It’s still going. We’re looking at shockingly low voter turnout and a populace that doesn’t really care about local elections. The city seems filled with crushed spirits and the only ones who got what they wanted seem to be the DSA. But all is not lost!
A quick rundown of the stuff we know:
Carmen Rubio is not going to be mayor. 👍
The Multnomah County race is a disaster with the worst candidates projected to win in both races. 👎👎
Ballot measures look pretty good. 👍
That circuit court race turned out the way I wanted. 👍
Will Lathrop lost but that’s not the end of the world. Rayfield is qualified. It was a long shot anyway. 👎
Some of the most toxic city council candidates (Olson, Vltavín, etc) are doing horribly. 👍
The city is not currently on fire. 👍
City Council
So how are the districts doing, and are we going to get our “7 Adults in the Room?”
Here’s a quick video I threw together because people are feeling crushed:
All data pulled from https://rcvresults.multco.us
These are the “current” numbers, updated at 8pm on 11/5/24, along with how many “adults” we stand to get from each district. I’ve included my original endorsement/anti-endorsement tags.
District 1
Candace Avalos 🚫 - 3,794 votes
Loretta Smith ✅2️⃣ - 3,211 votes
Jamie Dunphy 🆗 - 2,739 votes
Noah Ernst ✅3️⃣ - 2,326 votes
Steph Routh 🚫 - 2,112 votes
Terrence Hayes ✅1️⃣ - 2,098 votes
I’d wait on this one and don’t count Terrence out yet.
2-3 Adults
District 2
Dan Ryan ✅3️⃣ - 7,833 votes
Elana Pirtle-Guiney 🚫 - 7,283 votes
Sameer Kanal 🚫 - 4,603 votes
Tiffani Penson ✅2️⃣ - 3,782 votes
Marnie Glickman 🚫 - 3,220 votes
Nat West 🚫 - 2,886 votes
Dan will be on the council. I’m holding out for Tiffani making a comeback. Absolutely still a possibility. Elana has shitty friends and I don’t like her but we might be able to bully her into doing an okay job.
1-2 Adults
District 3
Steve Novick 🆗 - 12,587 votes
Tiffany Koyama Lane 🚫 - 8,486 votes
Angelita Morillo 🚫 - 7,601 votes
Kezia Wanner 🆗 - 3,258 votes
Rex Burkholder 🆗 - 2,304 votes
Jesse Cornett ✅6️⃣ - 2,246 votes
Worse than I could have guessed. Steve Novick, a Communist, and an idiot.
1 Adult (Possibly)
District 4
Olivia Clark ✅3️⃣ - 12,315 votes
Mitch Green 🚫 - 5,174 votes
Eric Zimmerman ✅2️⃣ - 5,152 votes
Eli Arnold ✅1️⃣ - 5,018 votes
Chad Lykins 🚫 - 2,649 votes
Bob Weinstein ✅4️⃣ - 2,603 votes
I think it’s going to be Olivia, Eric, and Eli. I’m calling it now. Forget Mitch Green, I don’t think he has the numbers.
3 Adults
Max’s Prediction: 7-9 Adults in the room, but at least 2 DSA members as well.
A victory of sorts, but far from what we hoped. We wanted sane progressives like Jesse Cornett and Jamie Dunphy. Instead, we’re likely to get Terrorist Tiffany and K-Mart AOC.
I understand why you’re frustrated. We will know more this evening and throughout the week. It’s not over yet and I still think we could squeak through this thing.
Worst case scenario? It’s only 2 years before we get another crack at half the districts.
Yep Right on, Max