Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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BAHamon's avatar
BAHamon
2dEdited

In no particular order:

1. There are far too many people in this country who have celebrated Luigi Mangione’s crime as if it were completely understandable, justifiable and therefore legitimate. Too many people who say they’re done with negotiation and lobbying, who have no inkling of giving up their jobs and filling the streets like a general strike scene out of a Tintin graphic novel — but who cheer long and loud when someone else does it *for* them.

Regardless of the politics, when you deliberately shoot an unarmed man you’re a coward. Period.

2. Maxine Dexter is simply playing the politics game.

She has to be grateful for AIPAC’s money for the handful of people (Zionists) who actually have it to spend, and by the same token she has to look contrite for everyone else (non-Zionists) who have withheld their largesse — but only well after she’s won her seat. It’s a big whatever.

It’s the same game that nearly every other politician has had to play to some degree in order to get elected. The game has been played so often and for so long now that we don’t even have to pretend there’s any nuance. We don’t have to keep trying to “sit with the feelings” of “holding conflicting ideas in dynamic tension” anymore. Most voters simply aren’t educated enough to manage that level of complexity right now. Maxine is only the latest politician to pull a very tired card trick.

3. The DSA, like the far right, have been playing a long game, a longer game than most people can keep track of these days. None of this surprises me.

Right now, it’s simply not cool to be moderate and mature in one’s thinking, speech or actions. Sure, you can be moderate, but few people will notice you and fewer people will care because extremes are all the rage for the time being.

I don’t know what the next steps ought to be. I only know that the older I get, the more outnumbered I feel on all sides. I’m not this enough or that enough for nearly any crowd, any congregation, any volunteer opportunity, these days.

Am I giving up? I don’t know. It feels more like wearing camouflage. I suspect I will be long gone before any real return to sanity can take hold.

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
1d

Oh the irony that I doubt the city council was even aware of when Andy was invited up to speak and answer questions. Here they are congratulating him on having a restaurant that has survived in Portland for 20 years at the same time debating an ordinance that’s likely to lead to his restaurant’s demise.

And the Whose on First vote at the end. WTF was that? You could hear them as the recording of the video was ending questioning what they had actually voted on.

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