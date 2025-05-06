2025 Election Endorsements

Here’s the easier to digest cheat-sheet. Fuller context in the Relevant Articles section.

Relevant Articles

The Endorsements!

Multnomah Education Service District

Position 2 - Susie Jones is my pick because of experience.

🚫Do Not Vote🚫 for Erica Fuller, the DSA Candidate.

Beaverton School District

Zone 1 - Dr. Vân Truong

Zone 2 - Dr. Karen Pérez-Da Silva (incumbent)

Zone 4 - Sunita Garg (incumbent)

Zone 5 - Erin Hatch

🚫Do Not Vote🚫 for Karin Stark (Zone 1), Eric McGuire (Zone 2), or Syed Qasim (Zone 5). They are the DSA/Working Families/Teachers Union picks for their attempted Beaverton takeover.

David Douglas School District

Position 3 - Deian Salazar

Position 5 - Dennis Secrest

🚫Do Not Vote🚫 for Sara Ruth Epstein or Thomas Stephenson. They are the DSA-adjacent/Working Families picks.

Portland Public Schools (PPS)

Zone 1 - Ken Cavagnolo - my protest vote, Christy Splitt is everyone else’s pick.

Zone 2 - Herman Greene (incumbent) - easy pick.

Zone 3 - Virginia La Fort - another easy pick.

Zone 6 - Write-in Devin Boone against her will (if you’re petty like me). Stephanie Engelsman is everyone else’s pick.

🚫Do Not Vote🚫 for Rashelle Chase-Miller, Jorge Sanchez Bautista, or Rob Galanakis. All varying degrees of DSA-adjacent, Working Families, and Teachers Union backed. Bad politics, bad friends, too damn young, or simply better options.

Ballot Measure 26-259

No.

The only paper that got this one right was Willamette Week.

There aren’t many of us who are taking up this fight, but we are correct. We are also brave truth tellers. Give us awards. And money. And symbolic titles. Keys to the city. We are few - it won’t cost much.

In fact, if you vote this beast down and the next bond comes back smaller, you have to subscribe with the money you saved. That’s the deal I’m offering.