It’s still going. We’re looking at shockingly low voter turnout and a populace that doesn’t really care about local elections. The city seems filled with crushed spirits and the only ones who got what they wanted seem to be the DSA. But all is not lost!

A quick rundown of the stuff we know:

Carmen Rubio is not going to be mayor. 👍

The Multnomah County race is a disaster with the worst candidates projected to win in both races. 👎👎

Ballot measures look pretty good. 👍

That circuit court race turned out the way I wanted. 👍

Will Lathrop lost but that’s not the end of the world. Rayfield is qualified. It was a long shot anyway. 👎

Some of the most toxic city council candidates (Olson, Vltavín, etc) are doing horribly. 👍

The city is not currently on fire. 👍

City Council

So how are the districts doing, and are we going to get our “7 Adults in the Room?”

Here’s a quick video I threw together because people are feeling crushed:

All data pulled from https://rcvresults.multco.us

These are the “current” numbers, updated at 8pm on 11/5/24, along with how many “adults” we stand to get from each district. I’ve included my original endorsement/anti-endorsement tags.

District 1

I’d wait on this one and don’t count Terrence out yet.

2-3 Adults

District 2

Dan will be on the council. I’m holding out for Tiffani making a comeback. Absolutely still a possibility. Elana has shitty friends and I don’t like her but we might be able to bully her into doing an okay job.

1-2 Adults

District 3

Worse than I could have guessed. Steve Novick, a Communist, and an idiot.

1 Adult (Possibly)

District 4

I think it’s going to be Olivia, Eric, and Eli. I’m calling it now. Forget Mitch Green, I don’t think he has the numbers.

3 Adults

Max’s Prediction: 7-9 Adults in the room, but at least 2 DSA members as well.

A victory of sorts, but far from what we hoped. We wanted sane progressives like Jesse Cornett and Jamie Dunphy. Instead, we’re likely to get Terrorist Tiffany and K-Mart AOC.

I understand why you’re frustrated. We will know more this evening and throughout the week. It’s not over yet and I still think we could squeak through this thing.

Worst case scenario? It’s only 2 years before we get another crack at half the districts.