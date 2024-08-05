Hi! I’m Max Steele. I own Kanabō Fitness at NW 19th and Overton. When I’m not training people in my studio, I take part in the NW Portland community as often as I can. You can find me at political events, community forums, and I’m the treasurer of Friends of Couch Park.

I do not post anything in this newsletter to reflect the views of Friends of Couch Park. These are my honest personal opinions and observations about our neighborhood. Any recommendations, endorsements, or criticisms are mine and mine alone.

This newsletter will give you updates on meetings and public talks I attend. I've lost track of which neighbors requested updates on which issues. So, I'll put it all here. You can browse at your leisure or subscribe to get them in your inbox.

I know we have limited time each week. My career gives me strange, irregular hours. So, I want to use that to attend events, advocate for change, and help get our neighborhood back on track. My business depends on it, and I know a lot of yours do as well.