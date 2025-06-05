Recalibrate Portland



Jeff Church
2d

Great piece, Max. You're killing it. And you are absolutely right: what we are fighting here is communism, not it's more palatable and weakly cousin, "Democratic Socialism." These people hate actual democracy, which is why they decided to bypass actual democracy in favor of the the convoluted voting system they manipulated the public into buying. And the other fact is this: the local news organizations refuse to engage in it in any honest way. As much good as Sophie Peel seems to do, she mostly falls short, including her coverage of Dre Miller's intimidation tactics at public meetings. They simply run cover for the left, and even the far-left, and always have.

Two interesting points: my parents grew up in a mining town that was heavily unionized. They are died-in-the wool, old-school, union Democrats. And you know what they hate? Communism.

Also, when we took poll of our 200k followers, 44% of them identified as "liberal/progressive." People engage with us because we, like Portland Dissent and others, because we will report the stories the local media refuses to acknowledge. The left/right dichotomy is no longer an accurate description of what is happening in this city, regionally, or even, country-wide.

Douglas Levene
3d

Max, It’s killing me to read this stuff. Please run for office and convince a couple of other normies with steel spines to join you.

