Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
18hEdited

The irony is that Vikki Payne is actually very liberal in her political beliefs. Just not an extremist like the DSA people that attacked her. The really sad thing here is that her boss Julia Brim Edwards did not defend her. Of course that’s not surprising considering that Brim- Edwards is a far left White Savior. Look at what she did to rehire the Black PPS teacher who was calling in sick to work a second job. Disgraceful.

https://www.oregonlive.com/education/2023/07/a-portland-principal-wanted-to-fire-a-well-liked-black-teacher-with-a-history-of-misconduct-but-the-school-board-said-no-will-it-set-a-precedent.html

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holly.m.hart's avatar
holly.m.hart
17h

There is no way that ordinary voters can keep track of all these people and their connections. It is dizzying.

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