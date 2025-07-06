Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica Cory's avatar
Monica Cory
1d

God bless you for continuing to shine a light on the nonsense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allan W's avatar
Allan W
1d

Wow.

If this were a different time in the culture, we could make this a Portlandia episode.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture