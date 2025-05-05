Recalibrate Portland with Max Steele

Dave Mc Lean
2d

I notice the Oregonian in it recent editorial lamented PPS's perpetual failure to itemize and realistically prioritize, yet endorsed the bond anyway. Its attitude was PPS is incompetent, but hey, it's for the kids.

2 replies by Max Steele and others
Richard Cheverton
2d

Good piece...says much that needs saying about the psychology of Portland politics.

How this happened would make a helluva PhD dissertation (not that anyone at PSU would chance it).

Partly it's because more Portland voters are disengaged from the schools--they aren't forming families, don't have kids, don't live in single-family homes that get a yearly property tax bill, don't spend time doing their citizen-homework, and moved to Portland for reasons that had nothing to do with economic cost/benefit calculations.

Olde Portland is dying out--and high-earners (who tend to be active) are heading for the exits. You look at the people on the slightly right-of-center groups springing up and you'd be impressed by their lack of clout, pedigree, or smarts.

Kudos to Max for pointing much of this out. As they say: culture is upstream from politics.

Our culture sucks.

8 more comments...

