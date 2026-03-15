This is an odd sort of sequel to A Foul Wind from the South. Read that first.

Our city’s worst free weekly, the Portland Mercury, published In the Shadows: Records Show Labor Leader’s Campaign to Influence City Councilors about a woman having the audacity to speak to elected officials in completely legal ways.

For those who aren’t cursed with my memory, here’s your regular reminder that the Merc once referred to me as “woke and essential” and also published a piece so toxic and incorrect that it helped destroy a local business. It was bad enough for them to remove the article from their website.

I could list several similar examples but let’s focus on the ‘Shadows’ piece, by Jeremiah Hayden, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)’s preferred pet reporter, recently of Street Roots. Hayden also wrote, or was connected to, the “racist chat” story, the firing of Vikki Payne, and the first Andy Chandler hit piece. Hayden and the Merc have been much quieter over various ethics investigations into the City Council “Peacock” around public transparency. 🤔

“In the Shadows” centers on NW Labor Council’s Laurie Wimmer’s alleged attempts to “influence city councilors.” One might also characterize her behavior as emailing and texting councilors to make her preferences clear as a constituent and community organizer. You know, that practice many of us engage in regularly which is legal? Wimmer comes off well, even in a political hit piece. For a more academic critique of the article, see Professor Farahmandpur’s The Hidden Hand Held a Sign.

Journalism that is selectively suspicious — that applies the “hidden hand” frame to some political actors and not others based on whose interests those actors represent — is not investigative journalism. It reads as advocacy journalism wearing investigative clothing.

Housing advocate Tim McCormick called out the questionable ethics and “selective scrutiny” over on Bluesky if you’d like to see Hayden and his editor Courtney Vaughn give a pathetic defense alongside former Tiffany Koyama Lane staffer Emory Mort.

I barely know Wimmer and I’ve defended Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG) — also targeted in the article — enough at this point. I don’t need to tell you they are both kind women who are exactly who they claim to be. Look at their careers and their actions.

This was one of a series of hit pieces seemingly relying on readers never making it past the headline. This isn’t about Laurie Wimmer, EPG, Vikki Payne, or any of the other targets of this campaign. It’s about the connections between the Portland Mercury, Jeremiah Hayden, the DSA, and Climate Attorney Nick Caleb.

The DSA published what Bob Weinstein called a map of enemies. Hayden and the Mercury seem to be treating it as a hit-list. If so, that’s a very friendly relationship.

The Pet Reporter

The first time I wrote about Hayden was back in Be Brave, Call Bullshit. He was the author of the first Andy Chandler hit piece for Street Roots.

Hayden has a history of creative headlines: Years of data debunk persistent narrative of a recent Portland ‘crime wave’ and the follow up Increased police budget and staffing does not prove to decrease crime - Street Roots The stats they cite don’t support those headlines. I followed up with an expert they quoted and he had this to say: There are always caveats to the data we use from the criminal justice system. That said, I’m not 100% sure what the overall point of the article was. Moreover, the fact that the data have limitations does not mean they do not tell us something important about Portland. Hayden’s work is in this vein: ideological, unimpressive, benefitting the DSA. He was also the reporter who forwarded Terrence Hayes’s press conference to the DSA and ACLU so they could go try to shout him down and pick a fight.

That press conference and the DSA’s actions served as the catalyst for Vikki Payne being fired from her job at Multnomah County. (County Commissioner’s Staffer Fired After Scrutiny Over Political Activity - Portland Mercury)

The “scrutiny” was a public records request trying to catch Payne doing political work while on the clock for the county. I pulled those records and they show the opposite, which the Mercury neglected to reveal in their reporting. 🤔

I also asked about “performance concerns” mentioned in the article and was told it would be a violation of Oregon Law to disclose that info. Seems like Bryan Hockaday went a little rogue in his chat with the Merc, but Payne seems to have been innocent of any wrongdoing. Still, the DSA hounds were sniffing around and Julia Brim-Edwards has never had the spine for scrutiny. Vikki had to go.

The irony to all of this is that two City Hall staffers attended the counter-protest and there were zero questions about what Angelita Morillo and Sameer Kanal’s staff were doing, in the middle of a workday, at a protest against a community press conference.

Andre Miller (Morillo’s chief and participant in the counter-protest) and Salomé Chimuku (policy advisor for Shannon Singleton) are both co-chairs of Multnomah County Democrats, and I’ve never heard of anyone pulling records over them sending urgent action requests during office hours. They’ve also never pissed off the DSA.

That counter protest came after Future Portland (Payne’s org) sent out a press release and one of the journalists on the mailing list, Jeremiah Hayden, allegedly tipped off the DSA. The city staffers, along with assorted DSA regulars and Sandy Chung of the ACLU showed up to interrupt and mischaracterize the event. You can read more of that story in What Happened to Your Curiosity?

Clearly, you should not have Jeremiah Hayden on your press list.

Creeping in Council

The “Shadows” Piece attempts to link Laurie Wimmer to Vikki Payne and the “Racist Chat” story (also written by Hayden) involving real estate executive Brian Owendoff. The images for that story were “obtained by the Mercury,” which is a cute way of saying Jeremiah Hayden took those pictures over Owendoff’s shoulder. Legal? Maybe. Ethical? Doubtful.

I’m never going to be interested in writing much about those stupid texts and Brian is perfectly capable of defending himself. I don’t give a shit. I just don’t. When the closest thing the DSA has to a Jackie O is refusing to apologize for engaging in October 7th denial, when our own local DSA celebrates murder and terrorism, when they run antisemitic conspiracy theorists for office, when I still can’t get a single one of them to condemn the antisemitic campaign against Elana Pirtle-Guiney…

I cannot manage to give a shit about private racially insensitive jokes. No secrets were revealed. No crimes committed. Did you need proof that people speak differently in private than they do on the record? Are you a child?

Jeremiah Hayden and the Portland Mercury published those private chats in order to discredit people and damage reputations. Please imagine what the DSA’s Signal chats look like. I had a testifier tell me they ended up sitting next to DSA members at City Hall and the young “progressives” spent the entire meeting shit-talking and mocking people. Very few of us are all that woke in private with our friends. It’s just that sometimes the setting is less private than you thought it was. Especially when people are tasked with snooping on you.

Go look at the cover image from the most recent article. Why the voyeuristic angle? Are we blocked for a horror movie Jeremiah?

Clearly, you should not let Jeremiah Hayden sit behind/near you.

But why does any of this matter? No offense to Wimmer, EPG, Payne, Owendoff, or Chandler but why is the DSA putting this much effort into launching smear campaigns against relatively minor political players or trying to link people who barely know each other in a vast conspiracy?

Nick Caleb, Failson

There’s all sorts of chatter in mainstream political networks about “Don’t Rank DSA” campaigns and we all know who will be funding them, so get ready to wreck their worlds and make them very unhappy.

This fucking guy. This is about Nick Caleb proving that anyone who pushes back against the DSA should expect to have their worlds “wrecked.” “Mainstream political networks” is his phrasing for assorted normal Portlanders who don’t want the DSA to run this town or the Democratic Party.

I spoke with a witness at City Hall on that fateful day — when Wimmer held her sign and Owendoff sent his texts — who claimed that Nick Caleb himself served as a sort of traffic director for various DSA members and friends. The witness alleges that it was Caleb who sat Jeremiah Hayden behind Brian Owendoff. I can verify that Nick did spend part of the day watching Laurie Wimmer and posting about her facial expressions live on Bluesky. Totally normal behavior.

Nick is currently running for Comms Officer as part of the Organize for Power slate in the DSA’s own elections, so we can really only expect more of these shenanigans over the coming years. He’s running under the Bread & Roses Caucus - which is the explicitly Marxist arm of the local DSA.

Brian Owendoff’s One Big Club (You Ain’t In It) - The Thorne (DSA Blog)

It was always going to come back to this stupid chart. Look at it closely. The names listed are (one-by-one) getting Mercury hit pieces. Nick is likely the author of this thing, along with possible help from Chat-GPT.

The problem is the insanity of it all. There is no vast conspiracy. The DSA is a horrible organization that spreads hate with one hand and garbage policy with the other. The thing that links me to Tina Kotek, Laurie Wimmer, Jordan Schnitzer, and the Portland Police Association is that we all dislike the DSA — independently.

When you’re awful, people notice.

Nick is from an upper-middle class, politically connected home — like most of his comrades. His dad was Ed Caleb, the District Attorney for Klamath Falls. He was a bit of a fixer and political power broker. Nick turned out to be the less impressive Communist version of his father.

It always comes back to daddy issues, doesn't it?

Nick is obsessed with the idea of a vast network arrayed against him and “the working class” because, after he failed to break into local government, he started building a smaller, but very efficient political influence network of his own.

Organizing for Power

Nick first ran for Portland City Council in 2014. He got crushed by Dan Saltzman and tried again in 2015 but dropped out after his father’s death and his failure to build the coalition he was hoping for:

I had originally hoped to be one of many, perhaps even a slate of candidates running for the open positions in Portland City Council this year. I see a majority of council positions up for grabs and the potential for coherent populist platform shared by three candidates to win and shape policy for the next four years. My efforts to persuade people of this opportunity failed miserably and this definitely contributes to my decision to withdraw.

