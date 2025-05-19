BudgetMania!

Budget Week is here, and I get to pull out all of my Professional Wrestling metaphors! This page will be updated as new information comes in. Today (Monday 5/19) will be filled with updates on the proposed amendments to the Mayor’s balanced budget.

Wednesday 5/21 is the Big Show! City Council meets and duels it out. I’m being flippant but it’s a good time to remind you of two things. First, we are arguing about approximately $100 million in an over $8 billion dollar budget. None of this is existential, but cuts will affect real people and serve as an indication of where this city if going over the next few years.

Important Links

Useful Graphics

FY 2024-25 Expenses Across All Funds by Service Area

FY 2024-25 General Fund Discretionary Allocated Expenses

Lineup

This is supposedly a non-partisan city council. There aren’t meant to be factions/stables, so let’s start with the councilors who understand that.

Half the council are the adults in the room. Love them, hate them, or somewhere in between. Now, we’ll look at the alliance of the Democratic Socialists 🌹 and friends.

The Progressive Caucus (P-Cauc) 🦚

Avalos and her pal Dunphy have forged an unstable alliance with the Democratic Socialists. The DSA are already known for circular firing squads within their own ranks and I don’t think Avalos understands how temporary this “axis of progress” is. At this point, it’s hard to tell who is more dangerous for Portland’s long-term health.



Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney

District 2

Adds

Add

Cuts

Cut

Other Changes

Others

Council Vice President Tiffany Koyama Lane

District 3 🌹🦚

Adds

Add

Cuts

Cut

Other Changes

Others

Councilor Candace Avalos

District 1 🦚

Adds

Parks ($4.5 million)

Cuts

Police ($1.9M)

Other Changes

Moving 75% of Police and Fire overtime under council control.

Councilor Jamie Dunphy

District 1 🦚

Adds

Add

Cuts

Prosper Portland ($11M)

Other Changes

Others

Councilor Loretta Smith

District 1

Adds

Add

Cuts

Cut

Other Changes

Others

Councilor Sameer Kanal

District 2 🌹🦚

Adds

Add

Cuts

Cut

Other Changes

Others

Councilor Dan Ryan

District 2

Adds

Add

Cuts

Cut

Other Changes

Others

Councilor Angelita Morillo

District 3 🌹🦚

Adds

Eviction Defense ($1M), Small Donor Elections ($900k), Trail Maintenance ($50k)

Cuts

Cut

Other Changes

Funnel golf funds to Parks ($5M)

Councilor Steve Novick

District 3

Adds

Add

Cuts

Cut

Other Changes

Others

Councilor Olivia Clark

District 4

Adds

Add

Cuts

Cut

Other Changes

Others

Councilor Mitch Green

District 3 🌹🦚

Adds

Add

Cuts

Prosper Portland ($11M)

Other Changes

Others

Councilor Eric Zimmerman

District 4

Adds

Add

Cuts

Cut

Other Changes

Others