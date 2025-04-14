First, a correction: In my last article, Why I Won't March With You , I claimed that Indivisible Oregon (IO) “often work with 50501 Portland.” IO reached out to tell me they haven’t organized with any of the 50501 groups. I made an easy mistake because of how confusing this web of nonsense is, but correct is correct and I don’t want to tarnish their reputation. I’ve added a strikethrough on the text and a footnote.

Ahem.

It’s been a wild week. I dropped a bit of an open letter with:

and things popped off! I haven’t had a piece land so well with… normies. Please excuse that term if you are one of them. What I mean is non-Jews who aren’t former radicals or very plugged in to local politics. In other words, mainstream Democrat voters who have enough on their plate already and lack a personal history with violent extremism and/or antisemitism.

My pieces on antisemitism usually, heartbreakingly, do quite well. My local political commentary, however, has a small but invested audience. That “March” piece did Jew-hate numbers. It was about hate, but also about the normies and how horrible actors are trying to fleece them to take advantage of the Trumpian Chaos.

I did my best to expose a network of radical communists and anarchists who are trying to use the 50501 and Indivisible movements as a recruiting tool and reputation laundry machine for more extreme political action. What I learned in the process is 50501 is worse than I thought, even on a national level, and Indivisible is pretty much exactly who they claim to be:

Brought together by a practical guide to resist the Trump agenda, Indivisible is a movement of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.

In other words, mainstream progressives, everyday Portlanders, my neighbors, colleagues and many of my friends. I’m not one of them but I think we have the same finish line in mind.

My open letter preceded the ones these groups have released over the past week. I have often accused them of hiding the ball and pretending to be much more liberal and mainstream than they really are, but this week they decided to do me a favor and put some of their true principles on full display.

RCI and Palestine

Rose City Indivisible (RCI) and From the River PDX joint posted a message responding to both a request from The Indivisible Project to stop using that name and (possibly) my sharp commentary.

It’s a doozy. Aside from the obvious ACAB energy of the whole thing, I found some specific lines interesting:

We are committed to fighting fascism no matter where it comes from. No politician or party is above criticism. Democrats funded a genocide. Now they pose no real resistance to the Trump/Musk takeover. These issues are connected. Democrats are funded by the same corporations and lobbyists that fund the Republicans. As Ta-Nehisi Coates put it: If you can't draw the line at genocide, you probably can't draw the line at democracy.

There is no genocide. That’s a disgusting fantasy born from the world’s oldest hatred. I have covered it here; others have covered it better. If you are still perpetuating this lie, you have either abandoned your morals or are too stupid to maintain them. Ta-Nehisi Coates is likely the most successful intellectual fraud of the last twenty years. He has single-handedly devalued the MacArthur Genius Grant and his book, The Message, is atrocious. We have gone over this playbook before. Marxist-Leninists cannot tolerate the existence of other political theory. They are the only non-fascists; your only hope. This messaging rhymes with Councilor Candace Avalos’s recent claim that “we should be looking to the Working Families Party right now for leadership.”

Sure. Let’s base our strategy on a fringe party that is 0.1% the size of the party you are giving up on. It might work. It helped get you elected, Councilor Avalos. That’s gotta mean something.

And then there’s this line:

And we cannot fight fascism without also fighting for Palestine.

There it is. Seemingly the only thing they care about. “Palestine.” You cannot fight fascism without “fighting for Palestine.” But what do they mean? What should you do in order to get back to fighting for anything else?

Anti-Democrat, Pro-Communist, Pro-violence. What a team.

For starters you should harass Democrats who don’t agree with you. That’s what the RCI member mentioned in the accusation above was doing when they were “assaulted.” You should make lists of zionists in your city. You should send all of your family and friends articles written by state-run media from Qatar, Turkey, or Russia. You should believe every insane thing you read on the internet or see on TikTok as long as it fits the narrative you are already attracted to. If it’s disproven later? Zionist conspiracy.

You should ignore every other war in the world. In fact, forget everything you’ve ever learned about war that might complicate your understanding of the greatest crime against humanity ever committed.

You should accuse anyone you don’t like of supporting genocide. Use that word until it has no meaning left. Organize with violent radical communists and jihadis. Trash Jewish businesses and institutions. Attack visible Jews in the street. Occupy campuses. Take over the library and destroy books. Make the world around you as miserable as possible for everyone else and then release documentaries about how people are silencing you.

While you’re at it, maybe call for a literal genocide.

Now… don’t name it that. It’s LAND BACK. It’s armed resistance. It’s From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free. It’s the liberation of an entire nation… that never existed.

How do you get that liberation? How do you finally solve the “occupation of Palestine” so that we can get on to fighting the other “fascists?” First, you have to get the “invaders” out. How do you do that?

By any means necessary, you fucking coward.

If violence doesn’t work (and it won’t) you should do everything in your power to sabotage a world in which it’s possible for Israel and those fucking Jews Zionists to keep surviving this shit. Any world where Zionists are just walking around safe is not a world you want to live in. Smash it and build a better one. One without them in it.

Am I being hyperbolic? No. That’s the horrible part.

