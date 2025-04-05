Recalibrate Portland with Max Steele

Max, you are the Hubbel space telescope of Portland's political reporters and pundits, retrieving and synthesizing facts about the players and the political cross currents that no other source is willing to do or capable of doing. It's not the observer's fault if the actors don't provide a playbill and synopsis.

Seriously, Portland's political history for the period 2020 on, most particularly the harm done by activists and figures like Tevis "Ted" Wheeler and Mike Schmidt, is an unfocused blur. The Oregonian went to the riots and brought back stories about undifferentiated "demonstrators" and "protesters." Did they really not make the connection between the flood of tweets announcing the date, exact time and place where certain someones were going to "be water" and kick off a "direct action," and the nightly performances by the black-bloc umbrella troupes? The free weeklies (looking at you, Mercury) probably had much more granular information but weren't telling.

In a city where the newspaper of record wasn't self-censoring out of white liberal guilt and other writers weren't privately cheering on the badass plate-glass window smashers, we might actually have a nuanced and damning history of the violence that left Downtown a boarded-up and tagged shell of its former self.

We cannot let a new generation of extremists who are at best indifferent to the needs and will of the city's 600,000-plus hard working voter taxpayers and more likely downright hostile to normies use the city's levers of power to pursue their own nefarious agendas to the detriment of the rest of us.

a delightful, hilarious post Max-- and "how do we get normal Portlanders 5% more involved" is the kind of thing that keeps me up at night! would love a full post on just that.

