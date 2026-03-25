This was meant to be one of my rare good news pieces! I’ve been working on it since February and it was supposed to come out weeks ago. Nothing went to plan. The story still hasn’t reached a conclusion. As is often the case, you can blame the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Portland has an established problem at the intersection of Theoretical St and Practical Ave. We have big theories on how we’d like our city to function and proportional trouble implementing policy in service of those goals. This is, in part, because of the toxic atmosphere around Progressive™ politics and the narrative control certain groups have exerted over that label. There’s a history of dumping promising solutions over hypothetical harms dreamt up by our activist class. Because Progressive™, I guess.

For example: the Safe Routes to School/Bike Bus crowd are often opposed to things like moving needle handouts away from schools. They want kids safe from cars, but worries about violence, drugs, and human trafficking are apparently too conservative-coded. Luxury beliefs are common with this crowd. Reckless drivers represent an everyday fear they can understand through lived experience. Mentally ill addicts threatening their kids isn’t quite as common in some neighborhoods. I call it the District Three Mentality.

Fucked up sidewalks or insufficient crossings? Top of mind.

Library stabbings, a drug gauntlet on the way to school, or teen trafficking victims? Abstract horror. Fox News style fear mongering.

Not so in my part of District 4 or over in East Portland. If you’ve ever wondered why we’re the “more conservative” parts of town, it’s because we can’t afford some of those luxury beliefs. We live in the real world, and a lot of us have kids. The DSA residents of my neighborhood are mostly childless tech worker DINKS and… TINKS? Let’s discuss something the champagne socialists don’t have a good answer for:

Portland has a sex trafficking problem and it’s especially bad along 82nd Ave.

McDaniel High School & Other People’s Kids

Watch Ezra Kaplan’s reporting from 2024: Teen students faced with human trafficking right in front of Portland high school - KPTV

“You can see individuals being trafficked up and down the block, right out in front of our school,” says McDaniel High School Principal Adam Skyles. “I mean, you’ll see sometimes three or four individuals being trafficked in the morning, during lunch, after school. It’s not just evenings when nobody’s at school. It’s happening 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

You could also look at this Instagram post, from PDXReal in 2025, of the area near McDaniel. Or you could watch Savannah Eadens, for the Oregonian, back in 2022: Portland's deadliest block: Behind the Headline, about Madison Suites just up the street from McDaniel. Examples abound from various political viewpoints. Everyone seems to know how much of a problem this is, but we often disagree on solutions.

Back in February, the Oregonian dropped Lawmaker says Portland high schoolers walk past sex-trafficked victims ‘in broad daylight.’ She wants to end that about one of Oregon House Rep Thuy Trần’s extremely bipartisan attempts to address this issue affecting her constituents:

“This isn’t an abstract policy debate,” Trần told members of the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month. “We see this exploitation daily on Northeast 82nd Avenue, directly across from McDaniel High School. Students walk to class past victims trafficked in broad daylight.” “And they ask: ‘Why aren’t we doing more?’” Trần said. That more, Trần said, would come in the form of House Bill 4157, which would allow the statements of sex trafficked victims that are made to police, medics and a few select others to be admissible during the prosecution of the alleged sex traffickers — even if the victims didn’t show up to testify. It’s modeled after the “hearsay exception” used in domestic violence cases where battered victims are manipulated into staying silent once the day arrives to testify against their abusers.

Reps Thuy Trần (D) and Kathleen Taylor (D) brought together a stacked deck of co-sponsors. Every segment of Oregon politics except the DSA seems to be represented. It passed unanimously. Even with ICE issues and constant disagreement between the parties, Trần got a public safety bill passed unanimously. Opposition came from exactly who you might expect: a small group of sex worker activists and academics.

Steve Novick’s Simple Plan

With all this level-headedness in the air, perhaps Steve Novick wanted to get in on being part of the solution. Who can blame him? Most people don’t have a problem with trying to prosecute sex traffickers or interrupt their ability to operate with impunity — which is how things have been going these past few years.

At the Community and Public Safety Committee, Novick’s office presented Amend Chronic Nuisance Property Code to address human trafficking, gun violence, and administrative challenges (amend Code Chapter 14B.60) as a series of tweaks to existing Nuisance Property Code, which is currently unused. It was a joint venture from Novick’s Office, the City Attorney’s Office, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Portland Police Bureau, and survivor peer support professionals like Robin Miller of Empowered Network and Chelsea Passon of Safety Compass.

I bet you can already guess why this fell apart, or maybe you’ve read Sophie Peel’s Policy to Crack Down on Sex Trafficking Meets Pushback From Portland City Council - WW:

A proposal to hold business owners responsible for sexual trafficking on their properties, particularly along 82nd Avenue, was met with a mixed reception on the Portland City Council last week. The body’s left flank voiced concerns that it would penalize small business owners and drive exploitation further into the shadows, making it harder to identify and help victims.

I disagree with some of Sophie’s framing (shocker, I know) but, to be fair, she’s hemmed in by how short a piece like this needs to be. Rest assured that I am here to over-explain. You are welcome.

January 27th - Initial Presentation and Discussion

You can watch the video here or read the presentation here. It starts at 9min 40sec. Some of the info is very challenging to listen to. I took a few breaks to go for a walk while working on this. I already had a rough idea of the problem, but the specific numbers — especially the ages of victims — rattled me.

First up was Robin Miller from the Empowered Network. Read her written support for the above-mentioned Thuy Trần bill (HB 4157) here. Miller has been consistently impressive, as have Passon and Trần. The heartbreak for me has been listening to these women’s testimony, seeing how well things started, and then watching everything fall apart, but I’m getting ahead of myself.

Discussion of the presentation is at 45min after an emotional silence. Zimmerman opens and it’s worth listening to, but I’ll warn you: his question at 46min, along with the answer, is not something I’m going to forget any time soon.

The actual ordinance is presented at 1hr 13min. Public testimony is at 1hr 28min with Council President Jamie Dunphy and Councilor Candace Avalos testifying on their chief concerns: systemic racism. The only surprise here is that I still thought this was going to go well. More fool me.

Avalos referenced a lived experience which she will not go into on the record. I’m calling bullshit. I don’t doubt her, but when you have these brave women coming forward to argue their case, I don’t think you get to pull this move. Do I need to tell you how poor I grew up or detail the sketchy apartments my friends lived in? Do I need to describe how close one of the most important people in my life came to being trafficked by a gang of drug dealers? Does it make my arguments magically more valid? I have a connection to the topic as well, but I’m listening to the experts.

Avalos ended by asking the committee to work with communities most affected. At 1hr 34min normal public testimony begins with a resident of an affected community. She referenced problems with the Quality Inn on 82nd Ave. That’s two separate businesses referred to so far. Make it three because the owners of The People’s Courts also reference the infamous States Motel without directly naming it.

Lefty sex work activists Emi Koyama and Elle Stanger provided opposing testimony. Stanger is from the contemporary hot-tattooed-queer-stripper-academic mold while Koyama is more of an early-2000s zine-feminist. Both are police abolitionists. Dahlia Hanson, who runs a queer bikini coffee cart and is a Precinct Committee Person for Multnomah County Democrats, also opposed. Hanson previously spoke out against Trần’s House Bill 4157.

Would you be shocked to learn Hanson is a regularly featured voice for Same 60 People™ orgs Portland for All or Oregon Futures Lab? Wait, is that Candace Avalos standing next to local Progressive™ Power Broker Andrés Oswill in the first photo? Small world.

Oregon Futures Lab

Mutual Aid, Abolition, Anti-capitalism, it’s all there. Most of the lefty criticism falls into a “leave sex workers alone and just build social housing” camp. If we make things super affordable and give everyone free stuff, trafficking will decline, I guess? The arguments center on police and voluntary sex work, which this ordinance isn’t about.

I did ask around and try and steelman the concerns this might “push trafficking victims further into the shadows.” Here’s what I got:

While we need to appreciate the fact that some women are involved in consensual sex work and should receive legal protections particular to that situation, this seems to have very little to do with Councilor Novick’s location-specific proposal. Nor do I see any evidence that holding Portland business owners accountable, meaning they have been cited twice by police report, will somehow drive sexual exploitation of vulnerable girls and women into “the underground.” Surely, the city can take a multi-pronged and practical approach to address this complex issue, given globally, sex trafficking, especially of children, is on the rise. - Dr. Kerry Duff. Clark Community College, Gender Studies Dept.

I agree.

One of the Asian American business owners potentially affected also showed up to encourage the committee to work with their community to shape the best possible version of this ordinance.

Discussion begins with Eric Zimmerman at 2hr 2min. Go listen to his speech and then listen to Sameer Kanal right after him:

I agree with Councilor Zimmerman and that’s the end of the sentence.

No notes?! This was going to be the anchor of the piece, back when it was good news:

Portland City Council listens to victims, advocates, business owners, and educators instead of the activist class to shape policy. They really can work together!

They recessed the meeting to continue shaping the ordinance before it headed to full council. I thought this would be a great opportunity to show that even Sameer Kanal can do good, common sense things. I had all these nice quotes from him, Zimmerman, Novick, and Loretta Smith. It was a lovely first draft.

I was so naive.

So, how did we get from “I agree with Councilor Zimmerman...” and trying to shape a collaborative ordinance with community feedback to “Policy to Crack Down on Sex Trafficking Meets Pushback From Portland City Council?” That’s the story — not the ordinance. How did a small group of activists’ concerns end up weighted as heavily as experts and women with lived experience? Why don’t we give a shit about kids? Why are we so fucking Portland about everything?!

February 10th - Still Fine

There’s a tiny update at 1hr 53min. They discussed amendments and creating a cutout for business owners who call 9-1-1, essentially encouraging businesses to be part of the solution instead of covering things up or worrying that reporting problems will put them at risk. Good stuff.

February 24th - Cracks Form

Discussion resumes at 15min. Novick offered two amendments based on community feedback. He also gave a summary at the beginning. McDaniel Principal Adam Skyles (22min) and Representative Thuy Trần (26min) spoke in support and both were great.

Public testimony is at 29min. It was a repeat of the first day. Police abolitionists and sex work decriminalization activists argued anything involving the police is going to push trafficking victims “into the shadows.” Business owners, parents, and residents asked for help holding nuisance businesses accountable for enabling sex traffickers.

Discussion of the underlying proposal begins at 38min. Zimmerman restates that he doesn’t see how this ordinance makes any difference to voluntary sex work. The debate is a bit spicier this time around. Kanal and Morillo are not friendly to the ordinance but Zimmerman, Smith, and Novick are. That’s 3/5 aka enough votes to move it to full council.

Kanal’s Moving Goalpost:

I want to highlight something Sameer Kanal said at 1 hr 31min. He questioned why this was a city wide ordinance when it’s really about only three or four businesses on 82nd. This is different than what he was saying back on January 27th, acknowledging troubles on Interstate and Beaverton Hillsdale and how this was a city wide issue that links the districts. Hmm.

The discussion dragged on and neither Kanal or Morillo came out looking very clever. Novick had his three votes and the item was sent to full council.

March 18th

Discussion starts at 58min. Here’s the Committee Staff Summary, which is probably the longest and most detailed yet. Novick reintroduced the item and referenced Councilor Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG)’s proposed amendments. The tone was different than the committee meetings. DSA Councilors were openly skeptical and Avalos was openly hostile for most of it. Angelita Morillo kept calling the numbers “arbitrary” and the whole proposal “vibes based.” These kids were never planning to vote yes, so everything was riding on Dunphy being the seventh vote.

Public comment begins at 1hr 36min. Again, the mix of survivors of sex trafficking arguing for the amendments alongside allied business owners and Rep Thuy Trần against a small number of sex work decriminalization activists repeating the same hypotheticals.

Council resumes from recess at 2hr 15min for discussion. Candace Avalos kicks things off with “a couple of questions.” It’s a mess. She reads from her screen, listens to the reply, claims it isn’t really an answer, and then refuses to follow up — rinse and repeat for several minutes. Concerns about police, ICE and silencing victims. She does all the hits. What she doesn’t do is have a conversation or seem to learn anything.

Senior Deputy District Attorney for Multnomah County JR Ujifusa also went several rounds with Kanal when this item was in the public safety committee on February 24th. He was great but the councilors Sophie Peel calls Progressive™ never seemed satisfied — almost like they didn’t want to be.

Avalos looks near tears when, at 2hr 28min, she references her “own lived experience” again, argues that immigrant women are being pushed into sex work because of ICE and shuts down the questions when Novick invites a sex trafficking survivor, Chelsea Passon, to contribute to the conversation.

Mitch Green is useless at 2hr 30min and Kanal proposes sending the whole thing back to committee. Morillo supports. Honestly, the entire evening felt like Candace Avalos and the DSA pretending to be confused about what these amendments do. Or what they were voting on. Or how committees work. They don’t like the entire underlying code, not just Novick’s changes. They don’t want to vote on it and they’re dragging their feet. ACAB.

EPG, at 2hr 43min, is great. She cuts through all of the bullshit. There is no reason to send it back to committee other than delay (possibly indefinitely). Dan Ryan is also good at 2hr 48min. He tries to bring things back to teamwork and recenter voices of trafficking survivors who are, again, almost exclusively testifying in support.

At 2hr 51min, Kanal misrepresents testimony in committee by describing concerns at a scale the record does not support. He also claims that “there is a single property that is the nexus of so much of this.” SDDA Ujifusa will correct this by the end, but what happened to Interstate and Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway from the first meeting? What happened to “three or four businesses on 82nd?” Why is the number constantly shrinking Sameer? What sales technique books have you been reading?

Novick, at 2hr 59min, calls the bullshit out as well. The return to committee move is a stalling tactic. The amendments are not confusing and do not “change direction” as Kanal claims.

The movement to refer back to council fails ❌ 4/6/2 → Aye: Avalos, Kanal, Morillo, Green → Nay: Pirtle-Guiney, Ryan, Koyama Lane, Novick, Clark, Dunphy → Absent: Smith, Zimmerman

Kanal then moves to divide the package into its subsidiary parts and implies that he will likely divide it even further. Sameer is going to pull this thing apart strand by strand. Council runs out of time and the ordinance is moved to the next agenda. Don’t you love this new Dunphy/Kanal council and the snail’s pace it operates at?

Where Things Stand

The next session is on April 1st. There is no agenda posted yet, but we can safely assume this item will return, along with Kanal’s messy “mask ban.” (more on that soon)

Supporters and contributors fall into a few groups: McDaniel High School parents and neighbors, business owners who operate near nuisance businesses, sex trafficking victim peer advocates, Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, elected Democrats, educators/school administrators, and the majority of contributing hotel owners after their feedback was incorporated.

The opposition is primarily: Sex work decriminalization activists — mostly from OSWC, the usual New-New Left groups (DSA, Portland Neighbors Welcome, APANO, etc) who brought us the Peacock, anonymous submitters, at least one hotel owner, and assorted police abolition figures (Portland Copwatch, etc). I won’t call out many of them by name, so count yourself very lucky I’m not linking to the bad poetry I found.

Some of this can probably be traced back to the DSA’s platform on sex work: Rights, Not Rescue! Socialist Solidarity with Sex Workers - Portland DSA

The sex trades span the full spectrum of legality, evolving notions of morality, and interpretations of individual agency. Debates have raged for a long time but have largely ignored the voices of sex workers themselves. Socialists should fight for these workers’ right to self-determination as we do for all workers, and what sex workers demand is for their work be decriminalized. They demand rights, not rescue.

Which is all fine and good, but we haven’t been talking about sex workers. We’re talking about sex trafficking victims. Sex workers showed up to say “this might get in our way and so we would like you to shut it down” and the DSA is weighting their opinion as equal to, or perhaps greater than, the broader community.

These activists are, much like the ”harm reduction” vans all over town, forcing Portlanders to choose between them and kids. We’re always going to choose kids — but it’s still a false choice. Moving needle handouts away from schools doesn’t stop handouts from occurring. Working with business owners to interrupt trafficking doesn’t stop voluntary sex work or shut down businesses, unless they really are just fronts for trafficking.

If the solution can never involve police, nuisance codes, or even time/place/manner restrictions on behavior... I’m not really sure how many tools we have left for solving antisocial or chronic criminal behavior. These activists believe if we give everyone free stuff they’ll stop doing harmful things. Meanwhile, back in the real world, many residents — especially parents — have to talk to their kids about navigating a corridor of drugs and human trafficking on their way to school. People are sick of it.

This is a simple proposed solution to help with the problem. It has broad support. It’s not a “magic wand,” as Rep Trần said, to solve trafficking. It’s a common sense option to try. If you’re going to block it because it might hinder sex workers, well...

I’ll let Oregon House Rep Thuy Trần speak to that again (1hr 44min):