Really wanted to write that nice story, but I’m just the instrument this time. I’ll keep trying.

There’s an old joke about chutzpah “in which a man murders his parents and then at his trial for murder stands before the judge and pleads for mercy because he is now an orphan.” Malcolm Gladwell re-popularized it with his podcast Revisionist History, but I recommend Ari Sacher’s 2019 piece reacting to the episode. Chutzpah is often portrayed as a good quality. I have it by the yard, but that’s no brag. Anyone in my life can tell you what a double edged tool it is. I’m absolutely impossible to live with, and so I’m the ideal person to call out this particular bullshit.

The Menorah Lighting at Pioneer Square went well, even if it was held in the shadow of the mass murder of Jews at Bondi Beach in Australia. And the firing of “20 bullets into Jewish family’s home in California”. And the disruption of a Hanukkah event in Amsterdam. And so on.

We are living at a time when, on every popular Jewish holiday, in at least one major city, Jews are going to be attacked and killed. Nothing about Bondi Beach was shocking for me, other than the fact that Matilda, a ten year old girl who was murdered simply for being Jewish, looked exactly like my friend Aviv, who also lives in Australia. Matilda was ten years old and she was murdered by two monsters and I can’t stop seeing her face because I spent years living with her adult double.

There has been so much writing in the wake of Bondi Beach. Some Free Press pieces I recommend:

Now Do You Believe Us?

Jews Are Being Sent Back Into Hiding

The Hunting of Jews at Bondi Beach

and

Ayaan Hirsi Ali: The Intifada Comes to Australia

It’s really that bad right now.

From that last one (Hirsi Ali):

The Bondi Beach atrocity was horrific, but it wasn’t unforeseen. It was the result of long indulgence. It was tolerated into being. Ideas matter because they shape what people come to accept, especially when they are repeated unchallenged. When crowds call for intifada, they are calling for the most brutal form of violence. When Jewish symbols are burned, and Jews singled out as symbols of evil, this is not dissent, and certainly not “resistance,” but preparation. It is a rehearsal for what follows. Every society that has failed its Jewish citizens has done so first by looking away, persuading itself that hatred was only speech, and that speech carried no consequences.

This is Intifada. Globalized Intifada. The one American leftists have been calling for since October 7th. From the River to the Sea, Empire will fall, etc. The call that many of you have tolerated far too long.

Local politicians attended our local Menorah Lighting Event, including Mitch Green, Angelita Morillo, and Maxine Dexter. I’m not mad Chabad invited them, but I’m furious they attended. Inviting them was the right thing to do, but to actually show your face as a DSA member or whatever Dexter is? The audacity. The fucking chutzpah.

You should have been in that crowd. Muttering. Heads shaken in disbelief. I heard more than one “are you fucking kidding me?” Luckily they didn’t speak. Elana Pirtle-Guiney did, but she belonged there. The ghouls disappeared the moment the candle lighting concluded. Then Mayor Keith Wilson charged into the crowd and began dancing to Am Yisrael Chai. Fucking mensch. Look at this guy:

That’s my mayor. We needed him to sing and dance with our community. He showed up. It won’t be forgotten.

New York City is seeing another spike in daily attacks against Jews after Bondi, as antisemitic Communist grifter Zohran Mamdani prepares to take over as their mayor.

Some of you are still questioning whether Zohran is actually an antisemite or if he just organizes with them, appoints them to his transition team and cabinet, and refuses to condemn their chants? Oh, and he takes their fucking money. When is all of that too much? When is it disqualifying? Where do we draw the line between those who are too stupid to know better and those who know exactly what they’re doing?

We don’t. We have run out of time.

It’s all rotted through — the non-profits, the unions, the schools. Our state just allowed Camesha Hart to renew her RN license after she lost her job at OHSU for:

wish[ing] that Jewish people “Meet their ancestors soon.” Meanwhile in response to a Jewish woman, Hart wrote “I would refuse to treat you. I don’t take care of animals. Dogs. Rats. Vermin of any kind.”

Hart watches a lot of Al Jazeera. Here’s Angelita Morillo’s feature on the Arabic (real) version of that state-run propaganda network, mourning the death of Anas al-Sharif, an Al Jazeera journalist who had an interesting side hustle.

His side hustle was (allegedly) as a Hamas terrorist.

Since then, Israel has released messages that Sharif posted on Telegram on October 7. First, he lauded, in real time, Hamas’ attack in southern Israel. “It’s a jihad, a jihad of victory and martyrdom,” he wrote in one post. And in another message, he exclaimed, “Nine hours later and the heroes are still roaming around the country, killing and capturing … God, God, how great you are.”

He and I do not share the same image of G-d. This ignorant praise for people with hate in their hearts mirrors the martyring of Refaat Alareer, the “poet” local activists renamed PSU Library after when they occupied/trashed it. The problem is that Alareer was, at best, a deranged antisemite. Look at CAMERA’s coverage of him, which led to the New York Times editing their glowing eulogy. Do Morillo or her party care that these dead writers, poets, and thinkers regularly expressed similar views to David Duke or Adolf Hitler? Again, I don’t care and can’t afford to.

Morillo and Mamdani’s political party, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) celebrated October 7th themselves and locally called to globalize the intifada at their rally supporting conspiracy theorist, school board member, and candidate for Oregon House, Tammy Carpenter.

Carpenter was reported for posting antisemitic propaganda on Instagram, which is unbecoming of a school board member. One of her posts referenced “77 years of genocide.” Morillo claimed in the recent controversial anti-Israel press conference that “The time for a ceasefire was seventy seven years ago during the first Nakba.”

It’s important for you to understand this. ‘Antizionists’ don’t think Israel is guilty of a genocide post-October 7th. They believe that Israel’s existence is the genocide. This is their north star and they learned it from the same sources as the murderers of Jews globally.

That intifada chant outside the Beaverton School Board office was led by “Rabbi Fora” a DSA/JVP trans “rabbi” who is also running to primary Governor Tina Kotek. In attendance were Oregon State Rep Farrah Chaichi, Beaverton City Councilor Nadia Hasan, and “Professor Hamas” herself Yasmeen Hanoosh. Each of them has weathered their own antisemitism controversy. There was very little in the way of consequences for any of them.

Hamas Hanoosh is now suing Portland State University, accusing PSU and President Ann Cudd of violating her rights and outing her over the viral “I am Hamas” clip:

Hanoosh’s attorneys allege that Cudd’s condemnation of the remarks effectively revealed Hanoosh’s identity.

Allow me to address this esteemed and tenured professor for a moment:

Professor Hamas,

I outed you. I sent that video to every outlet I could think of and identified you in it. I provided plenty of context, not just one clip. I wrote a whole story about it:

Also, you weren’t speaking to a “counter-protestor.” I know who you were talking to and the context of that conversation. You also ‘educated’ a child on “disgusting Zionist tactics." Tactics like asking a school board to keep our children safe. You’re a bigot, and now everyone knows it. Don’t blame Ann Cudd for that. Blame yourself and ME.

PSU is coincidentally the university Councilor Mitch Green threatened — demanding they drop criminal charges against the ‘protestors’ who helped trash and occupy the library they renamed in honor of that slain antisemite. I’ve covered all of this at length over the last year, and at every turn I have been met with the following rebuttal:

“Criticizing the actions of the state of Israel is not antisemitic.”

That, of course, is true. The trouble is that’s not what any of these people have been doing these two long years. That’s not what ‘antizionism,’ BDS, or JVP is about.

They are criticizing the existence of Israel, alone among nations. The claim is not that Israel has “gone too far” or that “Nehtanyahu is a crook” (agreed, by the way), or even that “war is bad” or “civilian casualties are unacceptable.” The claim is that Israel is bad — uniquely so. It was born bad, founded in theft, lies, and genocide, and it will always be evil and must cease to be. It is the denial that Jews also have historical claims to the Levant and the lie that they are instead settlers from Poland. It’s historical revision — only around Israel. That shit is antisemitic.

The guest on the latest episode of Ask Haviv Anything is Adam Louis-Klein, the founder of the Movement Against Antizionism. I highly recommend it. Haviv and Adam are much more eloquent than I am and I wish everyone would just listen to them so I could go back to ranting about the Peacock’s legal troubles.

There is no way forward for antizionists but hate because the main thrust of their argument is based in hate. It originates in Nazi and Soviet propaganda and adherents to this movement have shown no interest in correcting this. They demonstrate no desire for distance between themselves and conspiracy, terrorism, and violent antisemitism. They spread the same blood libels that have been spread for decades upon decades.

Liberal/progressive Westerners fall for it because they’re mad at Israel over the Gaza war, but you need to listen more closely. “77 years of genocide” is not criticizing the persecution of the Gaza War. This isn’t code they're speaking in. They say all of it right out in the open. They call us vermin. They champion terrorists instead of educators. They struggle to condemn murder. They white-wash and celebrate massacres. They invent crimes when they could just point to real ones. Why? Because the real ones aren’t juicy enough. Antizionists need you to see Israelis and Jews the same way they do: as the new Nazis. “Even worse than the Nazis” according to their living-martyr Leila Khaled.

This garbage is in your kids’ schools! When Israel sent a medical team to Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa, Susan Abulhawa (who the teachers’ unions just love) helped spread the idea that Jamaicans should count their organs when the medical team left. That’s a voice that is welcome in our public schools.

It’s infested every institution — a seething hatred for Jews masquerading as ‘anti-war’ or ‘human rights’ activism. It got in using ‘antizionism’ branding. Jews are being harassed, attacked, and murdered as this sort of thinking reaches its highest levels of acceptance. You think it isn’t connected?

It’s even in several of our synagogues. Over at Havurah Shalom, Rabbi Benjamin Barnett is triggering walkouts over his genocide speeches and the rabbinic intern’s bio claims “their Torah is decolonial, abolitionist, queer, and earth-centered,” whatever the fuck that means. F-tier synagogue.

The end result of all this is that Jews are getting attacked and killed, for the actions of Israel... but really because of the existence of Israel... but really because of the existence of Jews.

Nothing new under the sun.

So to Mitch Green, Angelita Morillo, and Maxine Dexter. To Olivia Katbi and her 2,000 DSA goons. To the “human rights” groups who allowed themselves to be infiltrated by bigots. To JVP’s tiny “Rabbinical Counsel,” the small number of other fringe rabbis and all the interfaith clergy who have platformed this shit since October 7th:

Fuck your apologies, condolences, and intentions.

I have no use for them.

To the media:

Stop interviewing Maxine Fookson like she speaks for Jewish people. You don’t go to the Unitarian Universalists for the Christian perspective. Stop hanging out on the margins and represent us accurately. Here’s the JVP Rabbinical Council, and here’s the signatories of the Jewish Majority Call to Action. Look at the size discrepancy and treat us accordingly. Interview mainstream Jews. Get representative opinions, not whatever bullshit some old hippy wants to feed you.

To my people:

Get reading and get ready:

https://www.movementagainstantizionism.org

I’m aware of so much that is happening behind the scenes. We don’t have the luxury of defaulting to whatever unions and progressives orgs say anymore. We don’t have the privilege of just being Democrats. We have to act like every other marginalized group and build specific local political power. We have to do the annoying identity politics thing, for existential reasons. We need an org that can endorse candidates. We need writers, thinkers, and makers who are absolutely unafraid to be loud and annoying. We need to sue the shit out of the schools until they can bring the teachers’ unions under control. It’s happening.

2026 will be the first year in a long time (ever?) that Jewish Portlanders have a loud voice in local politics. We will not be chased out. We will not be threatened.

It’s going to take a lot of chutzpah to counteract the nuclear levels that ‘antizionists’ produce.

Back to the Sacher piece from the beginning:

Chutzpah is not a cause, it is an effect. Chutzpah is a direct and inevitable result of being a straight shooter. The type of chutzpah – whether it is CHUTZpah or chutzPAH – is determined by the direction in which we choose to shoot. Only if our moral compass is aligned with the Torah will the resultant chutzpah cause G-d to look down at us and to smile and say, “Like father, like son”.

It’s Hannukah, the most Zionist time of the year. Get your Judah Maccabee face on. Light your candles. Let ‘em know.