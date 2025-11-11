Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
_b_d's avatar
_b_d
3d

To your footnote about how many in this orbit are from evangelical backgrounds, I (also former evangelical pastor) have seen it first hand in a large number of my peers. They have a similar rigidity in belief as fundamentalist evangelicals had, so it's just a shift in the fundamentalist system they ascribe to. In my experience, the shift in what their fundamentalism is about is also why they do not handle questioning of any tenets very well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Max Steele and others
Michael Constan's avatar
Michael Constan
3d

I was raised just north of Detroit during the Coleman Young years. The DSA is doing to Portland what he did to Detroit. He removed STRESS, a program designed for community policing, in 1973. Detroit's homicides went from 390 to (at least) 714 people. The DSA does not understand what the impact of their economic and social programs will have on Portland. Here is a link to the 2025 Portland Metro Chamber of Commerce's State of the Economy. https://portlandmetrochamber.com/resources/2025-state-of-the-economy/

(Last records for businesses departing the city date from 2022, while people moving is from 2023.)

I hope that the damage they do is not complete; it took until the mid-2020s for the city to really begin its road back to health. Fifty years is a long time for a city to wallow in detritus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture