-transparency and accountability. Huh.

► A Troubling Pattern?

Rumors are flying out of City Hall that the council staff union vote has been a disaster (cratered turnout, mistakes, possible violations of labor law), but amidst all of the drama, which I will return to, one little story shines through. If you read one thing to cheer yourself up this week, it should be this piece.

“Councilor Angelita Morillo’s Chief of Staff Files Discrimination Complaint” (WW)

Miller is not the first council employee to have filed a discrimination complaint against his boss. A former City Hall staffer working under Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane, Sprout Chinn, filed a complaint against her boss and Koyama Lane’s chief of staff in February, alleging that they retaliated against her after she requested accommodations for a disability.

Womp fucking womp. We will return to this because Sophie only scratches the surface of the whole story, hampered by deadlines and what she can immediately prove. Let the public records requests race begin!

Angelita is a bully. So is Tiffany. So is Andre, for that matter. I’m shocked recently announced D4 Council Candidate Jamey Evenstar didn’t file a complaint against Avalos. These kids knew they needed to “organize for power.” They don’t seem to have much of a plan now they have it.

Step 1: Get the Power

Step 2: ???

Step 3: A “better world”

Welcome to Step 2! Who knows what’s next?