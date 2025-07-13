Recalibrate Portland

Here is my testimony. Was told “we know where you live”. Those that have to censor and threaten violence means your viewpoints are WEAK and cannot stand up to scrutiny!

Good afternoon, my name is Brian Owendoff, and I live and work in District 4.

I am here today to express deep concern about the City of Portland’s inconsistent enforcement of noise ordinances and riot laws—specifically in relation to the 30 consecutive nights of unlawful gatherings and violent activity outside the ICE facility on South Macadam Avenue.

I strongly support the right to peaceful protest. But when demonstrations cross the line into harassment, violence, and the disruption of neighborhoods, the city has a duty to intervene—consistently and lawfully.

Over 500 residents live within a three-block radius of this federal facility. For weeks, these neighbors—many of whom are low-income renters, veterans, and individuals struggling with PTSD—have endured unrelenting noise that violates city ordinances nightly from sundown until 2:00 AM. This is not a free speech or First Amendment issue; this is a public safety and quality-of-life crisis.

The city has no role in federal immigration policy, and yet Portlanders are suffering as if it does. The police have been constrained from enforcing basic ordinances and laws due to political pressure and a one-sided interpretation of the DOJ settlement agreement. Meanwhile, federal law enforcement officers, governed by a different set of rules, are left to handle the fallout.

It is particularly disturbing that extremist groups—self-identified members of Antifa and the Democratic Socialists of America—are engaging in dangerous behavior including doxxing unionized federal employees and the property owner by releasing private home addresses and phone numbers and encouraging violence.

22 people have been arrested for actions from antifa throwing a machete at an ICE officer to Riley Freeman who was charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and possession of an unregistered destructive device (a BOMB).

Antifa are the violent aggressors and when they are arrested for clearly felonious actions they play the victim?

These are tactics consistent with domestic terrorism, and yet there has been no meaningful municipal response.

When ICE closes its Portland office, the folks hurt the most will be those immigrants legally pursuing their citizenship that will now have to go to Tacoma for processing. There are excellent articles by Street Rootsand Portland Mercuryhighlighting the harm a closure will cause to the immigrant community to shut down the Waterfront facility.

Once again, Antifa’s violent and illegal actions harm law abiding tax paying Portlanders and businesses which continues to hurt Portland’s economy and national & international reputation.

If we only enforce laws selectively-depending on who is involved or what cause they claim to support—we undermine the very foundation of our legal system. We cannot look the other way when laws are broken, simply because the perpetrators share political alignment with certain council members.

I am calling on this City Council to take immediate action to enforce the City of Portland’s noise ordinances- particularly the emergency revisions recently passed by Councilor Dunphy, who made this a centerpiece of his campaign. The Portland Police must be allowed and required to uphold these ordinances and protect residents from ongoing harm.

Selective enforcement of the law is not justice—it is favoritism. The residents of District 4 and all of Portland deserve consistent application of city ordinances, without political interference or ambiguity.

I urge this Council to take swift action to restore order, protect vulnerable communities, and rebuild public trust in our institutions.

We either enforce the laws equally, or we admit we are no longer governed by law.

Thank you.

Thank you, Max, for an enlightening report. I moved to Portland in 2019 after a few years of visiting my kids here, and I still can’t get over how much damage (physical, economic and psychological) the 2020 riots did to the city and can’t believe that the same idiots are trying for a rerun.

