This week is looking to be a head to head battle between many parties including Mayor Keith Wilson and the “progressive” wing of Portland politics, including the DSA. Ahead of my larger piece about all of this mess — including PSR, our homelessness + mental health + drug crises, and the stories related to them — I’m releasing this small tragic story. My usual irreverence isn’t appropriate on this one. I’m going to share some upsetting images because bearing witness is important. I’ve concealed the identities of everyone photographed.

I was trusted with this story because local media outlets have been dropping the ball on these little everyday miseries. This was a bad situation and I think it’s indicative of a larger problem. For all the people living on our streets who are being helped, there are also these stories of our continued failure to respond to those who cannot help themselves.

Last Thursday night (November 6th) a young homeless trans woman was spotted wandering in Old Town, naked except for a pair of soiled jeans. She was incoherent and clutching at wet leaves. It would drop to 48°F that evening. Hypothermia can occur at temperatures as warm as 60°F in wet conditions and with exposed skin.

My source for this story was the person who found her. First, Portland Fire and Safety arrived. They called in an ambulance. The ambulance called in Portland Street Response (PSR). My source waited with the young woman for PSR and asked for Project Respond to be called. Two organizations can issue emergency holds in Multnomah County — the police and Project Respond. PSR, paramedics, and others have no ability to place a hold on someone, no matter how unable they are to care for themselves. An ambulance can take you to the ER if you lose consciousness, but if you refuse help that’s often the end of things.

My source was asked to clear the area for this young woman’s privacy even though she couldn’t even easily identify herself. She had no advocate other than a witness who didn’t know her. She had told her impromptu advocate earlier that she has a passion for history and wants to study it. Then she lapsed into delirium again.

The ambulance crew made assurances that PSR was on the way and the situation would be handled. Concern was expressed to the PSR workers that this woman was going to be left alone on the streets all night in the wet and cold. The PSR crew claimed this would not happen and resumed trying to shuffle her along.

“They gave me their word they were not gonna leave her.”

Upon returning one hour later, she found the young woman still there, shivering, alone. She was still largely incoherent.

“PSR was done with their queue for the night and no hold had been placed on her.”

Without a hold from Project Respond or the Portland Police Bureau, nothing else could be done. That young woman spent the night lying on the cold ground without a shirt or jacket.

The next morning three beautiful Portlanders (including my source from the night before) were able to get an ambulance to come back and take her, likely because she was close enough to a life threatening emergency that policies around assumed consent applied. She was still incoherent and incapable of advocating for herself. She couldn’t stand unassisted.

What did Portland Street Response actually contribute to the situation? Very little it seems. They attempted to chat with someone who could barely participate in the conversation. They had no tools to help in this situation because this young woman needed someone who could make a decision for her.

It reminded me of a day last summer when another young, this time completely naked, woman spent an entire day on the sidewalk in front of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. She got a free lunch, perched on the steps for a while, and eventually began to sleep in the middle of the sidewalk for the rest of the day, completely nude. It was a temperate enough day she wasn’t at risk from the weather but she was still clearly mentally unwell and extremely vulnerable. PSR was called that day as well and nothing could be done because she claimed to be fine. She couldn’t string sentences together, but she was aware enough to refuse help. I walked past her three times that day and was involved in two of the many attempts to get her assistance.

PSR, Portland Street Medicine, and even a group of doctors in town for a conference all acted annoyed at neighbors demanding her safety be taken seriously. One neighbor told me that this young woman ended the evening standing naked in the middle of NW 19th Ave, her back toward traffic at 2am, arms outstretched. Again, nothing could be done for her.

There are many stories like this, and it’s only because of concerned and dedicated neighbors that any of these people get help. Oh, and often enough — the police.

This city has an allergy to “taking away someone’s autonomy” but how can someone have autonomy if they don’t know where they are, or what might happen to them if they stay in their current state? How is any of this compassionate or even humane?

Over the next week we are going to have big conversations about compassion. This story was an example I wanted to single out ahead of the rest of it. This young woman has people who care about her somewhere, but she was left alone at the mercy of strangers. When they tried to help, they met a system that needed her to be on death’s door before it would do anything. If these neighbors hadn’t spent hours of their Thursday and Friday demanding she be taken care of, who knows where she would be today?

Let me leave you with something a bit more hopeful, as a counter-example.

A Knife Update

Remember when I crowned NW Portland’s 2025 Knife Guy?

His name is Raul Nava Jr. He was arrested by Portland Police after a 3 day process consuming a tremendous amount of labor and money. This was done in lieu of a more forceful arrest that could have put Raul, the arresting officers, and neighbors in even greater danger. I praised this decision at the time and I stand by that.

I have a contact who knows Raul and now have permission to pass along that he’s doing much better. After his arrest Raul began treatment and is now part of a high-barrier Reentry Program. I can’t share the photo with you, but he’s smiling and looks much healthier than the man who barricaded himself in front of a Pizza Parlor with a knife.

Raul’s arrest was the correct thing to have happened. He is in a much better place now because of it. There are many stories like this as well.

Portland has spent the last decade trying very hard to replace a lot of what works with something that... doesn’t. At least, not yet. We can improve our Emergency Response System. We’ve already been doing it in many ways, but it takes adults in the room who can grapple with reality. We won’t get there with utopian ideas and revolutionary theory masquerading as compassion. We also can’t wait. People are dying on our streets and we already have the tools to help them. We didn’t crawl out of the dark ages a few years ago, no matter what certain political actors would have you believe.

We have abandoned people on the streets for far too long in the name of autonomy. I don’t ever want to hear that nothing can be done again.

Hug your kids tight and remember that Portland was once better than this, and we can be again. It’s going to take some very tough conversations and decisions to get us back there. Luckily Portland has a lot of the right people for the job. Unfortunately we also have a trendy political movement hellbent on stopping them.

Next time: all the recent stories leading up to the DSA’s fight against Keith Wilson, and why they can’t be allowed to win.