You can read a glowing profile of him on Bike Portland, including his admission that he drives slowly all around town. He ran on Bernie Sanders energy and raising the minimum wage. It didn’t work. You know, because of the “big business interests,” not because populism is shit and most people (used to) know that.

Nick didn’t like being shut out of City Hall, so he got to work — just like Candace Avalos did. He ended up on former City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s staff and made the Zenith Oil Terminal his defining passion project. Here’s our boy Jeremiah Hayden again quoting Caleb in Street Roots back in 2023:

Newly obtained records show Portland officials’ private interactions with Zenith Energy - Street Roots

Nick Caleb, climate and energy attorney at climate advocacy nonprofit Breach Collective, provided Street Roots with the records showing city officials operated internally to ensure approval despite considerable public opposition. While city officials characterized the communications differently, they did acknowledge the authenticity of the documents.

Hayden also quoted “a former staffer who worked in Eudaly’s office when she was in charge of BDS… who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation…”

Ahem. If we look at a simplified whiteboard of Caleb’s connections in local politics:

It kinda seems like the guy is obsessed with shadowy politicking because it’s the only world he knows. People like Nick and Candace Avalos were shut out of local politics through the pesky system that forced one to need a majority of Portlanders vote for them in order to gain office. Don’t worry, they fixed that. Now you only need to be connected enough to get the progressive groups to endorse you plus a tiny minority of voters to rank you first. It’s even easier if you spend a decade taking over most of those orgs and unions.

The DSA have their own paper (The Mercury), their own radio station (KBOO), control a handful of local unions (PAT, BEA, ONA, CWA, etc), and their members sit on more than half of the endorsement boards. You think registered lobbyist Nick Caleb is declaring every time he chats with his close personal friend Mitch Green or his “daughter” (protege) Angelita Morillo? Again, are you a child?

“In the Shadows” is fucking right, but this is an Accusation in a Mirror.

The DSA’s official response to the ‘Shadows’ article. From Bluesky:

In this article, you will find NOLC labor leader Laurie Wimmer:



- conspiring to undermine the city charter with a Stoel Rives lawyer,

- lobbying to keep progressive councilors out of city leadership,

- failing to report her lobbying after Q1 2025,

- calling DSA the “MAGA of the left”,

A series of lies and mischaracterizations except for the last line.

The DSA is the “MAGA of the Left.”

DSA has a stated goal of taking over the Democratic Party and subverting it to their own means. They’re part of a populist movement based in politics of resentment and drawing a line between us and them (who are keeping everything from us.) It’s a gross, antisemitic, conspiratorial, hate movement masquerading as “draining the swamp,” or as Jeremiah Hayden himself (jokingly?) put it in this weeks City Cast episode, getting the reptiles out of government.

Angelita Morillo also identified Laurie Wimmer as the woman who “did everything she could to stop [Morillo] getting elected,” over Morillo’s “genocide” ranting and general antisemitism.

If that is true, and you’re reading this Laurie, thank you. At least you tried.

It’s also worth mentioning that Nick’s been looking for dirt on Wimmer for a while. Here’s How Portland Labor Stopped a Backroom Deal to Welcome Cops into Its Ranks - Socialist Call written by Nick Caleb, “Mailman” Jamie Partridge, (host of Labor Radio on KBOO and DSA’s inside man at the Postal Workers’ Union) and Erica Thomas (one of DSA’s insiders at AFT).

Teachers, school staff, communications workers, postal workers, and socialist organizers stood up and declared that labor solidarity cannot include an institution whose core function has been to break strikes and protests, intimidate reformers, and protect the status quo of power and property over people.

So, the exact unions the DSA controls moved to stop a police union from joining the NW Labor Council? I wonder why Laurie Wimmer doesn’t like the DSA… after she learned she was expendable because she crossed them. 🤔

These creeps got into power with a lot of help, but they also made a lot of enemies on the way in. There actually was a shadowy network spending millions to get them here and they crawled over piles of discarded friends and allies.

Why was the DSA having Laurie Wimmer watched?

Because she pissed off Nick Caleb.

What about Brian Owendoff?

Nick Caleb was ranting about him on Bluesky shortly before the ‘texts’ story. Brian also pissed Nick off.

This is what connects all these people, not a vast conspiracy. They made the wrong guy (and his party) angry. Now that Portlanders of every stripe are trying to kick them out, they want to send a message that if you fuck with them (try to tell the truth), they will fuck with you right back (try to get you fired, run hit pieces in the paper, try to threaten others into not working with you).

If everyone else seems to hate you, it’s probably not a conspiracy. You just suck. Portlanders have been figuring it out at different rates, but now we’re planning on kicking you to the curb. That’s democracy, baby.