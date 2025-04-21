Recalibrate Portland with Max Steele

Mitch Green Makes a Threat
Just a little bit of old school political intimidation. No biggie.
  
Max Steele
27
They're Coming for Your Kids 2
The Working Families Party, the DSA, and School Board Elections
  
Max Steele
6
Battles Without Honor and Humanity
Two open letters and a bit more honesty.
  
Max Steele
5
Why I Won't March With You
Mother Nature didn't rain on your parade, so I will.
  
Max Steele
19
Still Feeling Optimistic
A lot of movement, but not much in the way of resolution on several fronts.
  
Max Steele
5

March 2025

The Battle for Old Town Chinatown, Masks On and Off
Morillo's Mob. Is this a local scoop? Portland media, get it together!
  
Max Steele
18
Live with Emily Alhadeff of The Cholent
A recording from Max Steele and The Cholent's live video
  
Max Steele
 and 
The Cholent
3
51:47
The Art of the Deal
A terrible bill squeaks through the Oregon Senate. We might still stop it.
  
Max Steele
11
A Small Language Change
A new name, something progressive, and the DSA... again.
  
Max Steele
2
Angelita Morillo Picks a Fight
The DSA is pro-union, with one notable exception.
  
Max Steele
7
Why I Tore Down a Women’s March Poster
If I hadn't already been cancelled...
  
Max Steele
14
Reader Request: THE Talking Point
He didn't just say what I think he did, did he?
  
Max Steele