I’m going easy on you. If you don’t know this stuff by now… What should I do? I could send you links to the massacre videos, so you really get an idea of what kind of monsters these people are cheering for, but instead I have a compromise. If you have doubted me at any point over the last 18 months; if you thought I have been exaggerating, you owe me a favor and I’m calling it in.

Go watch October 8. It’s a well made film by nice liberal Jews Wendy Sachs and Debra Messing. Yes that Debra Messing; the woman you loved on Will & Grace. It isn’t about the massacres on October 7. It’s about the response in America afterward. It’s about these groups, and who funds them, and how they are getting away with this shit.

You want to fight/resist/defeat Trump? One of the biggest tools in his arsenal to gain public support is how absolutely rotted through the progressive movement is with terror support and antisemitism. You should probably do something about that before a much worse actor does it for you.

Especially after the recent fire bombing of Governor Josh Shapiro’s home on the first night of Passover. We don’t know as much about the attacker as we would like right now, but I wouldn’t want to have spent the last 18 months or so associating with violent extremist antisemites on any political end at the moment.

ACLU-OR Back Their Girl

Speaking of groups Councilor Angelita Morillo and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) adore, the ACLU of Oregon released an open letter of their own.

Today, the ACLU of Oregon, Imagine Black, Communication Workers of America Local 7901, Don’t Shoot PDX, and thirteen additional organizations sent a collective letter to the City of Portland’s leadership — including the Mayor, Police Chief, City Administrator, and City Council — denouncing what appears to be attempted intimidation tactics by Portland police towards elected leaders who have prioritized police accountability.

This letter is very dumb, but we’ll get back to it. First, a look at our local ACLU.

ACLU-OR participated in the Hands Off Rally with RCI and 50501 Portland/PDX/etc. Sandy Chung, their executive director spoke and took pictures with Morillo. She and her org have been invited testimony for several of Morillo and the DSA’s proposals and she seems to be a fan of everything that group is doing at City Hall.

She’s also a bit of a dim bulb, or perhaps a liar. She wrote, in a different post that

About a month after Trump’s re-election – on Dec 3, 2024 – then President Yoon of South Korea tried to do a Trump. He declared martial law. In response, South Korean lawmakers climbed the walls of their parliamentary building — and blockaded their doors from Yoon’s henchman — to pass an emergency law stopping Yoon from his dictator goals. At the same time, millions of South Koreans took to the streets and protested to protect their democracy. This past week, Yoon’s impeachment was finalized when all eight justices on South Korea’s Constitutional Court affirmed the impeachment.

Yoon “tried to do a Trump?” He declared martial law. If Trump does that, he will be “doing a Yoon,” and he will be swatted down like a bug. Just like Yoon was. That attempted coup in South Korea was scary, but it also showed how strong democracy is. You may not like what’s going on at the Federal level (I know I don’t) but we are not living in a “police state.” Stop exaggerating every serious issue into the collapse of all things. It doesn’t help. You’re the fucking ACLU. You are supposed to be the canary in the coal mine and instead you’re spinning tales and backing antidemocratic groups and scaring people?

Stop giving money to the ACLU. Tell your parents to stop as well. That money could go to

just as easily. The

actually defends

, not just their friends.

all of us

Okay, back to the “police intimidation” letter. Let’s look at their co-signatories:

ACLU of Oregon

APANO Communities United Fund + APANO Action Fund

Basic Rights Oregon

Breach Collective

Cascadia Magical Activists

Communities and Postal Workers United

Communication Workers of America Local 7901

Consolidated Oregon Indivisible Network (COIN)

Dandelion House Catholic Worker

Don’t Shoot Portland

Extinction Rebellion PDX

Imagine Black

Next Up Action Fund

Portland Democratic Socialists of America

Showing Up for Racial Justice PDX

Urban League of Portland

Unite Oregon

Where are the big labor unions? Where is AFSCME (the city workers union), Protec17 (Portland Street Response), or even the AFL-CIO? Those are the groups endorsing the councilors who are allegedly being intimidated and they love scoring progressive PR points.

All they got was a collection of small activist orgs, two tiny unions, and dark money groups? The Breach Collective and CWAL 7901 signatures are from the same source - Climate Attorney Nick Caleb. He’s a DSA member and a big supporter of Morillo.

The signatory list is the Same 60 People™ again! Teressa Raiford, Andrés Oswill, all the familiar faces and names. Our favorite Action Funds are almost all represented.

I will say it again - there is no evidence of police harassment. There is plenty to indicate the DSA are going after the police budget, and they are looking for anything they can find that will damage the public perception of the PPB/PPA and help characterize them as lazy, wasteful, and unaccountable.

I want to remind you of the demands the DSA (including Olivia Katbi) and various allied groups delivered to then-mayor Ted Wheeler’s condo when they occupied it in 2020:

Three nights later protestors tried tossing burning debris into the building.

This has always been the plan - total abolition. They learned from 2020 that needed to take office to get it done DSA style. No violent revolution necessary. Inch by inch, democratically, with more than a little lying.

We’ll get back to their broader plans in my next piece, when we look at school board elections.

They’re Coming For Your Kids 2 - the Working Families Party.