BudgetMania!
Budget Week is here, and I get to pull out all of my Professional Wrestling metaphors! This page will be updated as new information comes in. Today (Monday 5/19) will be filled with updates on the proposed amendments to the Mayor’s balanced budget.
Wednesday 5/21 is the Big Show! City Council meets and duels it out. I’m being flippant but it’s a good time to remind you of two things. First, we are arguing about approximately $100 million in an over $8 billion dollar budget. None of this is existential, but cuts will affect real people and serve as an indication of where this city if going over the next few years.
Important Links
Rose City Reform interview with President EPG and Cllr Zimmerman
Useful Graphics
Lineup
This is supposedly a non-partisan city council. There aren’t meant to be factions/stables, so let’s start with the councilors who understand that.
Half the council are the adults in the room. Love them, hate them, or somewhere in between. Now, we’ll look at the alliance of the Democratic Socialists 🌹 and friends.
The Progressive Caucus (P-Cauc) 🦚
Avalos and her pal Dunphy have forged an unstable alliance with the Democratic Socialists. The DSA are already known for circular firing squads within their own ranks and I don’t think Avalos understands how temporary this “axis of progress” is. At this point, it’s hard to tell who is more dangerous for Portland’s long-term health.
Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney
District 2
Council Vice President Tiffany Koyama Lane
District 3 🌹🦚
Councilor Candace Avalos
District 1 🦚
Adds
Parks ($4.5 million)
Cuts
Police ($1.9M)3
Other Changes
Moving 75% of Police and Fire overtime under council control.4
Councilor Jamie Dunphy
District 1 🦚
Cuts
Prosper Portland ($11M)
Councilor Loretta Smith
District 1
Councilor Sameer Kanal
District 2 🌹🦚
Councilor Dan Ryan
District 2
Councilor Angelita Morillo
District 3 🌹🦚
Adds
Eviction Defense ($1M), Small Donor Elections ($900k), Trail Maintenance ($50k)
Other Changes
Funnel golf funds to Parks ($5M)
Councilor Steve Novick
District 3
Councilor Olivia Clark
District 4
Councilor Mitch Green
District 3 🌹🦚
Cuts
Prosper Portland ($11M)
Councilor Eric Zimmerman
District 4
Novick is pure chaos. Absolutely not on board with the rest of the normal councilors. Expect a “surprise” heel-turn at a crucial moment.
Green is the chaos element on the partisan side. I’m not fan, but he has been known to swing sensible before.
Current winner of “Most Insane Power Grab of the Week.”