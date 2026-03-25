Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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Cormac Burke's avatar
Cormac Burke
2d

Good article Max, thanks. Some really telling statements from several of the commissioners...

Councilor Sameer Kanal said that the only “predictable outcome” of the policy would be “running [motels and hotels] out of business.”

That is such a middle finger salute to the people whose 'lived experience' is dealing with this on a daily basis.

'm amazed at how some of these commissioners who serve East Portland are ignoring the problems of East 82nd.

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Ocean's avatar
Ocean
2d

For all the talk about equity from these councilors, centering sex workers over sex trafficking victims is not equity centered or trauma informed for that matter.

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